No. 3 small school: Lutheran St. Charles has pieces in place for another title run

Cyril Holloway is careful with the prize.

The Lutheran St. Charles senior safety breaks out his state championship ring only on rare occasions.

“The way it blings, it’s crazy,” Holloway said. “It’ll blind you.”

Holloway cherishes the symbol of last year’s amazing title run.

Lutheran St. Charles claimed its first football crown with a 33-27 win Dec. 3 over tradition-rich Lamar at Faurot Field. The Cougars scored with 2 seconds left to cap off a dream campaign.

And Holloway recorded one of the biggest plays of the Class 2 contest by returning a fumble 50 yards for a score to help erase an early 14-0 deficit.

It is a moment the 6-foot, 155-pounder relives in his head every time he glances down at the ring.

“Something I’ll never forget,” Holloway said.

The Cougars, No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason small-school football rankings, may be in line for some more bling this season as they prepare to defend their crown. They likely will move up to Class 3 but still carry high hopes entering the season.

Those lofty expectations don’t faze Holloway — or his teammates.

In fact, Holloway is already dreaming about another piece of jewelry.

“I can see it now — one for each hand,” Holloway said.

Holloway keeps the ring under lock and key. He said he has worn it just a few times, including on his birthday.

“People like seeing it, the girls love it,” Holloway said. “But I’m afraid I’ll lose it. I want to hold on to it for the rest of my life.”

The Cougars will have their work cut out if they are to achieve back-to-back championships. They lost several key pieces from last year’s 12-2 team, including standout running Arlen Harris Jr., who ran for 1,607 yards and scored an eye-popping 39 touchdowns. Harris, who is now at Stanford University, scored on a 2-yard run in the closing seconds to win the title.

Quarterback Aaron Coffey, who threw for 33 touchdowns and had just three interceptions, has moved on along with wideout Aiden McLean (42 catches, 12 TDs) and dual threat Rhoderick Gibson (594 total yards).

But the cupboard is far from bare.

Plus the returning players have no intention of surrendering their crown without a fight.

“Once we’ve won it all like we did, it makes you work even harder because you want to do it again,” said senior wideout Michael Parr Jr., who will play a key role in the offense.

The Cougars return four starters on offense and five on defense.

“We took a hit, we lost a lot of leadership,” coach Arlen Harris Sr. said. “But the junior class is loaded and they should be able to handle it.”

Parr will again serve as a big-play threat. He hauled in 42 passes for 1,019 yards last season, both team highs. Ayden Harris, Arlen Sr.’s son, returns to anchor the backfield. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound junior is cut out of the same mold as his older brother and is drawing similar attention from NCAA Division I coaches.

Junior Kaleb Mayes, who had 36 catches and seven touchdowns last season, will team with Parr to form a deadly pass-catching tandem. Hulking offensive lineman Dawson Tallent (6-3, 265 pounds) anchors the offensive line.

Mayes (cornerback), Ayden Harris (linebacker) and Holloway return from a defense that allowed just 16 points per game and recorded four shutouts. Junior defensive linemen Isaiah Rubio (6-2, 230) and sophomore Keylan LaGrant (6-3, 215) also return to do even more damage up front.

Junior Charlie Blondin and sophomore Michael Gerdine will battle for the open quarterback spot.

“They’re both athletic and they bring in some of the same skill sets,” said Harris Sr., who spent five seasons as a running back in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Detroit Lions. “They’re going to battle. It would be great if one kid just steps up and claims it.”

Senior running back Allen Mitchell, a transfer from De Smet, will add even more explosiveness to the backfield.

“Our identity is going to be a little different,” Harris Sr. said. “But we’ve got confidence that the guys can come in and get the job done.”

The Cougars have a whopping freshman class that numbers around 20.

Holloway and his teammates are not afraid to talk about a repeat title.

“A lot of people think that we won’t be as good because of all the players we lost,” Holloway said. “Let them think that. But we’ve got a lot of guys that can make big plays.”

Harris Sr. feels his group is ready to handle the bullseye that goes with being the defending state champion.

“I don’t have a crystal ball, but I think that once we get going, we’re definitely going to be a headache for some people,” Harris Sr.

Harris Sr. likes the work ethic his players have displayed in the off-season. And he doesn’t mind the bold talk about another championship.