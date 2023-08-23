New St. Mary’s football coach Brian Simmons uses a fast food staple to keep his players focused as he inherits a program that has won consecutive state championships.

Expectations remain high for the Dragons. St. Mary’s is the No. 2 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason football rankings.

“Stay on the fries,” Simmons said he tells his players. “That means to do your job. Most high school kids’ first job is at a fast food restaurant. That means you generally start with making the fries. You don’t mess with the cash register. You don’t think about making burgers yet. Just do your job and good things will happen.”

That’s what Simmons wants for his squad this season, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Friday with a home game against St. Louis University High.

Simmons took over for Ken Turner, who coached the previous three years. Simmons, who was hired March 29, is no stranger to holding the head coach’s whistle.

He previously was the head coach at his alma mater, DuBourg, as well as being the dean of students and a personal finance teacher. He also previously was head coach at Lutheran North, Hazelwood East and Cardinal Ritter. He was a defensive back coach last season at Pattonville.

He’s also coached in college at Washington University and Benedictine College. In addition, he’s coached in the state of Virginia and in New Orleans.

“I’m pretty excited to here at St. Mary’s,” Simmons said. “Guys are coming off back-to-back state championships. We graduated a lot of guys, but we’re going to try to build it back up and continue the success here.”

St. Mary’s went 12-2 last fall and won the Class 4 state championship with 42-0 win over St. Dominic. In 2021, St. Mary’s won the Class 3 state title with a 56-0 win over St. Pius X of Kansas City.

Graduation hit the Dragons with losses of 16 seniors, including running back Jamal Roberts (Missouri), cornerback Donovan McIntosh (Kansas State) and leading tacklers Gabe Booker and Kaliel Brown.

Roberts rushed for 1,899 yards and scored 28 touchdowns. Receiver Chase Hendricks caught 32 passes for 932 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Those are heavy losses.

Then throw in the news the school might be closed.

Earlier last fall, the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced it was pulling support following the end of the 2022-23 school year of St. Mary's because of a shrinking student body and an increasing financial-aid bill.

However, school officials came up with a plan to keep the doors open for at least three years.

“It’s pretty calm now around here,” Simmons said. “Everybody is intact. Classes have begun. Things are in order. It was a nervous time. A new coach taking over. Some kids transferred. It was kind of shaky for a moment.

“After it all came together, we have group of about 50 kids for this year. We will have a varsity and JV schedule.”

One key returner for the Dragons is veteran senior quarterback David Leonard. Last fall, Leonard completed 80 of 160 passes for 1,566 yards. He threw 18 touchdowns against just three interceptions.

Simmons is glad to have him back.

”David was confused at first. He wanted to transfer. He was back and forth,” Simmons said. “He decided to stay at St. Mary’s. He’s a very talented kid. He will play at the next level. He’s going to play both sides of the ball. He will play safety. He can make any throw. I think he’ll get everything done.

“He’s a team leader for us. Once he made his mind up to stay, he became a leader.”

Linebacker Zamier Collins, a 6-foot, 240-pound senior, also will be a running back this fall.

“He wanted it. For his size, he has good quickness,” Simmons said. “He’s got power. He’ll be something to be reckoned with for sure.”

The other main runner will be 5-10, 220-pound senior Duron Perkins. He was an outside linebacker last year and will go both ways this season.

“He volunteered to run the ball as well,” Simmons said. “He’s a very powerful kid. I’ve always been a run-first coach. We’ve got some good backs to run the ball.

“But we do have some decent receivers on the team. I’ll even it out this year and we’ll throw the ball about half of the time.”

Elijah Brewer, a 6-1, 165-pound junior, and junior Antonio Strong will be the two main pass catchers.

“Elijah has good hands. He’s got quickness,” Simmons said. “He can take it over the top. He also plays plays strong safety. He’s a great kid. He’s one the kids we’ve had since spring ball. He was ready to stay. He never thought about leaving.

“Antonio played defensive back last year and he’ll go both ways this year. He’s smart in the secondary and a great defender. He’s a good route runner as a receiver.”

One starter returns on the offensive line. Konnor Goersch, a 6-2, 240-pound senior, will player either guard or tackle. Eugene Hilbert, a 5-10, 330-pound junior right tackle and defensive nose guard, is being counted on as a two-way lineman. Jayden Robinson is a 6-3, 300-pound junior tackle.

“It’s tough to break in just about every position but definitely it’s tough on the offensive line," Simmons said. “We’re a little short on players there. We have to be creative there. We’ve got some size on the line, just not enough experience. But as the year goes along, they’ll get better.”

Collins played mostly defensive end last season and registered 70 tackles, 25 for losses, and six sacks.

He’ll move to middle linebacker this year.

“We’ll move him the edge some this year to rush,” Simmons said. “He fills the gaps pretty quick. He takes on blocks.”

Ty Horton will be an inside linebacker.

“Ty is an aggressive positive attitude. He’s very focused,” Simmons said. “He’s dedicated. He can chase down plays from behind. He’s a very good football player. He knows what he wants to do and where he wants to go.”

Simmons is excited about two freshmen who will be starting on the varsity at receiver and defensive back — Malon Green and Greg Hollis. Also, Hollis will return kicks and punts.

“We have a bunch of young talent that has come in. We have 25 freshmen that will be the future of the program,” Simmons said. “It’s great to see those two coming in and working hard. They deserve to be up on the varsity.”

Simmons has told his Dragons they will have a bullseye on their backs. Every team will be wanting to beat a defending state champion.