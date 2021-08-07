No. 19: Merritt's mind, talent make him a two-way threat for John Burroughs

“A lot of what I heard was, ‘Right now we don’t have the spots,’ ” Merritt said.

Despite playing just five games, Merritt did what he could to make an impact. He rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns. He caught 18 passes for 317 yards and another three scores. He also made 20 tackles and had an interception at cornerback.

As a sophomore he was equally stout with 53 receptions for 765 yards and he scored eight total touchdowns. He also was third for the Bombers in 2019 with 59 tackles and had a team-best four interceptions.

Merritt’s production alone is impressive, but it’s only enhanced by how he handles himself at practice. Being the coach’s son can make for awkward situations, but Merritt and his father have done their best to navigate that as best they can.

“His level of dedication and professionalism has made all that a nonissue,” John Merritt said. “If anybody on our team is going to get chewed out and blasted it’s him and he knows it. It’s only happened two or three times. When we got home he told me all the things I did wrong, and he was right. He’s made me a better coach.”