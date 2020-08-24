No. 4 small school: Little provides big-play potential for inexperienced Columbia

When Londyn Little is on the field, a big play is on the horizon.
The Columbia senior wide receiver and defensive back scored 12 touchdowns last season, including a 71-yard pass reception and punt returns of 60 and 64 yards, but it was his 98-yard interception return in Week 1 that set the tone for the Eagles’ dominant 2019 season.
“He had two pick-sixes last year, but none more important than the one he had in the latter part of the game against Mascoutah to seal the deal for us,” Columbia coach Scott Horner said.
Mascoutah, a team that advanced to the Class 5A state semifinal round last season, stood a few yards from cutting the deficit to seven points late in the third quarter when Little made his season-defining play.
“The quarterback rolled out and I saw that he was throwing my way,” Little said. “It came into my hands and I just took off with it.”
Little’s coast-to-coast journey propelled Columbia on a 10-game winning streak with an average margin of victory of 38 points. The Eagles scored at least 34 points by halftime in six of those games. Twice they scored 34 points in the first quarter.
Five players scored at least nine touchdowns for the Eagles, but only Little returns for the upcoming season, which in Illinois begins with practices on Feb. 15 since the Illinois High School Association has moved football to the spring.
Little (5-foot-8, 170 pounds) already has put on 15 pounds in the offseason. He lines up in the backfield, in the slot and on the perimeter and has proven to be a matchup nightmare with 35 catches, 624 yards and seven receiving touchdowns last season.
“I’ve had a lot of great ones, and (Little) certainly stacks up there at the top. He’s quicker than lightning, makes a lot of people miss and he’s just a handful in the open field,” Horner said. “The offense is going to run through him, but we’re going to have to have other kids step up when teams key on him.”
One of those players is sophomore Dominic Voegele (6-1, 170), who started at cornerback and should also see plenty of snaps on offense as a wide receiver and possibly as quarterback.
“It’s the only time in my 25-year coaching career that I’ve ever started a freshman, so (Voegele) is a pretty special kid, especially to start on a team that had 17 seniors,” Horner said.
One of those 17 seniors was all-state quarterback Nic Horner, who threw for 4,438 yards and 54 touchdowns in his career. At the quarterback position, Nic’s father, Scott Horner, anticipates a competition between the dual-threat Voegele and senior Colin McLaren (5-9, 165), who completed 18 of 21 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown in limited action last season.
Seniors Adam Wibbenmeyer (6-2, 185), Andrew Maulding (5-9, 140), Evin Prewitt (5-10, 145) and Bryce Hildenbrand (5-10, 145) are among the players who will jockey for playing time at the wide receiver position.
“We’re not going to be so young age-wise, but young in terms of experience. It’s a perfect time for some kids to have a great year because of the focus that Londyn will draw from most teams,” Horner said.
The offensive line returns starters Mason Kohlenberger (6-4, 265) and center Kyle Jackson (5-10, 190). They will carve out running lanes for Little and junior Kyle McConachie (5-7, 130), who gained 197 yards on 36 carries and scored two touchdowns last season.
The Columbia defense proved just as dominant as the offense. It held seven of 11 opponents to seven points or fewer and pitched shutouts against four of six Cahokia Conference rivals. Through its first nine games, Columbia surrendered just six touchdowns on defense while Little and his teammates scored five touchdowns on fumble recoveries, interception returns and punt returns.
“We just had some athletes and playmakers and we were able to shut teams down,” Little said.
Little and Voegele return to patrol the secondary while seniors Oliver Schrader (5-9, 160), Dawson Sukup (6-0, 260) and Garrett Pulcher (5-9, 180) will be important cogs in the Eagles’ front seven.
Columbia has advanced to the IHSA playoffs for nine successive seasons but has not advanced past the second round since 2008. After defeating Roxana in the opening round last year, the Eagles could not overcome the physical, time-consuming rushing attack of Fairbury Prairie Central and lost 28-22 in the second round. Columbia fell behind by 21 points that night — the first time it had trailed in a game since the first quarter of Week 2.
“When you win by a lot all the time, it hurts us in the playoffs. You’re not ready for those games,” Horner said. “We just have to make sure our kids are mentally focused every day and that they practice their tails off.”
Those practices have certainly looked different throughout the spring and summer.
After schools went to virtual learning in March, the football staff provided workout routines to Columbia players via social media. In June, nine players and one coach were permitted to meet on the field for conditioning and agility drills.
“It was everything that you could do without including a ball,” Horner said.
At one point, the IHSA opened practices to include up to 50 people, but it quickly returned to a stricter mandate after only one week.
Columbia began its fall semester online on Aug. 20. To start the school year, Horner wants his players to focus strictly on academics.
“We’re solely remote, and for our kids that’s a huge adjustment, so we’re going to hold off on doing anything for a while,” Horner said.
The IHSA is allowing 20 days for players and coaches to work together between Sept. 7 and Oct. 31. No intra-squad scrimmages, 11-on-11 drills or body-to-body contact will be permitted. Social distancing measures and mask wearing will be in effect.
During those 20 days, both Horner and Little hope to find players who can fill the chasm left by 17 highly productive graduates as the Eagles look for a repeat performance as Cahokia Conference champions.
“We don’t have a ton of depth, so we’re going to need kids to step up — kids that maybe right now we don’t think are going play a huge part in the program,” Horner said.
Little added, “We’re definitely going to need people to fill the roles of the players from last year.”
Luckily, the role of highlight-reel playmaker has already been filled.
