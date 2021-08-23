No. 4 large school: Plenty of new faces but it's the same old Edwardsville

The wait to play football last season seemed never ending for Nasim Cairo.
In July of 2020, the Illinois High School Association announced it would move football and other fall sports deemed high risk out of their traditional season into a modified spring season to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Football season didn’t begin until March and ended in April. While it wasn’t ideal for anyone involved, there may have been a small benefit or two to come from playing spring ball.
“It felt like I never got out of the flow of football,” Cairo said. “I’m very excited we’re playing (in the fall) and we’re ready to show what we can do.”
The No. 4 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, Edwardsville had a solid spring campaign. The Tigers went 4-2 in the spring with their only two losses coming at the hands of East St. Louis, including a 50-47 heartbreaker to end the season in the Southwestern Conference’s modified championship showdown.
Graduation hit the Tigers hard as it always does. Yet year after year Edwardsville remains in the running for a conference crown and a Class 8A playoff berth.
This season will be no exception.
“We’ve got some kids with spring experience,” Edwardsville coach Matt Martin said. “We’ve got some new guys that are unproven.”
The offensive line is a perfect example where the senior-laden group has minimal varsity experience. Senior right tackle Nathan Champman (6-foot-4, 270 pounds) saw action in a few games in the spring. He’s joined by right guard Ty Ragland (5-9, 225), left guard Lane Kaburick (6-0, 250), center Austin Wolfe (6-1, 225) and left tackle Cliff Seaman (6-1, 215).
At running back will be juniors Jordan Bush (5-9, 170) and De’Shawn Larson (6-2, 180). Bush rushed for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the spring. He and Larson should have ample opportunities to make good things happen as the Tigers graduated one of the program’s all-time standouts in Justin Johnson Jr., who is now at West Virginia.
Senior David Deuanephenh (5-10, 140) is a returning starter at safety and will move into a more prominent role on offense at wide receiver, where he’ll be joined by senior Jordan Brooks (6-0, 165) and sophomore Kellen Brnfre (5-11, 170).
“I’m ready to put it all out there,” Deuanephenh said.
Freshman Iose Epenesa (6-4, 230) is expected to make an immediate impact at tight end. He’ll be joined by junior Evan Holderer (6-1, 205).
Sophomore Jake Curry (5-10, 170) has won first crack at the starting quarterback job. Junior James Distaso-Hutchins (6-5, 220) saw minimal playing time last season as he completed 12 of his 23 passes for 177 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted one time.
Defensively the Tigers will ask Cairo to step his leadership up to another level this season. In the spring he made 23 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks. A three-year varsity player, he got a glimpse as to what it will take this season to help the new and inexperienced Tigers this time around.
“As a junior I had to take on a leadership role because I was one of the few experienced players,” Cairo said. “I had to step in and help our guys.”
He’ll be flanked on the defensive line by seniors Colton Carstens (6-5, 215), Carson Forsting (6-3, 205) and sophomore Wyatt Kolnsberg (5-11, 230). Carstens made 21 tackles, three tackles for loss and a pair of sacks in the spring.
At linebacker will be senior Chase Parker (6-1, 190), sophomore Dalton Brown (5-10, 195), senior Kareem Haroun (6-1, 185) and Holderer, who’ll play both ways.
The secondary has two new safeties in senior Carter Knoyle (5-10, 145) and junior Makonnen Simmons (5-9, 150).
Deuanephenh has experience at cornerback, where he made eight tackles and had an interception in the spring. He’s joined by junior Johnnie Robinson (6-2, 170), who had one interception as a sophomore.
Senior Gavin Walls (5-9, 160) will return to kick and punt.
Edwardsville may have had its share of big-time standouts over the years and it’s a joy to coach them, but Martin has always maintained that the lifeblood of any competitive high school program are the players who pay their dues in the weight room and at the lower levels over the years and then step in when it’s their time to perform.