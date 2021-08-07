No. 19: Merritt's mind, talent make him a two-way threat for John Burroughs

Caleb Merritt can’t remember when he became obsessed with football.
More accurately, he can’t remember a time when he wasn’t.
A senior wide receiver and defensive back for the John Burroughs football team, Merritt has loved the game since he was old enough to understand what it means to love something. Defensive schemes, offensive concepts, Xs and Os have been a rudimentary part of his football experience.
“That’s the most awesome thing to me,” Merritt said. “It’s something I’ve been doing my whole life.”
The term “football IQ” gets used when players exhibit a particularly impressive depth of knowledge about the game.
It’s an expression that was invented for Merritt.
“He knows our schemes better than anyone else,” said John Merritt, the John Burroughs head coach and Caleb’s father. “When we get new coaches he helps them.”
The No. 19 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, Caleb Merritt doesn’t just help the new assistant coaches. He has never been shy about helping his dear old dad either.
On at least two occasions in his three previous seasons on the varsity, Merritt has come off the field, pitched his father a play that was not in the playbook and had it lead to a score.
“He drew up a play for me, I called it and it went for a touchdown,” John Merritt said. “I called it again, touchdown. After that I game I said, ‘I’m going to listen to him.’ It’s his passion, it’s what he loves.”
Caleb Merritt has every intention of pursuing that passion as long as possible. He’s cobbled together a strong list of scholarship offers that includes Brown, Eastern Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Navy, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, Pennsylvania and Wyoming.
It’s an impressive haul considering all the factors that are working against the class of 2022. In the past there wasn’t a more important time during the recruiting process than the summer before a player’s junior year. That’s when making the rounds at camps and showcases was most impactful as college programs began to lay the groundwork for that class of recruits.
None of the seniors this year had anything close to that. The coronavirus pandemic shuttered all college camps and most showcases last summer. John Burroughs, like all schools in St. Louis County, had a shortened season last fall due to restrictions put in place by the department of public health.
It all sort of short circuited Merritt’s plan that started back in middle school. It was then he and his father began doing things to put him on the map from traveling to combines to competing at camps to sending out video.
Even with all his pre-pandemic work, Merritt feels he couldn’t overcome all the circumstances.
“Not being able to go to camps for that (NCAA) dead period followed by a five-game season, that really hindered me,” Merritt said. “Still, I’m glad I’m going to get to play college ball.”
When the NCAA ended its in-person recruiting dead period in June, Merritt and his father attended a slew of camps to try and elevate his profile. They hit the Lindenwood University mega camp, then went to camps at Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Northwestern, Purdue and Vanderbilt.
The 6-foot and 180-pound Merritt said he did well at the camps but found another hurdle — super seniors.
When COVID-19 wrecked college sports last year, the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all of its athletes and now allows for free one-time transfers. Coaches have to decide if they want to fill open scholarships with high school seniors or college athletes that are more physically developed and experienced from within their own program or the transfer portal.
Merritt is talented, but what he heard over and over again was there are only so many scholarships and the bigger, stronger, experienced guys are the ones either keeping them or receiving them.
“A lot of what I heard was, ‘Right now we don’t have the spots,’ ” Merritt said.
Despite playing just five games, Merritt did what he could to make an impact. He rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns. He caught 18 passes for 317 yards and another three scores. He also made 20 tackles and had an interception at cornerback.
As a sophomore he was equally stout with 53 receptions for 765 yards and he scored eight total touchdowns. He also was third for the Bombers in 2019 with 59 tackles and had a team-best four interceptions.
Merritt’s production alone is impressive, but it’s only enhanced by how he handles himself at practice. Being the coach’s son can make for awkward situations, but Merritt and his father have done their best to navigate that as best they can.
“His level of dedication and professionalism has made all that a nonissue,” John Merritt said. “If anybody on our team is going to get chewed out and blasted it’s him and he knows it. It’s only happened two or three times. When we got home he told me all the things I did wrong, and he was right. He’s made me a better coach.”
Caleb Merritt would say they’ve made each other better. He credits being around his father for nurturing his intellectual understanding of the game and fueling his passion.