No. 3 large school: Rugged schedule will have CBC battle tested come playoff time

Ayden Robinson-Wayne didn’t realize how good he had it under center.

A senior on the CBC football team, Robinson-Wayne won the starting quarterback job as a sophomore and passed for 1,744 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 866 yards and 11 touchdowns. Last season he played three games at quarterback before ceding the job to classmate Patrick Heitert.

An electric athlete, the 5-foot-9 and 170-pound Robinson-Wayne has no business standing on the sideline holding a clipboard, so this offseason he made the transition to wide receiver.

It took some adjustment.

“At the beginning of the summer I was out of shape for receiver and (defensive back) and things like that,” Robinson-Wayne said with a chuckle. “I ran maybe five or six times at practice for maybe 20 yards (as a quarterback). Playing receiver, we’re moving for everything.”

Robinson-Wayne was willing to switch positions for his senior year because it gives CBC the best chance to win. Heitert did something similar when he moved to tight end as a sophomore.