No. 4 large school: Edwardsville eyes distant spring season

Preparing for a football season is grueling.

It starts in the weight room in December and remains there until May. Come summer, helmets and pads get handed out and the on-field work begins. At the end of August, it’s time to play.

There is a nine-month investment of time and energy for the promise of nine games, maybe a few more if things go right.

Those games are the biggest carrot a coach can dangle as a reward for 6 a.m. weight training in February. The Friday night lights are worth the sweat stinging your eyes during conditioning drills in the middle of July.

Matt Martin’s carrot isn’t what it used to be. The Edwardsville football coach, Martin is trying to find his way in a world where football season starts in March and ends in May. In late July, the Illinois High School Association moved football to the spring, joining 16 other state associations that have pushed football out of its traditional season.

Martin, and his Illinois coaching brethren, are now tasked with finding a way to keep the players grinding for what will be more than a year for a season that has already been pushed back and may or may not actually happen.

“You take the games away, it’s difficult to maintain that focus,” Martin said.