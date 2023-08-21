After a run to the Class 4 championship game last fall for the first time in program history, St. Dominic football coach Blake Markway figured his team would be moving up a classification this season, but it now looks like they might get even more than they bargained for.

“We expect on Friday when they do districts to get announced as Class 6,” he said. “MSHSAA changed their enrollment breaks, so Class 6 is increasing to 48 (teams, from 32). We’re gonna get the championship factor one-class bump to Class 5, and we expected that, but when they changed those breaks, instead of being Class 4 bumped to Class 5, we’ll probably get bumped to Class 6 until 2029. So, that’s kind of a rough deal for us.”

The expected big bump up in class is a result of a dream season for the Crusaders in which they went 8-6 and made it all the way to the state final before falling 42-0 to fellow Archdiocesan Athletic Association rival St. Mary’s.

“It was so great for our school last fall. It was just an awesome fall for all St. Dominic sports. Starting the school year off like that is so great for the community,” Markway said. “I felt like it energized the whole school year and I feel like we’re reaping some of the benefits of it. We’ve got 54 freshmen on the team and 135 total athletes on the team this fall.”

Graduation hit the Crusaders hard on the offensive side of the ball, but they do return eight starters on defense.

St. Dominic is the No. 4 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings.

“Outside of the state championship where St. Mary’s was just unbelievably talented and executed extremely well, if you go from the second half of the MICDS game — so the second half of Week 8 — through the state championship, that defense only gave up two touchdowns in that whole span,” Markway said. “I think the defense has a lot of confidence and they understand the scheme well, and so we look for them to lead the team early on as we start to gel on offense.”

St. Dominic welcomes back a pair of senior all-state defensive lineman in tackle Will Maloney and end Owen Reinsch, who had seven and four quarterback sacks, respectively, last season, as well as senior strongside linebacker Matt Povich.

“Matt Povich arguably had our best defensive stats last year (team-high 70 tackles, three fumble recoveries) and could very easily have been an all-state pick as well,” Markway said.

The Crusader secondary welcomes back senior all-state safety Connor Beerman, as well as another solid safety in senior Thomas Pulliam, who has started all 27 games the last two seasons. They also return senior Colin Cornett, who can play both safety and linebacker.

“We play a 4-2-5 defense, so we return all five starting defensive backs,” Markway said.

The St. Dominic offense, though, lost two all-state running backs, seven of its top eight linemen and a two-year starter at quarterback. The situation is not all bleak there, though.

“Going into the 2021 season, it was pretty much the same,” Markway said. “We graduated Gabe Serri, who set all of our quarterback records, and we graduated all of our offensive linemen. But by the end of that season, we had set our school scoring record with a brand-new quarterback and all new offensive linemen. We remind our kids that all the time. Just have faith in the system, get one percent better and we’ll be fine come November.”

Kelly Welby started all 27 games under center the last two years, but he is now gone and will be replaced by his backup from last year, sophomore Brennan Czeschin.

“I haven’t started a sophomore quarterback since I was the head coach at Warsaw before I came to St. Dominic, but he doesn’t feel like a sophomore because he had 15 weeks under Kelly Welby,” Markway said. “We’re pretty confident in him. He’s got that maturity that normally we don’t see in a sophomore because of that experience.”

Jackson Overton was an all-state running back two years ago, but missed all but the final three games last season due to injury, so Sam Cross stepped in and became an all-state back himself last fall, but both have since graduated.

Pulliam also helped fill in admirably for Overton and he returns after a junior campaign in which he compiled 946 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing and another 22 receptions for 231 yards and two more scores.

“By the end of the year, he was at just under 1,000 yards rushing and was our leading receiver at the same time, which is the dynamic Overton provided us,” Markway said. “You can’t ask for a better young man to coach. Everything you want in a student/athlete on and off the field, that’s Thomas Pulliam.”

Senior Jackson Nickodym hauled in 10 passes last year and he returns at wide receiver, along with an improved Beerman.

“Jackson has been a standout player all summer at receiver and corner. He can really push it down field and make all the tough catches,” Markway said. “Connor Beerman is just an outstanding defensive player, but now we’re gonna try and get the ball in his hands a little bit more on the offensive side, too.”

Junior guard Ethan Bolinger is the lone returning starter along the Crusader offensive line.

“He was all-district, maybe one of the best I’ve had in the 10 years I’ve been there,” Markway said. “He’s a very, very good player.”

The St. Dominic schedule looks a little different than it has the past couple years with road games at Mascoutah and Althoff in Weeks 3 and 4, respectively, along with another newbie to the slate in Springfield Central and a return appearance by Priory.