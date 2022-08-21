No. 5 large school: Experienced Edwardsville eyes better results across the board

Dawson Rull had helmet envy.

As a pipsqueak in elementary school, Rull was awed by the sheer size and strength of the Edwardsville High football team. Those guys were practically superheroes when they took the field on Friday night.

And they looked so good doing it.

“I remember coming to games when I wasn’t even in middle school and thinking how crazy it was to watch AJ Epenesa and see those helmets and how cool they were compared to ours,” Rull said. “Now we’re wearing them. It’s pretty unreal.”

Edwardsville’s starting right tackle, Rull and his teammates are now the ones the kids in the Tigers youth program are going to watch and want to emulate.

They want to make sure they give them a memorable blueprint.

The No. 5 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, Edwardsville had what could be considered a solid season last fall. The Tigers clinched their 10th consecutive playoff appearance and gave themselves a shot at November football.

But finishing 5-5 overall, getting bounced in the first round of the playoffs and losing not once but twice in the Southwestern Conference didn’t make anyone at Edwardsville feel good.

Far from it.

“I don’t think our kids and coaches put in the time that we put in to just make playoffs,” Edwardsville coach Matt Martin said. “That’s no secret. We talk about it.”

Last year the Tigers were coming off the strangest offseason any player or coach has ever experienced. The Illinois High School Association moved the 2020 football season into the spring of 2021 and pushed the spring sports later into summer in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Edwardsville’s summer of preparation was short. Combined with a slew of new faces in different places on the field, the Tigers learned some hard lessons.

But last year’s inexperience makes for veteran returners this time around and it’s palpable at practice.

“This summer has had a different feel,” Martin said. “Part of that is having experience. You don’t feel like you have to repeat yourself all the time or teach the basics. There is carryover from last year and it’s refreshing for a coach.”

Junior quarterback Jake Curry (6-foot, 185 pounds) started every game last season as he passed for 1,303 yards, 11 touchdowns and was intercepted nine times. He proved a capable runner as he rushed for 320 yards and five touchdowns.

Senior running backs Jordan Bush (5-9, 170) and De’shawn Larson (6-2, 180) combined to rush for 855 yards and 12 touchdowns. They averaged nearly 6 yards per carry.

Junior receiver Kellen Brnfre (5-11, 170) caught a team-best 25 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns. He’ll be joined by junior Joe DeMare (6-3, 180) and senior Daion Gaston (6-1, 190) at receiver.

Sophomore tight end Iose Epenesa (6-4, 245) hauled in 11 receptions for 222 yards and a touchdown. A year bigger, stronger and faster, he could be a dynamic offensive force.

“There is some potential to be a pretty good offense there,” Martin said. “We have to do the little things right all the time.”

The Tigers did turn over their offensive line, which is not uncommon at Edwardsville. Stepping into more prominent roles this season are Rull (6-3, 280) at right tackle, senior right guard Ali Haroun (5-10, 255), junior center Brett Moss (6-0, 235) and senior left tackle Dorian Arguelles (6-4, 340). The left guard position is still up in the air as senior Patrick Sepanski (6-0, 245), junior Antonio Box (5-11, 210) and junior Emilio Garcia (6-0, 220) are all in contention.

Even though this will the first significant varsity action this group has together, they’ve grown up playing together, which does wonders when it’s time to take the field.

“We’re all good friends. We get along great. I think that’s made us better on the field,” Haroun said. “We’ve been able to communicate a lot better. We’ve done a lot of things better because of our relationship on the O-line.”

The defense will feature many of the same faces. Epenesa will line up at defensive end. He’ll be joined by a rotating group that includes junior Wyatt Kolnsberg (5-11, 200), Box and Moss.

“I coach that position and I have high standards,” Martin said. “I’ll rotate guys through.”

Junior Dalton Brown (5-11, 205) and senior Evan Holderer (6-1, 205) return at linebacker. Brown led the team with 76 tackles last season. Holderer had 52 tackles and a pair of interceptions. Larson has impressed in preseason camp as has junior Jaiden Vonner (6-0, 190).

The defensive secondary features senior cornerback Johnnie Robinson (6-2, 171) who had three interceptions last season. Senior Brandon Rodgers (6-1, 175) will be at the other cornerback spot. Senior Makonnen Simmons (5-0, 150) is a returning starter at safety while Brnfre and sophomore Clayton Lakatos (6-1, 165) are still hashing out who’ll be the other safety.

Senior Tyler Dacus (5-9, 155) will handle kicking duties.

Not only did last season teach the young Tigers some valuable lessons, it made them mad. Mad that they went out in the first round of the playoffs. Mad that they lost to CBC and De Smet in high-profile nonconference games. Mad that O’Fallon snapped a nine-game losing streak against them.

“I think our kids that return didn’t like the results last year. There is a sense of urgency and a drive to be better and I think that’s noticeable,” Martin said. “I think there’s enough talent on this team to do special things. But I don’t think there is so much talent on this team that we don’t have to do the little things right or we don’t have to work hard every day to get better. That’s my message to them.”

It’s a message that’s been received. This class of seniors want to make their mark at Edwardsville. They want those tiny Tigers that are watching to see what’s possible when it’s their turn to wear the varsity helmets.