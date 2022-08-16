No. 10 small school: St. Dominic hopes to build off strong run to Class 4 quarterfinals

St. Dominic football coach Blake Markway can sense the buzz surrounding his program.

“We're at about 115 players on our roster, so we've grown every year,” said Markway, who is entering his ninth season at the helm. “I think there's a lot of excitement around the program.”

The No. 10 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, St. Dominic is hoping to build off the momentum the end of last season generated. The Crusaders started last season 3-3 but finished 5-2 down the stretch.

Those two losses both came to MICDS, but in decidedly different fashion. The regular season matchup was a 34-point blowout for the Rams, but the Class 4 quarterfinal game between the teams was close throughout and ended up with a two-point margin in favor of MICDS.

In between those two meetings, the Crusaders captured the first district football championship in school history and appeared in a state quarterfinal game for the first time.

“We put the pieces together at the right time and really came together as a team,” senior running back Jackson Overton said. “We're gonna build off that. We're still not satisfied with that (final) result.”

The 5-foot-7, 155-pound Overton again will have a huge say in much of what St. Dominic does this season on the offensive side of the ball.

The first-team all-state running back was 16th in the area in rushing last season with 1,231 yards, 11th in total yards (1,642) and tied for seventh in touchdowns (29).

“What's nice about Jackson is he's a chess piece,” Markway said. “Every year, you have to have a chess piece. He plays every single position. He played outside receiver last year, he caught a couple touchdowns as a true split-end wide receiver, he plays in the slot, he plays in the backfield. That's a kid that has taken full advantage of his training and learning throughout the years to be able to use his skills at any position.”

The Crusaders will have a potent 1-2 punch in the backfield, as senior Sam Cross (5-9, 185) also returns after leading all Archdiocesan Athletic Association Division 1 rushers in yards per carry (7.2) last season.

Overton and Cross should have another highly successful season this year thanks in large part to an offensive line that brings back seven players who started at least one game last year.

“If they keep making those holes, I'm going to keep running through them,” Overton said. “It just opens up so many things for the offense.”

Seniors Ethan Cornett (6-0, 265), TJ Kwapiszeski (6-4, 265), Nash Kell (6-1, 215), Matt Reid (5-11, 215) and Joe Renna (6-4, 240) were the main starters last season, while sophomore Ethan Bolinger (5-10, 195) started in Week 2 last year and senior Sam Paris (5-10, 220) started later in the season against Borgia.

“The unit that really stands out and has put in a ton of work this offseason is our offensive line,” Markway said. “It's a luxury. They're probably playing with a more physical, nasty streak to them in practice than they did last year because they are confident in their scheme.”

Kell gives all the credit to Crusaders offensive line coach Jim Schottmueller, a longtime successful head coach at McCluer North.

“He really knows what he's talking about. He's the genius,” Kell said. “It's a good group of kids who are all willing to put the work in in the weight room and just get after it every day.”

Senior Kelly Welby (5-11, 170) returns after completing 60 percent of his passes for 1,555 yards with 14 touchdowns and only six interceptions in his first season as the Crusaders' starting quarterback.

“Everything was brand new last season and Kelly ended up leading an offense that set our school scoring record after we replaced all those pieces,” Markway said. “I've got full trust in him. It very rarely happens when I see a mental mistake.”

Welby's main passing targets this year will include senior Cody Powell (6-1, 175) and junior Jackson Nickodym (6-1, 175) at wide receiver and senior Seth Skiljan (6-0, 180) at tight end.

“A year under the belt helps. I was very fortunate to have the people around me that I did last year. It definitely makes my job easier,” Welby said. “It's nice having people that you can trust in where you put them. We feel just as comfortable as we did last year, so it's just a nice boost when everyone has the same confidence in each other.”

The defensive side of the ball took a little bit more of a hit in terms of graduation, but Markway is especially excited about his two junior safeties in Thomas Pulliam (5-11, 175) and Connor Beerman (6-0, 180).

“Thomas started 13 games last year as a sophomore. He's going to be a big-time player. People are going to know him really well by the end of the season,” Markway said. “Connor rotated as a free safety last year. Our starting free safety got injured before MICDS, so Connor actually started that state quarterfinal and called defense against an incredibly tough opponent.”

Kell and Cross headline a solid linebacking corps for St. Dominic and Markway is thrilled with the preseason play of junior defensive lineman Owen Reinsch (6-0, 180).

“The defensive lineman that has really, really stood out every single rep and just plays nasty and a thousand miles per hour every practice is Owen Reinsch,” Markway said. “He's going to be a problem (for opponents).”

The Crusaders also have a strong special teams unit headed up by senior kicker Max Nash (5-10, 160).

“Max Nash came in last year and had never kicked a football. By the end of the season, he was a third-team all-state kicker,” Markway said. “He was perfect (56-for-56) on extra points and was just automatic. We really didn't give him any field goal tries, but this year he's hit a 46-yarder in practice.”

Strong players in all three phases of the game will be a big boost this season for a St. Dominic program that has made huge strides in turning things around over the past few years.