No. 4 small school: Cardinal Ritter eager to see what it can do in a full season

This season the Lions aren’t as loaded with veterans, and in the winter star wide receiver Luther Burden III transferred to East St. Louis. However, Ritter still has the horses and talent to be a major player in the playoffs and slots in as the No. 4 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings.

The bitter disappointment surrounding last fall pushed the Lions in the offseason. Miller in particular has taken it upon himself to be at the peak of his powers in his senior season. It’s a mindset that filters down to the rest of the team.

“If there’s a word superior to leader, that’s exactly what he is,” Spain said. “I’m not just talking about on the field, I’m talking about off the field. That’s a young man that’s never gotten a B inside Cardinal Ritter College Prep and that’s not easy to do.”

The 5-foot-10 and 190-pound Miller will make his presence felt on the field at running back and linebacker. He’s the team’s top returning rusher after he ran for 241 yards and two touchdowns while splitting time with starting running back Bill Jackson, who is now at the University of Tulsa.