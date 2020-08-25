No. 3 small school: Mater Dei returns loaded lineup for unfinished business

BREESE — Mater Dei junior running back Jayce Napovanice didn't need to look far for a few pointers.

All he had to do was search his own household and hunt down older brother Zach, a standout running back in his own right and recent Mater Dei graduate.

"In football, Zach taught me quite a bit about how to read plays. He taught me a lot with my footwork and getting off the ball properly," Jayce Napovanice said.

Jayce and the rest of his teammates have been using the extended offseason to improve in an effort to build upon last year's 10-win season.

While the season won't start in its traditional fall format, Mater Dei, the No. 3 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, is gearing up for another deep run in the postseason.

The Illinois High School Association announced on July 29 that the 2020-21 school year will feature a modified sports schedule. Football will be moved to the spring season and start on Feb. 15 and finish on May 1. Teams have been limited in what they can do in practice with 20 contact days being approved from Sept. 7 until Oct. 1.