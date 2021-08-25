No. 2 small school: Andrew ready for MICDS to break through after two runner-up finishes

Reagan Andrew’s resume is unmatched by any player in these parts.
Entering his fourth season as MICDS’s starting quarterback, Andrew has thrown for a more than 3,600 yards, 36 touchdowns and rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and 24 touchdowns. MICDS is 27-7 during his career and has finished as the Class 4 runner-up twice, including last fall despite not being allowed to play games until October because of restrictions put in place by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health intended to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Andrew, 17, has all the intangibles a coach wants in their quarterback. He’s experienced, a leader on and off the field, as well as a role model. The only reason he hasn’t been snapped up by a college program is simply because he’s 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds.
Some colleges have reached out and there are relationships being built, but no one has made him an offer. His most persistent pursuer recently has been Washington University. Andrew would love nothing more than to find a place to play at the next level, but that hasn’t been in the cards quite yet and he’s trying not to sweat it. He has other things to focus on at the moment.
“It’s always kind of in the back of your mind,” Andrew said. “My first priority is the team I’m on now, not the team I’m going to play with.”
The No. 2 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, MICDS brings back its most experienced player at the most important position. It also had a full year to get to know Fred Bouchard, who begins his second season as the Rams coach.
After successful runs at Harrisonville and Staley, Bouchard was hired in the winter of 2020 and had little to no offseason when the country went into quarantine in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Even when practices were allowed to begin, they were still a far cry from the wide open world prior to the pandemic.
“The weird thing about last year is it felt like everything was new,” Bouchard said. “We were all swinging in the dark.”
MICDS made the most of it as it went 7-1 and lost to Helias in the championship game. A strong senior contingent helped take the Rams to that point last season and there is plenty of talent back for another run at a ring.
Senior receiver PJ Behan (6-3, 185), junior running back Steve Hall (5-9, 190) and junior running back Winston Moore (5-10, 165) give MICDS some pop at the skill positions.
Hall rushed for a team-high 901 yards and 10 touchdowns. Behan caught 26 passes for 533 yards and scored eight total touchdowns.
“They all have the ability to stretch the field,” Bouchard said.
The offensive line returns two starters in junior right tackle Nate Schuckman (6-6, 240) and senior guard Nat Bilderback (6-2, 255). Junior Cole Gipson (5-9, 200) and sophomore Davis Schukar (6-2, 210) are going to figure prominently up front, too.
The tight end position has been an important one for the Rams and they have a pair that should make an impact in senior Lawrence Almefleh (6-4, 210) and sophomore Tyler Tschudy (6-5, 215). Almefleh is one of several first-year seniors who are going to be significant contributors this fall.
“I think it’s a breath of fresh air,” Bouchard said. “They know how important it is to their best friends.”
MICDS’s defense returns good experience at all three levels. In the defensive backfield senior Bjorn Sjogren (6-3, 180) had 48 tackles as a junior. He’ll be joined by senior Jack Hayes (6-3, 180), junior Cam Lester (6-0, 160) and junior Tyler Petersen (6-0, 180).
Senior linebacker Gus Baisch (6-0 185) returns to the starting lineup after making 54 tackles, five tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. He’ll have junior Dorian Reddic (5-10, 170) and junior Cortlin Dalton (5-10, 160) flanking him.
Senior Kai Tschudy (6-3, 185) was a starter on the defensive line last season. The defensive front is a place Bouchard feels the Rams are particularly deep with junior Devyn Rodgers (6-5, 290), sophomore Harrison Reed-Parker (6-4, 265) and freshman Luke Allgeyer (6-4, 240). Senior Jake Kellner (6-7, 210) is new but should be productive.
“The defensive line is a spot where it doesn’t hurt to rely on five or six guys,” Bouchard said.
Freshman Cam Cooper (6-0, 180) is going to make his presence felt at some point on either side of the ball because of his excellent all-around athleticism.
Senior Landon Gelven (6-3, 180) will handle kicking duties for a third season.
MICDS knows where it wants this season to end but has enough experience to understand it can’t get there tomorrow. There’s a lot that happens between the first week and the last and only by trusting its preparation will this team give itself a chance to achieve its lofty goals.
“At the end of the day if we do the right things and keep our mindset of getting better, then by the end of the year we’ll be a pretty good football team,” Bouchard said. “We have a long journey before we get there.”