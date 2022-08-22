No. 4 small school: Cardinal Ritter uses regular season as study guide for postseason test

Brennan Spain is a professor, and Friday night football games are his classroom.

Now in his third season as Cardinal Ritter’s football coach, Spain never has had much use for building up regular season games to be bigger than they are.

Because they simply aren’t.

When he was an assistant at East St. Louis the regular season mattered a great deal. In Illinois you have to qualify for the playoffs, and in order to give yourself the best chance you have to win as many games as you can.

In Missouri, everyone gets into the postseason, regardless of record. Spain uses the regular season as a teaching tool for the Lions to be at their best when it matters most.

“This is a marathon, not a sprint. We have nine regular season games that I look at like pre-tests,” Spain said. "We have to get that thing right before Week 10 when we take the actual test.”

After back-to-back Class 3 semifinal appearances the Lions have done well on their exams. But they are out for more and this year they believe they have the pieces to take the next step.

The No. 4 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, Ritter returns a boatload of regulars from last year’s 7-7 squad. The Lions scored a hard-fought 20-18 win over Lutheran North in their district title showdown last season. Their playoff ride ended two games later in heartbreak as St. Pius–Kansas City pulled out a 21-20 win in the semifinals.

Having been on the cusp of the program’s second state championship appearance since 2018 has made the returning players work that much harder to break through this time around.

“We’re a very young team with guys that are motivated, guys that are going out there every down trying to win,” senior safety and receiver Marvin Burks Jr. said. “We’ve been there twice so I feel like the guys are real hungry.”

Any team that has any hope at success has to have an offensive line it can count on. Ritter has an experienced, sizeable group of maulers to set the tone for the offense.

At left tackle is junior Quentin Jackson (6-foot-2, 305 pounds), senior Keihlen Miller (6-2, 324) will be at center and at a guard spot will be junior Jayden Chambers (6-4, 315). Junior Lionel Stockard (6-4, 271) returns at right tackle and Mose Jones will be at the other guard.

“We have pretty good depth on the line,” Spain said.

Junior Antwon McKay Jr. (5-10, 165) returns at quarterback after passing for 762 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

Senior receiver and Michigan recruit Fredrick Moore (6-1, 175) led the Lions with 27 receptions for 662 yards and six touchdowns. Burks (6-3, 200), who’s also a highly coveted college prospect, will also see time at receiver, where he caught 16 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns as a junior.

New to the mix this season is senior receiver Ryan Boyd (6-0, 185), who transferred in from East St. Louis, where he caught 22 passes for 301 yards and a score. His younger brother, Carson Boyd (5-11, 160) is a tantalizing quarterback prospect who saw minimal time with the Flyers varsity as a freshman.

The defense features a lot of the same names, especially on the line. That’s the reality when you play big-time football at a small school.

“There’s no such thing as O-line or D-line. You’re a lineman,” Spain said. “That’s one of those things that’s beneficial in the high school game.”

Burks is an elite athlete who's earned his lofty prospect status on the defensive side as a versatile safety and cornerback. He’ll be joined in the defensive backfield by Moore who made spot starts there last season.

There’s a lot of youth in the secondary with sophomore Mekhi Mixon (6-0, 185) expected to be at safety and sophomores Tyron Steed (5-11, 155) and Antonio “Juju” Parker (5-10, 167) seeing extensive time at corner.

Seniors Malikh Riggins (5-10, 178) and Lawrence McConnell (5-10, 170) are huge pieces of the defensive puzzle. McConnell led the team with 70 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks.

There are holes to fill, but Spain believes this group has the talent and pieces to plug whatever gaps arise. The schedule, or pre-tests, should help the Lions address their areas of need. They open by hosting a good McCluer team, then Week 2 brings Vashon in a game that will have the city talking.

Ritter welcomes reigning Class 2 champion Lutheran St. Charles on Sept. 23 in a conference game. Week 8 is a road trip to a very good Hillsboro, and the regular season ends with a crosstown showdown with St. Louis U. High.

Through all the highs and lows that come with the season, Spain wants his team to remain focused on achieving the end goal while putting their energy and effort into the proper places.