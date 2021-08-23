No. 4 large school: Plenty of new faces but it's the same old Edwardsville

Defensively the Tigers will ask Cairo to step his leadership up to another level this season. In the spring he made 23 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks. A three-year varsity player, he got a glimpse as to what it will take this season to help the new and inexperienced Tigers this time around.

“As a junior I had to take on a leadership role because I was one of the few experienced players,” Cairo said. “I had to step in and help our guys.”

He’ll be flanked on the defensive line by seniors Colton Carstens (6-5, 215), Carson Forsting (6-3, 205) and sophomore Wyatt Kolnsberg (5-11, 230). Carstens made 21 tackles, three tackles for loss and a pair of sacks in the spring.

At linebacker will be senior Chase Parker (6-1, 190), sophomore Dalton Brown (5-10, 195), senior Kareem Haroun (6-1, 185) and Holderer, who’ll play both ways.

The secondary has two new safeties in senior Carter Knoyle (5-10, 145) and junior Makonnen Simmons (5-9, 150).

Deuanephenh has experience at cornerback, where he made eight tackles and had an interception in the spring. He’s joined by junior Johnnie Robinson (6-2, 170), who had one interception as a sophomore.

Senior Gavin Walls (5-9, 160) will return to kick and punt.