No. 3 large school: CBC ready for a redo after 'rebuilding' year

For the first time in nearly a decade, the CBC football team did not reign over the Metro Catholic Conference.
For the first time in six years, it didn’t win a district championship.
For the first time in two years, it is not the defending state champion.
For the first time in a long time, the Cadets aren’t burdened with the spotlight.
They’d like to change that.
“This group of guys are hungry,” CBC coach Scott Pingel said. “They’re ready to work. They can’t wait to get going.”
The No. 3 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, CBC (8-3) has no idea when or if it will be allowed to get in the work it would like.
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has not adjusted its guidelines for youth sports and remains in the Phase 2 protocol. That means high frequency contact sports, like football, are allowed to have up to 20 athletes and two coaches in groups at practice. Games remain off limits as do scrimmages. It’s been a roller coaster ride for everyone, coaches in particular. In June and July Pingel, said his team was getting in plenty of good work. But when cases spiked, it brought a move back to more restrictive Phase 1 protocols. It has been a slow bleed every day as coaches and players hope for positive news that rarely comes.
“The biggest hurdle is you haven’t told your team anything good (since July),” Pingel said.
The prevailing outlook for a potential start for teams to begin games in St. Louis County remains the first week of October. Combined with the Illinois High School Association moving football to the spring. CBC’s schedule went from must-see to canceled.
The Cadets were going to open up at home against East St. Louis. The next week they were slated to take on Edwardsville, followed up by a rematch with defending Class 6 champ and newly crowned MCC champ De Smet. It’s the kind of competition that other programs run from but was going to be the launching pad for CBC.
“We were excited to play those games,” Pingel said. “You learn so much about your team in the first four weeks.”
When the Cadets take the field, they are going to be a handful for whoever has to deal with them. Last season was a “rebuilding” year and the only teams to beat them were De Smet (twice) and Rockhurst. Last year they were young, this year they’re hungry.
Junior Ayden Robinson-Wayne (5-foot-10, 160 pounds) is among the most lethal quarterbacks in the area. A true dual threat, he completed 126 of his 192 passes for 1,744 yards, 18 touchdowns and was intercepted three times. He rushed for 866 yards and 11 touchdowns. An excellent baseball prospect, Robinson-Wayne has verbally committed to play at Missouri State.
The Cadets have the luxury of another strong quarterback in the program in Patrick Heitert (6-1, 185). In limited duty, he completed 36 of his 57 passes for 527 yards, four touchdowns and was intercepted twice. He’s been working in the offseason at tight end so the Cadets can get his athleticism on the field.
The receiving corps is stacked with returning seniors Chevalier “Karate” Brenson (6-4, 200), Zach Hahn (6-0, 175) and Kenneth Hamilton (5-9, 175).
Hahn caught a team-high 48 passes for 738 yards and eight touchdowns. Brenson, who has verbally committed to Illinois, had 44 receptions for 676 yards and seven touchdowns.
Senior running back Jordan Clay (5-10, 170) rushed for 720 yards and six touchdowns last season. He’ll be flanked by a pair of sophomores that Pingel believes can be pretty special. Jeremiyah Love (6-0, 180) and Dylan Van showed a lot of promise in the offseason.
Up front, the offensive line returns two regulars from last season in junior Matthew Mayer (6-2, 225) and senior Christian Majors (6-0, 260). Pingel said the offensive line will be on the young side but are extremely promising.
The defense returns most of its experience in the secondary led by senior safety and Ball State recruit Jordan Marshall (6-1, 205). Juniors Blair Schonhorst (6-0, 165), Jeff Morgan (5-11, 160) and Justus Johnson (5-11, 150) were all productive as sophomores. Schonhorst made five interceptions and 24 tackles. Johnson and Morgan each had an interception. Marshall had 45 tackles and two interceptions.
Senior linebacker Calvin Carey (5-10, 190) made 62 tackles last season, the most among the returning Cadets. Juniors TJ Summers (5-10, 180), Kendall Huston (6-2, 185) and Jaycob Tatum (6-2, 190) will all be stepping into larger roles. Summers did have three sacks last season.
The defensive line will lean on senior Sam Webert (6-3, 215), junior Collin Bell (6-1, 215) and sophomore Tyler Gant (6-2, 215).
“Our defensive line is young and they might be a little undersized but they’re quick as cats,” Pingel said.
In the time CBC did get to work in the summer, Pingel was excited about what he saw. Everyone knows the path the Cadets want to take runs through rival De Smet. The Spartans appear to be as good as they were last year if not better. It would take something special to get past them and Pingel thinks this team could be that special.
“If you’re not playing in the last game (of the year) you’re disappointed,” Pingel said. “I love how we battled (De Smet) last year. They were the better team. But I love our chances (this year). I really do.”
