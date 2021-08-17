No. 10 small school: Lift For Life ready to prove itself as one of the area's best

No matter what green space he’s standing on, Korey Phillips is going to have a good time.
A sophomore defensive lineman for the Lift For Life football team, Phillips has learned to love the nomadic life that comes when you play for the Hawks. With no place to practice or host games near its Soulard campus, Lift For Life does the best it can as it moves from park to park in the city. It plays all its games on the road.
“It’s fun, we’re the underdogs to everybody,” Phillips said with a smile. “Bus rides (to the park) are fun. Bus rides back (to school) are fun. It makes a good time every time.”
There was a time when Lift For Life arriving at an opponent’s field on a Friday night would be fun for the host. Those times have passed.
In 2019 the Hawks showed what they were capable of when they went 10-2, shut out seven opponents and played eventual state champion Lutheran North to a 6-0 thriller in a Class 2 district final. It was the toughest game the Crusaders got during their playoff push and let the area know that Lift For Life was legit.
It wasn’t news to the Hawks, who took little solace in nearly beating the eventual state champs. It was a reminder of just how close they were to possibly going on the same playoff path to the ultimate prize.
“We were proud we were in the game with them, but we really wanted to win that game for our seniors,” senior wide receiver and defensive back Rashad Singelton said. “I felt like I let them down. It wasn’t a good experience.”
The momentum Lift For Life generated in the fall of 2019 was scuttled by the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of playing in the traditional fall season in 2020, it was one of several area programs that opted to play in the spring of 2021. The Hawks went 2-3 in the exhibition season as they put their focus on being at their best for this fall.
“It’s a real good experience. Coming out of spring season we had a lot of conditioning,” senior wide receiver and defensive back Calvin Owen said. “It was actually pretty good. We got that extra five games. I feel we’re really ready for the season.”
Lift For Life is ready to show that it’s a program to be reckoned with and slots in as the No. 10 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings.
The Hawks turned plenty of heads this summer when they competed at camps and 7-on-7 events. They have a bevy of playmakers at the skill positions and senior quarterback Carlos Turner (5-foot-11, 183 pounds) has developed a strong bond with them.
“Everybody can catch, everybody can run routes,” Turner said. “Everyone can act like they’re 6-3, play short, play big. I just love it out there. It makes (my job) way easier.”
This will be Turner’s first year as the starting quarterback. He was the backup in the spring. He used that time to watch and observe to try and make himself better.
“It was more of mental reps and seeing what the other guys were doing out there,” Turner said. “Seeing if I could emulate the same thing they were out there putting out.”
Among the playmakers that Turner will be firing the ball to are Owens (6-2, 160), Singleton (5-9, 170), senior slot receiver Anthony Caldwell Jr. (5-8, 145) and freshman receiver Charles Bass III (6-1, 155).
He’s also got a hearty group returning to the offensive line that will protect his neck.
“My O line is fantastic, I love them,” Turner said. “They play hard, they play fast and they play strong just like they’re supposed to.”
They will have to be at their best every week because Lift For Life has significantly upgraded its schedule. As the program has grown stronger, it has sought out tougher opponents. The Hawks will open Aug. 27 at Duchesne and then there games at Lutheran North, John Burroughs, Jennings, Brentwood, St. Louis U. High, Priory, Chaminade and Winfield for the regular season finale Oct. 22.
It’s a grueling path and not one that is suitable for everyone. But then again neither is playing for Lift For Life, where every game is on the road and every practice happens at whatever grassy space the team can find.
“It’s just motivation for us. We can go anywhere and put work in,” Singleton said. “We’re just trying to work hard. It doesn’t matter where we go as long as we've got somewhere to practice.”
If there is one question about Lift For Life, it’s how it will adjust to live contact. Because it played in the spring season, Lift For Life was unable to participate in contact camps this summer. The Hawks won’t really get to hitting until they take the field for a jamboree Friday at St. Dominic.
“One of the things kind of held us back so far is the rule we couldn’t go to any contact camps,” Lift For Life coach Charles Bass said. “I haven’t gotten a chance to see my guys compete as far as full contact. We probably won’t see that until the jamboree. I’m depending on guys to do what I’ve seen them do in the past.”
Phillips, for one, is ready to rumble up front on the defensive line. At 6-2 and 270 pounds he’ll be a hard load to hold back as Lift For Life takes its show on the road.
“We’ve got that brotherhood now. We’re unstoppable together,” Phillips said. “We’re trying to push each other to be better. Trying to push our seniors to be ready for college and have fun and win as many games as possible.”