No. 2 large school: Depth, talent has defending champ De Smet set up for more success

Last fall the De Smet football team embarked on Revenge Tour 2019.
All the lopsided losses the Spartans took in their down days were repaid in full as they laid waste to nearly every opponent on the schedule.
De Smet wrestled the Metro Catholic Conference championship away from CBC for the first time in nearly a decade. It won its first district championship since 2012. It then took CBC’s spot as defending state champ as it won the Class 6 title, its second ever and first since 2005.
After all that and posting an average margin of victory of 44-9, what do you do for an encore?
You do it all over again but bigger and better.
Call it Defend Tour 2020.
“It’s a higher standard than the past year,” De Smet coach Robert Steeples said. “You set a higher one.”
The No. 2 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, De Smet (14-0) has the pieces to once again reign supreme. Whether or not the Spartans will get to flex their considerable muscle on the rest of Missouri is to be determined. The coronavirus pandemic has altered life in innumerable ways and in St. Louis County, football has not been spared.
De Smet did not open preseason practice Aug. 10, the first day members of the Missouri State High School Activities Association could begin. As a conference, the MCC waited until Aug. 24 to let its fall sports start. Even this week’s practices don’t look like they used to. The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has remained in Phase 2, which allows groups of 20 athletes or fewer and two coaches to work together. Contact drills are allowed but only in the groups of 20. No scrimmages are allowed and games remain off limits.
It’s not what anyone wants it to be, but that’s out of the Spartans' hands. All they can do is work with what they’ve got and that’s enough for Steeples.
“This group has been defying the odds since they got here,” Steeples said. “Why stop now? Let’s practice in the middle of a pandemic. We have to get it done by any means necessary.”
When De Smet is cleared to engage it will be a sight to behold. The offense is led by its trio of NCAA Division I running backs in Taj Butts (5-foot-11, 217 pounds), Rico Barfield (6-0, 217) and Darez Snider (5-8, 175). Butts (Missouri), Barfield (Ball State) and Snider (Miami Ohio) combined to rush for 3,397 yards and 49 touchdowns.
Clearing the way up front is an offensive line that returns senior Hutson Lillibridge (6-4, 300) who has verbally committed to Tulane, senior Jacobi Jackson (6-1, 290) and sophomores Bryson Rolle (6-4, 245) and Xavier McClendon (6-2, 260). The Spartans did lose standout senior lineman and Illinois recruit Brody Wisecarver (6-5, 300), who moved out of town this summer.
Steeples feels good about the group he’s got because it has substantial depth. The Spartans can rotate their linemen in and out depending on the situation and not miss a beat.
“It’ll come down to our game plan,” he said. “They know we’re going to have a rotation, we’re going to play them all.”
There is a good mix of talent and experience at wide receiver. Standout senior Jakailin Johnson (6-1, 175) is best known for his defensive abilities, but he’ll be a versatile weapon. Senior Ra’shod Smith Harvey (5-9, 160) led the Spartans last season with 40 receptions that he turned into 524 yards and nine touchdowns. Junior Gavin Bomstad (5-11, 160) and sophomores Allen Mitchell (5-10, 170) and Allen “Cadillac” Wills impressed during the summer and appear poised to carve out playing time among the deep field of talent.
The next quarterback of the Spartans remains to be determined. It’s a four-man competition between junior Seth Marcione (6-2, 200), junior Payton Hoker (5-11, 165), sophomore Byron McNair (5-10, 160) and sophomore Luke Burns.
“It’s a matter of getting them into a competitive situation,” Steeples said.
The coaches are using everything they can to differentiate the foursome.
They’re studying how the quarterbacks lead in conditioning drills, how they interact with their teammates and how their teammates interact with them.
“How do the guys respond to them in conditioning drills?” Steeples said. “(The quarterbacks) have seen the most growth day to day.”
De Smet’s defense was lights out last season and could be even better this time around.
On the defensive line is where Mizzou recruit Mekhi Wingo (6-1, 270) and Baylor recruit Dakote Doyle-Robinson (6-1, 270) will make opponents miserable. Wingo racked up 97 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 15 sacks last season. Doyle-Robinson made 43 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and four sacks. They’re joined by seniors Tanner Jackson (6-2, 200) and TJ Woodley (5-9, 200) who combined for seven sacks last season.
Returning at linebacker is senior Carter Edwards (6-2, 220) who led the team last year with 126 tackles and tacked on 11 sacks. Seniors Jordan Calvin (5-11, 190), Donovan Whitfield (5-11, 230) and junior Chris Skiljan (6-1, 220) are stepping into larger roles this season. Sophomore Cam Wright (5-11, 165) will play nickelback.
The defensive secondary is overloaded with talent. Johnson, who has verbally committed to Ohio State, hauled in seven interceptions and made 42 tackles last season. Senior Jordan Calvin (5-11, 190), senior Daryl Ward (5-9, 155), juniors Kaleb Purdy (5-10, 170) and Khalid Stewart (5-11, 170) along with sophomore Christian Gray (6-0, 165) will all find time at cornerback or safety.
“They are some ball hawks,” Steeples said.
Handling punting duties will be senior Jack McCook (6-2, 149), who signed on to be a wide receiver but has shown he has a big leg and a knack for punting. It’s an invaluable asset for any team and Steeples has been impressed with what he’s seen, going as far as to compare McCook to last year’s standout punter Luke Bauer, who graduated De Smet in the spring and walked on Mizzou.
“He’s looked really good,” Steeples said. “He has the ability to be as good if not better at punter.”
