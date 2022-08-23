No. 3 large school: Loaded schedule will test De Smet's returning talent, new coach

Christian Cotton is ready for anything.

Because there’s very little on the football field he hasn’t dealt with.

The starting senior quarterback for the De Smet football team, Cotton spent his freshman and sophomore years at Trinity. In his time as a Titan he played for two head coaches in Terrence Curry and then John Randle. When Trinity shuttered in the spring of 2021, he transferred to De Smet.

Last season he was coached by Carl Reed, who resigned after one season as De Smet’s coach in the winter.

This season, for his high school finale, he’ll play for John Merritt, De Smet’s new coach.

“I’ve been through four head coaches and four or five offenses,” Cotton said. “I’ve seen a lot and I know a lot about football now, I’m just ready.”

So are the rest of the Spartans.

The No. 3 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, De Smet went 7-3 last season. Metro Catholic Conference rival CBC beat the Spartans twice while East St. Louis was their other loss.

No one else in the area stayed close to De Smet. They ran roughshod over the rest of the MCC, rolled past up-and-coming Vashon and breezed past Kirkwood in the first round of the district tournament.

Yet last season was a downer. Coming off back-to-back state championship game appearances, having the season end in a district semifinal was a disappointment. This year’s returning seniors know what it’s like to win the last game of the year and they want that feeling again.

“The experience was amazing. The locker room after state was amazing. The locker room before state was amazing,” senior safety Elijah Thomas said of De Smet's Class 6 championship triumph in 2019. “Everything was just amazing after that season. I loved it. I’m trying to do it again this year.”

De Smet has the returning talent to make a run at it.

A starter every year of his high school career, Cotton (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) passed for 1,360 yards, 17 touchdowns and was intercepted six times last season. He rushed for 858 yards and five scores, too.

He’ll again have his teammate from Trinity next to him as senior running back Keshawn Ford (5-11, 185) led De Smet with 740 yards rushing and six touchdowns last season. Junior DJ White (5-8, 165) is expected to be a key contributor as well.

“He would start for most teams. He’ll play a lot for us,” Merritt said.

Senior receiver Demetrion Cannon (6-1, 191) also has played with Cotton for four years. He caught 22 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns last season. Merritt said Cannon has the potential to be a dynamic offensive weapon.

“We’re really excited about him,” Merritt said.

Senior receiver Allen Willis (6-2, 175) has looked good during the summer. Senior tight end and LSU recruit Mac Markway (6-4, 244) missed last season due to a knee injury and is still awaiting clearance to play this season. When on the field, Markway is a standout blocker and pass catcher who can be a matchup nightmare for opponents.

The Spartans' best offensive weapon may be its offensive line. De Smet brings back a solid, experienced group that is versatile and interchangeable.

Senior Chandler Brown (6-2, 295) will be at left tackle, junior Aiden Taylor (6-2, 290) is at right tackle, senior Bryson Rolle (6-1, 255) and sophomore Mike Cunningham (6-3, 255) will play the guard positions. Senior Elijah Bryson (6-0, 240) missed last season but is back and will handle center duties. At one point or another during their time on the line, Cunningham and Rolle have both played center. Merritt has a lot of confidence the offensive line can be really good even if they have to make some adjustments due to the grind of the season.

“We do have a lot of versatility on the offensive line,” Merritt said. “We feel like we’re eight or nine deep with guys that can play and we have three or four centers. That makes you feel pretty comfortable.”

The defensive secondary features Thomas (6-2, 190) at safety and senior cornerback and Notre Dame recruit Christian Gray (6-1, 175). Senior Chris Sharp (5-11, 170) will be at cornerback after waiting patiently for his turn on the field as the Spartans have been blessed with depth at the position in his time.

There’s a young, hungry group stepping at linebacker as junior Ashton Phillips (6-0, 220) and sophomores Jason King (6-2, 210) and Bryant Poole (5-10, 185) are short on experience but long on talent and willingness to work.

“They can all run, they can all tackle, they’re all smart. They’re all good,” Merritt said.

The defensive line features senior tackle Trevon Piggee-Blake (6-1, 285), junior Mike Phillips (6-0, 265) and junior Christian Hill (6-1, 275). Piggee-Blake made 27 tackles and five sacks last season.

Junior Caleb Redd (6-3, 200) will be at defensive end after making 45 tackles and six sacks as a sophomore.

“He’s so strong and tall it takes him about two and a half steps to get to the quarterback,” Merritt said.

Junior Ethan Flemming (6-3, 220) will be at the other defensive end.

De Smet has the talent to have another spectacular season, but it’s going to be tested by its meat grinder of a schedule.

The Spartans' Week 1 opponent, TDW Academy, dropped them so they won’t open their season until Week 2 when they play national powerhouse IMG Academy at the Gateway Scholars Classic at East St. Louis High.

There are nonconference games with St. Mary’s and East St. Louis plus a road trip to Thornwood High in South Holland, Illinois, and of course their regularly scheduled battles with CBC and the rest of the MCC.

“We’ll make the best out of the jamboree and spend two weeks getting ready for IMG and it’s going to be brutal from there,” Merritt said.

It’ll be tough, but Cotton said the way the Spartans have prepared this offseason and at practice should have them ready for whatever challenges they face when they take the field.

It certainly can’t be any harder than what he’s dealt with the past three years of high school.