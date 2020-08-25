No. 3 large school: CBC ready for a redo after 'rebuilding' year

“The biggest hurdle is you haven’t told your team anything good (since July),” Pingel said.

The prevailing outlook for a potential start for teams to begin games in St. Louis County remains the first week of October. Combined with the Illinois High School Association moving football to the spring. CBC’s schedule went from must-see to canceled.

The Cadets were going to open up at home against East St. Louis. The next week they were slated to take on Edwardsville, followed up by a rematch with defending Class 6 champ and newly crowned MCC champ De Smet. It’s the kind of competition that other programs run from but was going to be the launching pad for CBC.

“We were excited to play those games,” Pingel said. “You learn so much about your team in the first four weeks.”

When the Cadets take the field, they are going to be a handful for whoever has to deal with them. Last season was a “rebuilding” year and the only teams to beat them were De Smet (twice) and Rockhurst. Last year they were young, this year they’re hungry.