No. 10 small school: Lift For Life ready to prove itself as one of the area's best

“It’s just motivation for us. We can go anywhere and put work in,” Singleton said. “We’re just trying to work hard. It doesn’t matter where we go as long as we've got somewhere to practice.”

If there is one question about Lift For Life, it’s how it will adjust to live contact. Because it played in the spring season, Lift For Life was unable to participate in contact camps this summer. The Hawks won’t really get to hitting until they take the field for a jamboree Friday at St. Dominic.

“One of the things kind of held us back so far is the rule we couldn’t go to any contact camps,” Lift For Life coach Charles Bass said. “I haven’t gotten a chance to see my guys compete as far as full contact. We probably won’t see that until the jamboree. I’m depending on guys to do what I’ve seen them do in the past.”

Phillips, for one, is ready to rumble up front on the defensive line. At 6-2 and 270 pounds he’ll be a hard load to hold back as Lift For Life takes its show on the road.

“We’ve got that brotherhood now. We’re unstoppable together,” Phillips said. “We’re trying to push each other to be better. Trying to push our seniors to be ready for college and have fun and win as many games as possible.”

