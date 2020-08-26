No. 2 large school: Depth, talent has defending champ De Smet set up for more success

De Smet did not open preseason practice Aug. 10, the first day members of the Missouri State High School Activities Association could begin. As a conference, the MCC waited until Aug. 24 to let its fall sports start. Even this week’s practices don’t look like they used to. The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has remained in Phase 2, which allows groups of 20 athletes or fewer and two coaches to work together. Contact drills are allowed but only in the groups of 20. No scrimmages are allowed and games remain off limits.

It’s not what anyone wants it to be, but that’s out of the Spartans' hands. All they can do is work with what they’ve got and that’s enough for Steeples.

“This group has been defying the odds since they got here,” Steeples said. “Why stop now? Let’s practice in the middle of a pandemic. We have to get it done by any means necessary.”