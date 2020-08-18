No. 10 small school: Borgia brings back skill, curious about offensive line

Dale Gildehaus thought he’d seen it all.

Then his weight room ended up on the football field.

Now in his 34th season as the Borgia football coach, Gildehaus had to adapt when the coronavirus pandemic altered the world as we knew it in March. With school closed and limits on how many people could be in a building, Borgia found a different way to prepare for the fall season.

“We started lifting in April,” Gildehaus said. “All our weights were on the field.”

No spotters were allowed and there could only be so many Knights lifting at one time. It wasn’t ideal, but it was better than what most in the area were able to do. As the spring melted into summer, Borgia started getting back into its regular offseason routine.

“June was good and July was wide open,” Gildehaus said. “The kids are tired of going against themselves.”