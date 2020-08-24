No. 4 large school: Edwardsville eyes distant spring season

Preparing for a football season is grueling.
It starts in the weight room in December and remains there until May. Come summer, helmets and pads get handed out and the on-field work begins. At the end of August, it’s time to play.
There is a nine-month investment of time and energy for the promise of nine games, maybe a few more if things go right.
Those games are the biggest carrot a coach can dangle as a reward for 6 a.m. weight training in February. The Friday night lights are worth the sweat stinging your eyes during conditioning drills in the middle of July.
Matt Martin’s carrot isn’t what it used to be. The Edwardsville football coach, Martin is trying to find his way in a world where football season starts in March and ends in May. In late July, the Illinois High School Association moved football to the spring, joining 16 other state associations that have pushed football out of its traditional season.
Martin, and his Illinois coaching brethren, are now tasked with finding a way to keep the players grinding for what will be more than a year for a season that has already been pushed back and may or may not actually happen.
“You take the games away, it’s difficult to maintain that focus,” Martin said.
It’s a challenge unlike any Martin has faced in his coaching career. But overcoming obstacles is something the Tigers have done with aplomb in Martin’s tenure. Edwardsville has made nine consecutive playoff appearances and plays the toughest schedule it can assemble.
The Tigers have taken on perennial powerhouse CBC three consecutive years and were set for a fourth before IHSA moved football to spring. This year, Edwardsville would have opened its season with defending Missouri Class 6 champion De Smet.
The No. 4 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, Edwardsville (8-3) will be a problem for whoever it plays come March.
The offense has several exceptional returning starters back in the fold. Senior running back Justin Johnson (6-foot, 200) is a four-year varsity starter. As a junior, he rushed for 1,132 yards and nine touchdowns despite suffering an ankle injury that cost him a few weeks. Johnson is a coveted college prospect who has whittled his top five list to California, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Washington State and West Virginia.
He’s also been working at becoming a more dynamic weapon. During his sophomore and junior seasons, Johnson has 26 receptions total receptions. Martin is looking forward to what Johnson can do as a threat away from the backfield.
“We can split him out at wide receiver,” Martin said. “Last year he became a better blocker. He’s become more than a runner.”
Johnson’s elite skills can be used in different places because the Tigers have a ton of confidence in senior running back Torrence Johnson (5-11, 185), who stepped up when Justin Johnson was dinged up. As a junior in five varsity games, Torrence Johnson rushed for 270 yards and one score.
“We’ve got two guys we can trust,” Martin said.
Senior quarterback Ryan Hampton (6-1, 165) won the starting job last summer and never gave it back. He completed 64 of 130 passes for 1,031 yards, eight touchdowns and was intercepted eight times. He rushed for 336 yards and three touchdowns, too.
Senior tight end Mason Ahlers (6-2, 200) is a two-way standout just waiting to show what he can do. Last season, Ahlers led the Tigers with 15 receptions for 382 yards and two scores. Senior tight end Pierce Boyer (6-2, 185) is also an experienced varsity hand.
The offensive line returns its center, Kyle Smith (6-0, 225), who is now in his fourth varsity season. Everyone else around him will be new.
“We’re replacing our offensive line,” Martin said. “It’s not that unusual for us.”
The defense will mirror the offensive line as it has just a few returning regulars. On the line up front will be junior Nasim Cairo (6-3, 265), who had 23 tackles and a sack last season.
The secondary will include senior safety Grant Matarelli (5-7, 130), who made 24 tackles and two interceptions last season. Senior Ty Berumen (5-11, 165) is back after making 27 tackles and snagging one interception as a junior.
The Tigers have some things to figure out at linebacker.
“Unfortunately kids graduate and you have to give new kids a shot,” Martin said with a chuckle. “The junior class has to grow up quick. That group has some talent.”
Talent that has another seven months of work to do before it can show out on Friday night.
The carrot is still there, even if it’s harder to see in the distance.
