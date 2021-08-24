No. 3 small school: New coach, same expectations at Lutheran North

“He’s the representative of what we want this program to be,” Wagner said. “He does everything right. When he makes mistakes he doesn’t get his head down, he comes back and he fixes it and won’t make that mistake again.”

In the backfield, senior Jaylin Carson (6-0, 195) is as healthy has he’s been during his high school career and has won the starter’s job. He rushed for 420 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior.

Wagner was positively giddy talking about the deep and talented group of wide receivers he plans on deploying. Lutheran North has earned an identity as a run-first offense, but don’t be surprised if the Crusaders put it in the air plenty.

“I think we’re balanced,” Wagner said. “We’ve got athletes, we’re going to spread it out.”

Senior Kevon Jacobs (5-8, 170) is poised to be a threat at the slot. Freshman Justin Price and junior Ricky Dixon (5-8, 155) have turned heads during the preseason as well.

Jacobs said the offseason was significant as the Crusaders formed the bonds that will carry them through the challenging times they’ll face this fall.

“It feels way better to have a full summer to be working with our teammates,” Jacobs said. “We got to know each other.”