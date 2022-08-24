No. 2 large school: Talented CBC seeks new quarterback to help defend Class 6 crown

Scott Pingel needs a triggerman.

The longtime and successful CBC football coach, Pingel has a wealth of talent and experience returning this fall. The reigning Class 6 state champions, the Cadets bring back their entire offensive line, their top three running backs, several excellent receivers, their top four tacklers and two safeties.

The biggest question coming out of the preseason is who’s the quarterback?

“I tell these guys every day it’s about decision making,” Pingel said. “You guys are getting the key to a nice Ferrari here. Let’s not dent it. Let’s make good decisions.”

The No. 2 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, CBC went 13-1 as it claimed the fourth state title in school history and the third in the last five seasons. The Cadets dropped a hard-fought, dynamite season opener at home to East St. Louis last season, then proceeded to blow the boots off nearly every other opponent on the schedule. The only game that was within one score at the end was their 28-21 state semifinal win over Lee’s Summit North.

There is no expectation that this season mimic last year’s dominance if only because the schedule has been upgraded. The Cadets open the season at 4:30 p.m. Friday against Georgia powerhouse Milton at the Freedom Bowl in Canton, Ohio. They then will rematch with East St. Louis in the headline game of the Gateway Scholars Classic at 6 p.m. Sept. 3. There’s a road trip to Indianapolis to take on Indiana Class 4 preseason No. 1 Bishop Chartard on Sept. 30 and a home game with Warren Central, a Class 6 title contender in Indiana. The regular season ends with a home game against Edwardsville, plus there’s the always rugged Metro Catholic Conference with a resurgent St. Louis U. High and a De Smet team that’s smarting after having its four-game win streak against CBC end last year.

With such an upgraded slate of games, whoever wins the quarterback job will be tested at every turn.

“Their role is to take what the defense is giving you,” Pingel said. “They’re going to probably load the box and see if you can throw it so now we have to win our one-on-one matchups and we have some guys outside I’ll take some chances with.”

Competing to win the gig are junior Cole McKey (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), sophomore Jason Wiley (6-1, 170) and senior James DiStaso-Hutchins (6-5, 220). McKey attempted eight passes and completed six of them in limited late-game action last season. The other two are new to the program as Wiley transferred from De Smet and DiStaso-Hutchins was at Edwardsville.

CBC is at least the third high school for DiStaso-Hutchins, who was part of Lutheran North’s 2019 Class 2 title team as a freshman. He attempted one pass for Edwardsville’s varsity last season and now he’s a Cadet.

“It’s going to be a baptism by fire,” Pingel said of whoever wins the job.

Making the new quarterback’s job easier will be all that talent and experience surrounding him, literally.

The offensive line is large and in charge as junior left tackle Bryce Parson (6-3, 250), senior left guard Levi McGee (6-1, 285), senior center Avary Olson (6-2, 250), senior right guard Beau Brown (6-2, 265) and senior left tackle Josh Gregory (6-7, 260) all return. And they’re not a lumbering bunch. Pingel likes the athleticism he’s seen in the big fellas.

“They don’t run like traditional offensive linemen. They run like skill guys,” Pingel said with a smile.

Senior Jeremiyah Love (6-1, 195) is the top returning running back after rushing for 996 yards and scoring 14 touchdowns. A highly coveted college prospect, Love is going to get the opportunity to showcase himself as an athlete this season. Pingel said he’ll move out to play some receiver and will get some run in the defensive secondary, too.

“He’s a guy that wants to play a lot and do a lot and we’re going to utilize his skills,” Pingel said.

The Cadets can afford to move that chess piece around because seniors Ralph Dixon (5-5, 156) and Dylan Van (6-0, 175) proved more than capable last season as they combined to rush for 1,486 yards and 24 touchdowns.

“We’ve got some dudes,” Pingel said.

Junior wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (6-1, 190) caught 41 passes for 989 yards and nine touchdowns last season. Senior receiver Dakotah Mayo (5-10, 170) made 37 receptions for 440 yards and scored three total touchdowns. A varsity kickoff returner since he was a freshman, Mayo is dangerous in the open field.

The defense will lean on senior linebackers Kyan Franklin (6-4, 225) and Michael Teason (6-2, 228). Franklin led the team with 89 tackles last season. Teason racked up 64 tackles.

Senior strong safety Lucas McAllister (6-1, 190) had 83 tackles and nine tackles for loss. He’s joined in the defensive secondary by senior cornerback DeShaun Richmond (6-1, 160) and junior Doreon Dubose (5-10, 150) both of whom saw their roles increase as the season progressed last year.

Senior defensive lineman and Northwestern recruit Tyler Gant (6-3, 285) made 73 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, five sacks and a pair of interceptions. He’s the one stalwart up front. The rest of the line is new faces stepping into bigger roles.