No. 2 small school: Drama free, Trinity focused on reclaiming its championship status

A year ago the Trinity football program was embroiled in a drama worthy of its own television series.

The Titans were out to defend their Class 3 state championship but were going to have to do so without Ohio State-bound standout Teriyon “Mookie” Cooper, who announced he was transferring out of Trinity days before the first game.

The Titans opened their title defense by getting drummed a combined 57-6 by Lutheran North and East St. Louis. Terrence Curry made it 18 games as Trinity’s coach before he was fired in the fourth week of last season.

Through all of it, the Titans managed to salvage another strong campaign. Trinity won its third district title in four seasons. It advanced to the state semifinals for the third time since 2016.

Now under the direction of John Randle, who was named the interim coach when Curry was let go, the Titans once again are a force.

The No. 2 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, Trinity (9-4) returns a lineup full of NCAA Division I talent hungry and motivated to reclaim what it lost last season when Cassville ended its title reign in the state semifinals.