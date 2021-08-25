No. 2 small school: Andrew ready for MICDS to break through after two runner-up finishes

Reagan Andrew’s resume is unmatched by any player in these parts.

Entering his fourth season as MICDS’s starting quarterback, Andrew has thrown for a more than 3,600 yards, 36 touchdowns and rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and 24 touchdowns. MICDS is 27-7 during his career and has finished as the Class 4 runner-up twice, including last fall despite not being allowed to play games until October because of restrictions put in place by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health intended to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Andrew, 17, has all the intangibles a coach wants in their quarterback. He’s experienced, a leader on and off the field, as well as a role model. The only reason he hasn’t been snapped up by a college program is simply because he’s 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds.

Some colleges have reached out and there are relationships being built, but no one has made him an offer. His most persistent pursuer recently has been Washington University. Andrew would love nothing more than to find a place to play at the next level, but that hasn’t been in the cards quite yet and he’s trying not to sweat it. He has other things to focus on at the moment.

“It’s always kind of in the back of your mind,” Andrew said. “My first priority is the team I’m on now, not the team I’m going to play with.”