No. 2 small school: After near misses, MICDS maintains championship expectations

Nine points.

That’s how close the MICDS football team has been to not one but possibly two state championships the past two seasons.

In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Rams were the Class 4 runner-up to Helias in a 35-30 heartbreaker.

Last season Smithville stormed back and scored 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win a Class 4 semifinal 40-36 at MICDS. It then went on to beat Hannibal 31-0 in the championship game.

“We’ve knocked on the door,” MICDS coach Fred Bouchard said. “I wish I was 11 points better as a football coach.”

Being so close to the ultimate goal and not reaching it the past two years has the Rams more determined than ever to break through for their first state title since 2004. And they have the pieces returning to make a real run at it, even in Class 5.

“We’ve been on two really good teams that have been really close and we’ve all had big roles so now we want to take this team to a new level our previous teams haven’t reached,” senior running back Steve Hall said. “That’s being a state champion.”

The No. 2 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, MICDS graduated a slew of varsity regulars on both sides of the ball including four-year starting quarterback Reagan Andrew. However, the Rams return two of their most dynamic playmakers in Hall (5-foot-11, 205 pounds) and senior athlete Winston Moore (5-11, 180).

Hall led the team with 21 total touchdowns and rushed for a team-high 1,251 yards. Moore is a versatile ball carrier and receiver who scored 18 total touchdowns while racking up a combined 1,468 yards rushing and receiving.

The best part for Hall and Moore? They have six of their seven body guards back to clear the way.

“I really love our offensive line,” Bouchard said. “Tight end to tight end we’re bringing six of seven guys back that played a lot of football.”

From the right side to the left, junior tight end Tyler Tschudy (6-6, 215), senior tackle Nate Schuckman (6-7, 260), senior guard Cole Gipson (5-11, 220), senior center Pete Herzog (5-10, 220), junior tackle Davis Schukar (6-5, 255) and sophomore tight end Henry Oliver (6-2, 210) all played together last season. Having that much experience as a group has made practice that much more efficient.

“It’s very useful,” Schuckman said. “We have to spend a lot less time relearning what we forgot. We have the movement down and where we need to step. The communication is on point.”

The newcomer is freshman left guard Miles Coleman (6-3, 285), who has wowed Bouchard this summer. And he didn’t come alone.

Senior Marcus Coleman (6-2, 180) was a basketball player last year for the Rams but hasn’t played football. With his younger brother suiting up he thought he’d make the most of their one year together in high school. Bouchard is delighted at the possibilities Marcus can bring to the offense at receiver.

“That’s a great addition,” Bouchard said. “He’s an athletic kid we can use on the perimeter.”

Senior Dominic Weaver (6-7, 190) also will be at receiver, where the Rams have to figure out who’s going to pick up the 53 catches that now-graduated PJ Behan made last season.

The most significant loss for the Rams has to be Andrew, their four-year starting quarterback. A natural leader and outstanding presence in the program, there’s no replacing his talents or the confidence his teammates had when he was in the huddle.

However, sophomore quarterback Brian Gould (5-11, 170) isn’t being asked to be Andrew. He has to be the best version of himself and if he happens to take some of the good habits he picked up as Andrew’s understudy last season then everyone will be better for it.

“He got to be side by side and do all the stuff with Reagan that a second-team quarterback does,” Bouchard said. “He started varsity baseball and had an outstanding varsity season as a freshman which kind of exposed him to the moment. I feel like the first moment he’s in varsity action (in football) it won’t be his first rodeo.”

The Rams defense will be big and strong again with sophomore defensive end Luke Allgeyer (6-6, 260) and senior nose guard Devyn Rodgers (6-5, 330) up front. They’re joined by junior Harrison Reed (6-4, 255) and sophomore Peyton Simon (6-0, 215).

At linebacker senior Cortlin Dalton (5-11, 180) is back after making 134 tackles, eight tackles for loss and six sacks. Sophomore Adrian Ritchey (6-0 210) and junior Carter Enyard (6-3, 220) will also be at linebacker. Enyard can move up to the line or lay back in coverage as the Rams use him as a hybrid defender. Last season he made 44 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two sacks.

The defensive secondary is where you’ll find Cam Lester (6-1, 170), senior Dorian Reddic (5-10, 180), senior Tyler Petersen (6-2, 185) and junior Willy Carpenter (5-10, 180). Last season Lester made 71 tackles and three interceptions.

“We have a pretty good stable of guys back,” Bouchard said.

One of the core strengths of MICDS is the cooperation and trust all of the coaches across sports have in one another. Whether it’s Marcus Coleman or Gould or any number of lacrosse players who come out for football, multi-sport athletes are the lifeblood of a successful athletic department and there aren’t many that can rival MICDS across the board.

“It’s definitely a high standard everyone sets for athletics,” Moore said. “We excel in a lot of sports. It’s a privilege to be a part of it. It motivates you to try to be your best. We have great support from all the students and other student athletes.”

Numbers have never been a problem at MICDS in part because everyone is encouraged to participate in multiple sports. That will only help as the Rams bump into Class 5 due to the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s “championship factor,” which moves private school teams into larger classifications than their raw enrollment normally would. Despite being pitted against bigger schools, the Rams believe they’ll have to be reckoned with when the postseason is in full swing.