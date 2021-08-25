No. 2 large school: Expectations remain sky high as Reed era begins at De Smet

Kaleb Purdy is ready.
Allen Mitchell knows what is coming.
The De Smet football team has no illusions. It is no longer the hunter. The Spartans are the hunted.
After winning the Class 6 state championship in 2019 and finishing as the runner-up last season, De Smet has set the bar. Everyone on its schedule is coming with their best shot.
“Going through the last couple of years, that’s something I’ve expected,” Mitchell said. “I still feel like we’re going to dominate every game like we’re supposed to.”
The No. 2 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, De Smet won’t have to wait long to find out. The Spartans host No. 4 large school Edwardsville at 7 p.m. Friday, play at East St. Louis at 6 p.m. Sept. 4 and then travel down the road to face Metro Catholic Conference rival CBC, the No. 3 large school, at 6 p.m. Sept. 10.
It’s a brutal start, but first-year coach Carl Reed said he wouldn’t want it any other way.
“Besides the academics it’s why you come here, to play in those kinds of games against those kinds of teams,” Reed said. “If you’re not going to compete against the best what are you really doing?”
That was the mindset Reed brought with him in May when he was hired after six successful years at Lutheran North. It was an agonizing decision for Reed when he resigned from Lutheran North, but he believes De Smet can provide him with opportunities that would have been unattainable elsewhere.
“I came from a situation where guys didn’t want to play us. And that got old,” Reed said. “I wanted to come to a place that was willing to take on the challenges of the very best teams not only locally but in the nation as we move forward during my time here.”
De Smet was a combined 20-1 the past two seasons, including a 6-1 mark last fall after it started late due to restrictions put in place by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health to slow the spread of COVID-19. Much of the Spartans’ success during that stretch was attributed to a loaded senior class that graduated this past school year.
There’s no shortage of new faces and old ones in new places. But one constant will be Purdy. A 5-foot-10 and 170-pound senior safety, he’s been starting since he was a sophomore. In the past he let the upperclassmen take the lead. Now he’s the upperclassman.
“Now it’s my turn to lead these guys and show them the way,” Purdy said. “I have to step up and be big for the defense this year.”
Purdy made 52 tackles and had three interceptions his junior season. He's impressed his new coach at every turn. Reed is as comfortable as he can be with Purdy anchoring the back end of the defense.
“Caleb Purdy is as good of a football player as I’ve coached,” Reed said. “I’ve had some great ones and he’s really good.”
The defensive backfield is expected to be a significant strength for the Spartans. Next to Purdy is senior safety Khalid Stewart (5-11, 180).
Senior Jordan Coleman (6-1, 175), who’s verbally committed to Ball State, and nationally ranked junior prospect Christian Gray (6-1, 165) will be the starting cornerbacks.
“We feel we’re as good as anybody on the back end,” Reed said.
Senior linebacker Chris Skiljan (6-1, 225) returns after leading De Smet with 65 tackles last season. He’ll be next to senior Seth Marcione (6-3, 210), who shifts to linebacker and tight end after starting at quarterback his junior year.
Senior TJ Woodley (5-10, 220) is a three-year starter and will anchor the defensive line. Senior defensive end Caleb Key (6-2, 170) will also figure in prominently, as will junior defensive tackle Trevon Piggee (6-0, 235).
There will be several offensive linemen who could be pulled for some defensive line work. Up front is where you'll find senior Lewis Worthy (6-3, 245), junior Bryson Rolle (6-4, 245), sophomore Mike Phillips (5-11, 265), sophomore Aidan Taylor (6-2, 305) and junior Chandler Brown (6-3, 265). They figure to earn the lion’s share of time based on their performance during the offseason and preseason.
"They're young but very talented," Reed said. "Over the course of the next couple of years we feel they’ll be the most formidable group in the area."
Brown is a newcomer who transferred to De Smet after Trinity closed in the spring. He’ll have several former Titans with him, including junior receiver Demetrion Cannon (6-2, 180) and junior quarterback Christian Cotton (5-11, 180).
De Smet graduated three NCAA Division I recruits at running back last season but appears to have reloaded. Junior KeShawn Ford (5-10, 180), another Trinity transfer, is expected to share carries with Mitchell (5-10, 185) and freshman Larevious Woods.
“(Ford and Mitchell) had great camps, they’re college prospects and they’re going to have big years for us,” Reed said. “(Woods) is going to be a very special player.”
Cannon will slide in along with senior Curtis Mayes (6-1, 186) and senior Gavin Bombstad (5-11, 175) at wide receiver.
“(Bombstad) is a guy I’m very impressed by. I’m excited for him,” Reed said.
Coleman and Gray could see time at wide receiver, too.
At some point this season De Smet is hopeful standout junior tight end Mac Markway (6-4, 240) will return from injury. Markway gave Florida a verbal commitment in July and is rated a top-100 national prospect by 247sports.
“I would expect that he’ll be ready mid-season to the playoffs,” Reed said.
Purdy, however, is ready now. After having to wait until October for the first game last season, he and the rest of the Spartans are pumped that in mere days those Friday night lights will shine again.
“It’s going to be exciting to see the De Smet community coming out to support us,” Purdy said. “I’m just ready to play.”