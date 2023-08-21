When a football team brings in a new coaching staff, it takes time to implement a system and get the players up to speed.

“I can tell you we went into our Week 1 last year and there were things we knew we hadn’t had time to install and things we knew we hadn’t communicated to the team,” said John Merritt, who moved from John Burroughs to De Smet prior to last season. “There wasn’t enough time in the world to get those things done.”

Now in the second year of having their coaching staff in place, the Spartans feel much better about where things stand heading into this season’s opener Friday at Kirkwood.

“Right now, we feel as a coaching staff very prepared. I think our players feel confident and prepared,” Merritt said. “Having spring football, the way Missouri set us up for it, was really good for us and we used that time well, and then we had a great summer.”

Against an extremely tough schedule that included three eventual state champions, two more state runners-up and IMG Academy’s national team, De Smet compiled a 7-6 record last fall and advanced to the Class 6 semifinals before bowing out against Lee’s Summit North.

“When you play 13 games, you’re usually good enough to win 10 of them, and we weren’t last year,” Merritt said. “But we did manage to get ourselves in the position we wanted to be. We set a goal to be in the last four standing in Class 6, and we were. Then we came up a little short against Lee’s Summit North and our guys coming back honestly took that as something to work on.”

This year’s De Smet schedule still includes defending Class 4 champion St. Mary’s and two-time defending Class 6 champ and Metro Catholic Conference rival CBC. The Spartans have also added the always-tough aforementioned Pioneers and a pair of perennial Illinois powerhouses in Edwardsville and Glenbard West.

“Our schedule will still be a top-notch schedule,” Merritt said. “We’re gonna set our sights on making a run every year and seeing how deep we can go and if we can put up another banner over here on Ballas (Road). So, you have to get ready for that and we’re gonna play the best teams we can find.”

De Smet will enter the season with much of its defense intact from last season. The Spartans’ defensive core is led by a spectacular line that includes Kentucky commit Caleb Redd, junior Quincy Byas and senior Michael Phillips.

Redd led the state with 21 quarterback sacks last fall and Byas wasn’t far behind with 14 as the Spartans racked up 70 sacks as a team.

“We’re going at it with each other at practice,” Redd said. “Defense propping up the offense. Offense propping up the defense. Everybody’s pretty much working as a team. I like it.”

De Smet returns junior linebackers Jason King and Bryant Pool, as well as senior Ashton Phillips, along with safeties Braden Wakula, a junior, and Payton Smith, a senior, in the secondary.

“We’re excited about what we bring back defensively,” Merritt said. “I think we were good on defense last year and I think we’ll be even better. I think that’s where we’re gonna hang our hat.”

On the offensive side of the ball, the Spartans are fairly new, although they do return senior running back DJ White (600 yards rushing and four touchdowns), along with senior tight end Mason Skornia and junior offensive lineman Michael Cunningham.

“Everybody else is new. However, we are really, really talented,” Merritt said. “We’ll bring some excitement. We scored just under 30 points a game last year and, in the second year of our offensive system, we’re hoping to do a little better than that this year.”

De Smet will have a new starter at quarterback in junior Dillon Duff, who threw for 318 yards and four scores in limited duty last season.

“Dillon got some good reps last year. He was just a sophomore and he made some mistakes, but he is smart, he is confident, he is talented and he is ready to go,” Merritt said. “Dillon’s release is quick and his decision making is so fast that you’re just gonna see more guys involved in our offense. Dillon will throw to eight or nine different guys in a game and we’ve got the playmakers to do that.”