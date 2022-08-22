No. 4 large school: Michael provides perfect tempo to lead O'Fallon

Quarterbacking resides in the DNA of O’Fallon senior Colt Michael.

Michael watched his brother Ty vocally and expressively direct the Panthers’ offense for two seasons. Then the torch was passed to Colt, who led O’Fallon in a more reserved, cerebral manner last season.

“I like to joke a lot, and when I talk about the Michaels, as far as personality and how they go about the game, I talk about the Mannings,” O’Fallon coach Byron Gettis said.

But like Omaha-yelling Peyton and easygoing Eli, both Ty and Colt Michael endured some growing pains before finding success. For Colt, the speed of varsity high school football action took him by surprise.

“It was a shock to me how fast the game moved,” Colt Michael said. “But as the season progressed, I got more comfortable, I got my feet wet and we started to air it out a little bit more.”

The game now has slowed down for Michael, and as a result, O’Fallon is ready to speed things up. Members of the offense are wearing wristbands that say, ‘TempO-TOWN,’ a reminder they will dictate how fast the game moves this season.

“Last year we would have to call timeouts because we couldn’t get the play call off, so we’re really emphasizing tempo,” Michael said. “Get the ball moving and go, go, go, or at times, settle it down and control (clock).”

Michael leads an explosive offense that returns several playmakers, while senior defensive lineman Kaleb Randolph headlines a talented defensive unit for O’Fallon, which checks in as the No. 4 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason football rankings.

O’Fallon finished with a deceptive 6-4 record last season after playing one of the toughest schedules in the area. The Panthers lost regular season matchups to Missouri Class 6 champion CBC, Illinois Class 6A runner-up East St. Louis and perennial power Jackson, which finished the season 13-1.

The average margin of defeat in those three losses was 38 points.

“It was humbling, and you can get a reality check from that,” Michael said about the lopsided results. “But it definitely preps you. It was good for me to learn, process it all and get ready for a big senior year.”

Despite the tough losses, which culminated in a 34-6 setback at Glenbrook South in the Class 8A playoffs, O’Fallon produced some major successes. The Panthers finished second in the grueling Southwest Conference with a 4-1 record, including a 30-14 victory over Edwardsville to break a nine-game losing streak to the Tigers.

They have even higher hopes entering the upcoming season.

“We have to go into every game with the mentality that we’re going to win no matter who we’re playing,” Michael said. “We’ve got all the pieces, we just have to execute.”

Among those pieces is senior running back Chris Caldwell (5-10, 185), who led the Panthers with 795 yards and six rushing touchdowns last season, including a 45 carry, 233-yard performance in a 20-17 victory over Belleville East.

“The O-Line was getting gritty and we just ran the ball right up the middle, nonstop,” senior right tackle Marcus Hansen said. “That’s the way I like to play football.”

Running backs vying for the No. 2 spot in the O’Fallon backfield include senior Amarion Wooten (5-8, 170), junior Kylan Green (5-9, 170) and sophomore Omar Mims (5-9, 165).

Seniors Jalen Smith (6-4, 190) and Christian Joiner (5-9, 180) both hauled in 19 passes last season to lead a deep O’Fallon receiving corps. Volleyball standout Camryn Sheehan (6-2, 180) and senior Zach Novy (6-0, 175) also should be targets, as evidenced by the five different Panthers who gained more than 150 receiving yards last season.

“Our offense is pretty unselfish, we like to spread the love,” Smith said.

A powerhouse offensive line may be the key to unlocking the potential of the O’Fallon playmakers.

Along with the Western Illinois-bound Hansen (6-4, 300), seniors Xavier McClendon (6-4, 290), DJ Brandy (6-3, 275) and DeAndre Hall (6-5, 330) give the Panthers the ability to move the line of scrimmage. Juniors Caden Dickey (6-2, 270), Malachi Snowden (5-10, 250) and Logan Greene (5-10, 265) give O’Fallon exceptional depth at the position.

“In the trenches we are pretty good, and when I look at the team, that’s the reason why I’m so excited.” Gettis said. “We have a lot of returners and they were all in the weight room.”

Randolph, a three-time, all-SWC defensive lineman, will lead a unit that pitched three shutouts last season and held Belleville East to just one rushing yard.

“We try to have 11 players arrive to the ball in three seconds, so it’s like a raid,” said Randolph, who led O’Fallon with 14 tackles for loss. “We call it ‘Panther D — 11 in 3.’ ”

Among those 11 players on defense, Randolph (6-0, 270) will be joined up front by senior Blake Lintzenich (6-2, 280) and senior Jeremiah Hardnett (5-9, 265), who earned all-conference honors as an offensive lineman last season.

The entire linebacking corps returns from last year including junior middle linebacker Stephen Tolliver (6-0, 225), who led the Panthers with 62 tackles. He is joined by sophomore Drake Mosley (6-2, 205) and senior Adam McCollum (5-10, 205).

The cover skills of junior cornerbacks Jordan Suggs (6-2, 175) and Kevin Jackson (5-9, 170) allow for creativity in calling defenses and allow senior safeties Bryant Coley (5-10, 175), Zach Novy (6-0, 175) and Hunter Graham (6-1, 190) to make plays for a secondary that recorded 12 interceptions last season.

And while causing turnovers is in the genes of the O’Fallon defense, the offense will be in the even-keel hands of Michael, who committed to Missouri Southern State University last week to follow his McKendree University brother Ty as a college football quarterback.

“It’s great to have a resource like (Ty),” Colt Michael said. “After the Belleville East game, he just sat me down and said, ‘This is what I saw and this is what you need to do,’ and it helped me out a lot.”

But before he ascends to the next level, Michael is setting lofty goals for himself and his team for his senior year.