The 2022 season was a dream for the Francis Howell football team.

The Vikings won all 14 of their games by at least 16 points, culminating in a 28-point drubbing of Fort Osage in the Class 5 championship.

“It was one of the best feelings in the world,” Howell senior quarterback Adam Shipley said. “It was emotional when we won. I was crying because all the hard work paid off with all those guys.”

Now, the Vikings want to author a sequel.

“I think the one thing that we keep saying this year is last year’s team is last year’s team and this is a whole new team,” senior tight end/safety Jude James said. “We want to write that new narrative that it wasn’t just a one-year fluke and we can do it again with the guys we have this year.”

An offense that averaged more than 48 points per game will be where it starts this year, as Howell returns its most starters on that side of the ball.

“I’m really impressed with where we are offensively,” Vikings coach Brent Chojnacki said. “Compared to last year to where we were (the first couple days of practice) after the work we put in this summer, we’re right where we need to be.”

Key to the continuation of a strong offense is the return of Shipley under center. He won the battle for the starting spot last year and turned in a magical season with 1,945 yards passing and 26 touchdowns against only eight interceptions.

“The more and more you play, the slower the game goes,” said Shipley, who is committed to play baseball at Saint Louis University, but has heard from the likes of Ohio, Missouri State, Wyoming and Kent State about flipping to football. “During our camps and during the summer, the game came slower to me. I knew what to do, knew the offense better and everything just started clicking easier.”

Shipley’s weapons are countless and include the likes of seniors Kendall Gurley and Garrett Puckett and junior Cameron Cason at wide receiver and Mizzou recruit James at tight end.

Gurley caught 16 balls a year ago, five of which he turned into scores. Puckett had 10 receptions and Cason had four in limited offensive duty.

“Adam and I joked a couple weeks ago and I said, ‘You’re a real good quarterback and you were deserving of that first-team all-state honor, but I think with the weapons you have, this 6-3, 280-pound guy could have been at least second-team all-state,’ ” Chojnacki said with a laugh. “He’s definitely got weapons and he knows it, and he knows how to take care of those guys.”

James hauled in 27 catches for a team-high 584 yards and six touchdowns as a receiver last year. He will make the switch to tight end this year, a position manned quite successfully the last few years by future Tigers teammate Brett Norfleet.

“I know he jokes with Norfleet all the time that I’m gonna forget who Norfleet even was and all that type of stuff,” Chojnacki said. “We didn’t even know how this kid was gonna be in the box blocking an inside backer. Sure, he can block corners, we knew that. But then, really, we knew instantly he was gonna help us in the box at the tight end position.”

The Vikings backfield lost Brady Hultman (1,274 yards and 24 TDs on the ground) and Jaylen Pearson (654, 8) to graduation. Shipley (872, 13) provides good mobility running the football and senior Maddox Duncan is the frontrunner to be the lead back after rushing for 226 yards and five scores in limited duty last season.

“He hasn’t played much football since his freshman year because of injuries,” Chojnacki said. “His exact words to me at practice were, ‘Coach, I’m making up for lost time,’ so he wants to get the ball in his hands as much as he can. The kid is full-go right now and he’s gonna be something that nobody really knows about.”

The Howell offensive line welcomes back a trio of starters in seniors Logan Scrivner and Chase Garbarini and junior Mitch Weisenborn.

Scrivner and Garbarini return at left tackle and center, respectively, while Weisenborn will shift from left guard to right tackle, leaving the two guard spots open for competition.

“The two guards that win those spots are gonna have three really smart guys next to them,” Chojnacki said.

On defense, the Howell secondary brings back James at safety and Gurley and Cason at corner. James and Gurley each intercepted four passes a year ago.

The linebacking corps features senior Charlie Smith leading the way.

“He’s one of those kids that just trusted the process,” Chojnacki said. “He sat behind a couple really good seniors last year and what he’s doing for us this year is gonna showcase his skillset.”

Also in the mix at linebacker are seniors Chase O’Donnell, Zane Brune and Steele Weber, along with sophomore Cayden Duncan, Maddox’s younger brother.

The Vikings also have to replace an all-state kicker in Josh Deal, who is now at Missouri State. Junior Braden Ray is the new man for that job.