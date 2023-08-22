MICDS football coach Fred Bouchard has some offensive production to replace this season.

Steve Hall and Winston Moore graduated and moved on to Lindenwood and Colgate, respectively, and with them went more than 5,500 yards of total offense and 65 touchdowns from a year ago.

Hall rushed for 1,705 yards and 30 touchdowns (he had two more scores through the air) and left as the Rams’ all-time leading rusher and scorer. Moore ran for 1,133 yards and was the team’s leading receiver with 25 receptions for 433 yards, accounting for a team-high 33 TDs combined rushing and receiving.

That dynamic duo is a huge chunk of the 75 total touchdowns the Rams lost to graduation.

“I don’t think ever in my career I’ve had to replace that many touchdowns. Usually, there’s somebody still in the pipeline who grabbed a few of those,” Bouchard said. “The funny part is our returning leading scorer is Willy Carpenter, who’s a defensive player at strong safety, who had a punt recovery for a touchdown and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.”

The cupboard, though, is definitely not bare for an MICDS team that amassed an 11-2 record and made a run to the Class 5 quarterfinals last fall.

Back to call the signals this year is junior quarterback Brian Gould, who completed more than 57 percent of his passes last year in compiling 1,194 yards and 10 TDs.

“Brian is an improved version of himself,” Bouchard said. “He’s now one of the more seasoned vets to step into that huddle, so it’s been fun watching him emerge as a key leader of the offensive group.”

The Rams also have freshman Noah Menneke and Peter O’Leary in the quarterback room.

“We feel like the depth of that position is in good hands for the future,” Bouchard said. “Pete is a guy who kind of is our Swiss Army knife because he can play quarterback, receiver or running back and then he plays like three places on defense.”

Gould will have plenty of options to throw the ball to, including sophomore wide receivers Graham Faust, Gabe Weaver and Henry Rohan, along with senior Carter Enyard and junior Peyton Simon at tight end.

“The receiving corps is still young, but they actually bring back some experience at the varsity level and were able to contribute a year ago,” Bouchard said. “It’s actually a position of strength for us.”

The race to replace all of Hall and Moore’s production in the backfield has many candidates, including seniors Jeremiah Clay and Michael Larkin, junior Adrian Ritchey, sophomores Mikey Gutchewsky and Rodney Freeman and freshman Justin Bishop.

That group will have a standout blocker up front in senior left tackle Davis Schukar, who is being sought after by many colleges.

“If you ask me, I think our team is gonna be great this year,” Schukar said. “I know there’s been some doubt about the team, but I think this year we have a really rare combination of the right players and the right new coaches. We’re just getting everybody in the right spots to be successful.”

That starting unit will also include sophomore Miles Coleman and junior Luke Allgeyer. Rounding out the line in some capacity will be guys like Walker Graves, Gokhan Yilmaz, Luke Kellner, Axel Jones and Andrew Ford.

“We really feel that’s one of the strengths of our team,” Bouchard said. “One of the reasons I have this cautious optimism for our team is that I think we’re pretty good up front.”

Allgeyer is the key cog of the MICDS defensive line with Schukar, Coleman and sophomore Ben Petersen playing bigger roles there, along with freshman Weston Roller.

Enyard, who will play defense at Kent State, returns as one of the area’s top linebackers.

“He’s a special player,” Bouchard said. “He’s a key cog in what we do because he can cover slot receivers and he can also step up and be a defensive end over a tackle and a tight end. This is his third year of starting, so there won’t be a moment too big for him.”

Also at linebacker, Simon and Ritchey were starters last season with Simon’s starts coming at defensive end, where he was an all-conference performer, while Larkin and O’Leary will also see time there.

The Rams’ secondary includes the return of all-conference strong safety Carpenter, with Faust and senior Zach Schmitz sharing time at free safety. At cornerback, Clay will be joined by another MICDS track standout in senior Tristan Williams, along with Eric Feng, Cam McMillan and Will Frank.

Gould and Schmitz take care of the MICDS punting duties and the kicker is junior Malik Orsan.