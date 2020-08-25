No. 3 small school: Mater Dei returns loaded lineup for unfinished business

BREESE — Mater Dei junior running back Jayce Napovanice didn't need to look far for a few pointers.
All he had to do was search his own household and hunt down older brother Zach, a standout running back in his own right and recent Mater Dei graduate.
"In football, Zach taught me quite a bit about how to read plays. He taught me a lot with my footwork and getting off the ball properly," Jayce Napovanice said.
Jayce and the rest of his teammates have been using the extended offseason to improve in an effort to build upon last year's 10-win season.
While the season won't start in its traditional fall format, Mater Dei, the No. 3 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, is gearing up for another deep run in the postseason.
The Illinois High School Association announced on July 29 that the 2020-21 school year will feature a modified sports schedule. Football will be moved to the spring season and start on Feb. 15 and finish on May 1. Teams have been limited in what they can do in practice with 20 contact days being approved from Sept. 7 until Oct. 1.
"It's been a lot of cardio and lifting to stay in the best shape we can," Mater Dei junior linebacker Reed Timmermann said. "It's just been something we've gotten used to and it hasn't gotten boring. But I'm really looking forward to putting on the pads and hitting someone."
Last year, after a season-opening 32-28 loss to Effingham, the Knights rattled off 10 successive wins.
"We didn't execute well that game and that kind of woke us up," coach Jim Stiebel said. "It forced us to take every practice seriously because you never know when something in practice comes into account (in a game)."
The Knights outscored their opponents by an average of 28 points per game during the streak, which came to an end in a 21-19 loss to Quincy Notre Dame in the Class 3A quarterfinal round.
Mater Dei hit the 10-plus win plateau for the fifth time since 2000.
"I thought we had a solid team last year," Stiebel said. "We had a good crew up front, all five starters started all games. That continuity really helped us with a veteran quarterback who was coming into his own. A lot of factors came into play."
Three starters return on the line in Blaize Schellenger, Camden Snow and center Jackson VonBokel. Behind them is senior quarterback Reed Braundmeier, who threw for 2,527 yards and 24 scores. Mitchell Haake returns for his fourth season on the varsity level after catching 46 passes for 919 yards and nine touchdowns last year.
"Mitchell Haake is just an incredible athlete and from a family of notorious athletes," Stiebel said. "Our quarterback has been doing well at every camp he's gone to. His confidence is improving as well as getting bigger and stronger every day. We have some other kids who really developed over the summer."
The departure of Zach Napovanice will hurt. He accounted for 2,170 yards and 25 scores last season.
But Jayce Napovanice, who rushed for 277 yards four touchdowns last season, is ready to try and fill the shoes of his big brother.
"Jayce is special," Stiebel said. "He won't be hidden very long. We've got some other young kids who are developing."
The Knights return a ferocious defense led by senior linebacker Nolan Foppe, who racked up 98 tackles, two sacks and three fumble recoveries. The Knights held opponents to just 14 points a game and pitched two shutouts last season.
"Our coaches did a really good job of calling plays for us," Foppe said. "We've had a lot of work in the offseason with more focus on the defensive side and running the correct play against the offenses we're facing."
Stiebel and his players are ready for another big campaign.
"We have a little saying of 10-90. It's about 10 percent of what happens to you and 90 percent of how you respond to it, so that's the 10 percent we can't control," Stiebel said. "We're just trying to do what we can do and what we can control."
