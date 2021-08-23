No. 4 small school: Cardinal Ritter eager to see what it can do in a full season

Artrell Miller has learned some hard lessons during his time on the Cardinal Ritter football team.
His sophomore season came to a crashing end when it was revealed the Lions used an ineligible player and the school forfeited its season.
His junior year started late last fall due to restrictions put in place by the St. Louis City Health Department to limit the spread of COVID-19. When the season did start, the Lions faced the roughest three-game regular season schedule in the state as they took on eventual Class 5 state champion Jackson, eventual Class 4 state champion Helias and Class 6 quarterfinalist Francis Howell.
Throughout all of those challenges, Miller realized no one would pity him or his teammates.
“It humbled us and made sure that we know coming out nobody is going to feel sorry for us,” Miller said. “We just have to go out and compete regardless. We have to play our hearts out every day.”
The Lions turned their rugged three-game regular season into a spectacular sprint through the Class 3 playoffs. Ritter finished 4-4 and was knocked out in the semifinals by eventual state champion Blair Oaks.
In eight games, the Lions played three state champions. A feat unmatched by any other program in Missouri.
“Last year it was a veteran team. We picked the schedule for a reason,” Ritter coach Brennan Spain said. “That led us to be successful as we maneuvered through the playoffs.”
This season the Lions aren’t as loaded with veterans, and in the winter star wide receiver Luther Burden III transferred to East St. Louis. However, Ritter still has the horses and talent to be a major player in the playoffs and slots in as the No. 4 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings.
The bitter disappointment surrounding last fall pushed the Lions in the offseason. Miller in particular has taken it upon himself to be at the peak of his powers in his senior season. It’s a mindset that filters down to the rest of the team.
“If there’s a word superior to leader, that’s exactly what he is,” Spain said. “I’m not just talking about on the field, I’m talking about off the field. That’s a young man that’s never gotten a B inside Cardinal Ritter College Prep and that’s not easy to do.”
The 5-foot-10 and 190-pound Miller will make his presence felt on the field at running back and linebacker. He’s the team’s top returning rusher after he ran for 241 yards and two touchdowns while splitting time with starting running back Bill Jackson, who is now at the University of Tulsa.
“With last year ending and starting the way it did he’s full steam ahead. He’s ready. He’s locked in,” Spain said. “He’s going to surprise a lot of people, he’s not going to surprise us because we’ve seen the work he puts in but he’s going to surprise a lot of people.”
He will be aided by an experienced offensive line that features senior Marquis Cain (6-3, 300), senior Jayden Heitz (6-2, 260), sophomore Lionel Stockard (6-2, 305), sophomore Quentin Jackson (6-3, 310) and sophomore Jayden Chambers. Spain said one of the best attributes about his linemen is they are versatile and shift around as needs arise or matchup advantages show themselves.
“We have three or four guys that can snap the ball,” Spain said.
As a group, the wide receivers will be a tough matchup with size and speed. Junior Marvin Burks Jr. (6-2, 190), junior Fredrick Moore (6-0, 175), sophomore Marlyn Jones (6-0, 170) and junior Dallas Winner-Johnson (6-5, 200) have the ability to break things open in a hurry.
Moore is the top returning receiver from last season, when he caught eight passes for 129 yards and scored five touchdowns.
Burks is a nationally rated recruit at safety who's landed several NCAA Division I offers, including Wisconsin just last week. He’s going to be an elite presence on the field no matter which side of the ball he plays.
“Athletes stay on the field,” Spain said.
The starting quarterback job continues to be a competition between PJ Beasley and Antwon McKay Jr.
The defense will feature many of the same names. Miller will step into a more prominent role at linebacker. He’ll be joined by sophomore Keyshon Morgan.
Burks made 38 tackles and had two interceptions as a sophomore. Jones started at safety as a freshman and is the top returning tackler on the team after he finished with 58. He also had an interception.
“We’re real young on the defensive side,” Spain said. “We have a lot of hybrid guys that can run, that can move and they’re physical. They had a great offseason. We’re anxious to see these guys fly around.”
With a full offseason and all signs pointing to a more normal regular season, the Lions are optimistic about what they can accomplish. Spain was in his first season with the program last fall and was attempting to juggle being a first-year head coach with the unprecedented challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.
“The plan that we have is we’re taking it day by day,” Spain said. “We’re bonding with each other. The chemistry is there, we’re excited. We’re putting our hard hat on and we’re working.”