Vince Morris will have plenty of room to roam along the sidelines this season.

The Duchesne High football coach enters this campaign with just 24 players on his roster.

"It's going to be a challenge," said Morris, in his second season at the helm of the St. Charles-based school. "But it's something that drove the kids in on our offseason program."

The Pioneers are coming off one of the best years in school history. They reached the Class 1 state semifinals before losing to eventual champion East Buchanan 41-14.

Now, thanks to heavy graduation totals, the roster is extremely small.

Yet that doesn't necessarily mean this group can't win its share of games.

"We've got really talented kids," Morris said. "When we go 11 on 11, we'll be fine. But depth could be a problem compared to some of the teams we play."

Duchesne, coming off an 8-5 season, loses almost every key offensive weapon including quarterback Josh Baker-Mays, who accounted for 2,006 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Top running back Jamond Mathis and leading receiver Cameron Lee also graduated.

Still, the cupboard is far from bare.

"These kids are anxious to play," Morris said.

Junior Sam Jost heads the list of returnees. A quarterback, running back and linebacker, Jost threw for 100 yards as a backup QB last season and also picked off a pair of passes.

The Pioneers will welcome back three key starters on the offensive line.

Juniors Caleb Schneider and Logan Kanady and senior Paul Freygang form a solid building block up front. Schneider stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 230 pounds. Kanady should start at center again. Freygang was a second-team all-district performer.

That nucleus gives Morris hope for the future.

"All of these guys realize they are going to have to play both ways," Morris said. "They're ready for it."

Bryce Rogles returns to anchor the secondary. He should also handle the kicking chores.

Tight end/defensive end Ryan Kundel is back and will make noise on both sides of the ball.

Morris is expecting big things senior Thomas Saguto, who will take over the quarterbacking chores. Saguto is playing football for the first time but has looked good in preseason practice.

"He puts the ball where he needs it to be," Morris said.

Running back Mark Tate and receiver David Tague should add some punch to the attack.

The Pioneers came from out of nowhere last season to reach the final four. A rugged regular-season schedule, which included a win over Class 6 school Vianney, set the stage for a postseason run in the state's smallest class.

Such a surprise won't be possible this time around.

Duchesne likely will be moved up to Class 2, and maybe possibly Class 3, thanks to the Missouri High School Activities Association's postseason success points system.

It also faces a regular-season schedule that includes defending Class 3 state champion Cardinal Ritter, defending Class 4 state champion St. Mary's and Class 4 runner-up St. Dominic in AAA games. Traditional power MICDS and small-school toughie Lift For Life are among the Pioneers non-league opponents.

Morris comes into this season with reasonable expectations.

"If we're competitive, that will make me happy," he said. "These guys want to play. They want to be successful."