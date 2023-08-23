TOWN AND COUNTRY — Scott Pingel can't wait for the unveiling.

The CBC football coach is looking forward to an influx of new talent as the Cadets begin their run at a third successive state championship.

"We lost a lot of college (level) players from last year," Pingel said. "And we're replacing them with a lot of really good high school players that have to prove themselves.

"I'm excited about seeing what they can do on Friday nights."

The CBC program is a perfect example of the old adage, "We don't rebuild, we reload."

Yes, the Cadets lost some uber-talented players due to graduation.

But this program cranks out NCAA Division I players on a regular basis, which helps make the graduation setbacks easier to handle.

"The cupboard is not empty," Pingel said. "Sure, we've got to replace some big pieces. But I like our chances. I like our squad."

Pingel said CBC returns four starters on offense and five on defense.

The Cadets were 26-2 over the past two seasons in capturing the fourth and fifth titles in school history. They outscored their opponents 1,319-482 over that span with an average margin of victory of 29.9 points per game.

There is no reason to think that dominance will come to an end any time soon.

"It doesn't matter what people think, we know we have the talent do it again," explained senior lineman Bryce Parson, who has given a verbal commitment to attend Ohio University of the Mid-American Conference.

Added senior wideout Jeremiah McClellan, "Everyone is 100 percent committed to winning another one."

Parson and McClellan lead a talented roster of returnees.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Parson anchors the offensive line. Baring an injury, he will become the first four-year starter in Pingel's tenure.

"For being a big fellow, he moves like a receiver or a running back," Pingel said.

McClellan was one of the most sought-after wide receivers in the country. He received 43 scholarship offers before giving a verbal commitment to Ohio State earlier this month.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound speedster caught 61 passes for 1,103 yards and totaled 27 touchdowns last season.

McClellan likely will run back kicks and punts, too. He should also start on the other side of the ball as a linebacker or defensive back.

Senior cornerback Doreon Dubose is back to add more strength to the secondary. He recorded 51 tackles last season.

Senior quarterback Cole McKey returns to run the offense. He hit on 127 of 195 passes for 1,914 yards last year and tossed 23 touchdown passes with only five interceptions.

McKey saved his best for last, going 18 of 27 for 259 yards and two scores in a 35-28 overtime win over Lee's Summit North in the Class 6 championship game.

Pingel indicated junior Jason Wiley also will see some snaps under center. He threw for 12 scores with two interceptions in 2022.

The Cadets are looking to become the first team in Missouri to win three successive state championships since Webb City captured five in a row from 2010-2014.

As usual, CBC faces a rugged schedule that includes road games at Carmel, Indiana; Bryant, Arkansas; Lipscomb, Tennessee; and Warren Central High, Indiana.

Still, Pingel and his players enter the campaign with plenty of confidence.