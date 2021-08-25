No. 2 large school: Expectations remain sky high as Reed era begins at De Smet

“I came from a situation where guys didn’t want to play us. And that got old,” Reed said. “I wanted to come to a place that was willing to take on the challenges of the very best teams not only locally but in the nation as we move forward during my time here.”

De Smet was a combined 20-1 the past two seasons, including a 6-1 mark last fall after it started late due to restrictions put in place by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health to slow the spread of COVID-19. Much of the Spartans’ success during that stretch was attributed to a loaded senior class that graduated this past school year.

There’s no shortage of new faces and old ones in new places. But one constant will be Purdy. A 5-foot-10 and 170-pound senior safety, he’s been starting since he was a sophomore. In the past he let the upperclassmen take the lead. Now he’s the upperclassman.

“Now it’s my turn to lead these guys and show them the way,” Purdy said. “I have to step up and be big for the defense this year.”

Purdy made 52 tackles and had three interceptions his junior season. He's impressed his new coach at every turn. Reed is as comfortable as he can be with Purdy anchoring the back end of the defense.