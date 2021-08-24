No. 3 large school: Rugged schedule will have CBC battle tested come playoff time

Ayden Robinson-Wayne didn’t realize how good he had it under center.
A senior on the CBC football team, Robinson-Wayne won the starting quarterback job as a sophomore and passed for 1,744 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 866 yards and 11 touchdowns. Last season he played three games at quarterback before ceding the job to classmate Patrick Heitert.
An electric athlete, the 5-foot-9 and 170-pound Robinson-Wayne has no business standing on the sideline holding a clipboard, so this offseason he made the transition to wide receiver.
It took some adjustment.
“At the beginning of the summer I was out of shape for receiver and (defensive back) and things like that,” Robinson-Wayne said with a chuckle. “I ran maybe five or six times at practice for maybe 20 yards (as a quarterback). Playing receiver, we’re moving for everything.”
Robinson-Wayne was willing to switch positions for his senior year because it gives CBC the best chance to win. Heitert did something similar when he moved to tight end as a sophomore.
“It shows you the unselfishness of this football team and especially the senior class,” Robinson-Wayne said. “Having two guys that both want to play the same position but understanding it’s not about them, it’s about the team. We’re just trying to put it together and put the best product on the field.”
The No. 3 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, CBC has continued to put an excellent product on the field. In the two seasons since they won the 2018 Class 6 state championship the Cadets are 12-5, but four of those losses have come at the hands of Metro Catholic Conference rival De Smet. The other was to perennial championship contender Rockhurst.
CBC went 4-2 in last fall’s truncated season that was altered due to restrictions put in place by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health to slow the spread of COVID-19.
De Smet knocked CBC out in a Class 6 district semifinal. According to the Missouri State High School Activities Association online records, it was the first time since 2008 the Cadets did not play in a district championship game.
They are out to change that and more this time around.
“It puts a chip on your shoulder. It gives you a reason to go 120 percent,” Robinson-Wayne said. “We’ve only lost to two football teams the past two years so we’re definitely ready to get over the hump.”
Helping CBC get over that hump will be three returning offensive linemen who saw significant time last fall. Senior Matt Mayer (6-2, 240), junior Levi McGee (6-2, 300) and sophomore Bryce Parson (6-3, 280) will team with junior Beau Brown (6-2, 270), senior Andrew Purcell (5-10, 250) and junior Josh Gregory (6-7, 260) to keep Heitert’s jersey clean and open up holes for the run game.
Gregory is a tantalizing talent because he’s physically overpowering but has minimal experience on the football field. A basketball player, this will be his first foray into varsity football.
“He has the mental fortitude and mental toughness that this won’t be a scary moment, it’ll be an exciting moment,” CBC coach Scott Pingel said. “He’s got the length and size, he’s learning how to play football so it’s fun to watch him grow.”
Stepping in at running back will be juniors Dylan Van (6-0, 185), Ralph Dixon (5-7, 170) and Jeremiyah Love (6-2, 195). Dixon rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore.
Robinson-Wayne adds another dynamic weapon to an already deep wide receiver group that includes sophomore Jeremiah McClellan (6-1, 180), junior Dakota Mayo (5-10, 165), senior Gavin Conley (5-8, 170) and could feature seniors Justus Johnson (6-2, 170) and Blair Schonhorst (6-0, 185).
Heitert (6-0, 190) got most of the snaps at quarterback last season and completed 76 of 118 passes for 1,230 yards, 15 touchdowns and was intercepted four times. He’s positively thrilled at the prospect of whipping the ball all over the field to the multitude of playmakers at his disposal.
“They are some great athletes,” Heitert said. “It’s exciting to have them and takes a lot off may plate. My job is to get them the ball.”
The defensive backfield will lean on Johnson and Schonhorst as experienced cornerbacks. They’ll be joined by senior Jeffery Morgan (6-0, 180) and junior Lucas McAllister (6-1, 200), who’ll be at safety.
CBC returns some serious punch with senior linebackers Jaycob Tatum (6-3, 215) and Kendall Huston (6-2, 190) but will be without senior Isaac Cyr (6-1, 220), who suffered a knee injury. Cyr was the CBC's top tackler last season with 31 stops. Huston had five tackles for loss and six sacks as a junior.
Juniors Mike Teason (6-2, 205) and Kyan Franklin (6-3, 225) are first-year starters expected to make an impact at linebacker, too. Tatum said he has a good feeling about what this group can do.
“It’s great. They’re aggressive. They’re some headhunters,” Tatum said. “It’s crazy how good we are as a defense overall.”
Junior Tyler Gant (6-4, 270) is Power 5 prospect on the defensive line. He’ll have seniors Jerome Logan (6-3, 300) and RJ White (6-0, 245) and junior Amir Ellis (6-1, 250) by his side.
CBC won’t waste any time figuring out its strengths and weakness when the season begins. The Cadets will face East St. Louis, O’Fallon and De Smet the first week of the season. It’s going to be a challenge, but one Pingel believes will be incredibly beneficial to his team and its long-term prospects as it also faces off against Rockhurst, Edwardsville and Kansas powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas.
“(The seniors) know where they want to go. They’re hungry and excited,” Pingel said. “It’s an awesome opportunity for our guys. It’s a cool experience and these guys are ready to roll.”