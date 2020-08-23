No. 5 large school: Fort Zumwalt North remains gold standard in St. Charles County

Joe Bacon spent Saturday watching film.
It was like old times in the new frontier of life during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Fort Zumwalt North football coach, Bacon was reviewing how his Panthers performed during their Friday night scrimmage with crosstown rival Fort Zumwalt West.
All things considered, he was pretty content.
“Our offense looked solid,” Bacon said. “The defense was a step ahead.”
And much of it was a credit to the work the Panthers put in while they were on their own from March until July. When COVID-19 closed schools across the country, the football offseason was thrown completely off kilter. Instead of having weight training, conditioning and contact days, the student-athletes were on their own. Fortunately for Bacon, his Panthers proved their commitment to the process that has made Fort Zumwalt North the king of St. Charles County for five years and counting.
Since 2015, Fort Zumwalt North is a combined 57-7. It has advanced to the Class 5 semifinals three times in the last four seasons, including last fall, and was the 2016 state runner-up.
The No. 5 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, Fort Zumwalt North (12-1) has reached its lofty perch despite not trafficking in Power 5 college football prospects. The Panthers are “Built on the North Side,” and the class of 2021 did its best to maintain the standards that have come to define Bacon’s tenure despite not having an organized offseason. The players put it together and followed through.
“I was impressed, they did a lot of the things we’d have done in the spring (on their own),” Bacon said. “It’s pretty cool to see the kids step up.”
The players had a blueprint to follow because even though the names and faces change, the process remains the same.
“It makes a huge difference,” Bacon said. “That’s what they saw from the seniors that were ahead of them.”
Fort Zumwalt North lost an incredibly talented senior class from last season. Four of the five offensive linemen graduated, as did first-team Post-Dispatch All-Metro quarterback Cairo Payne, a two-way threat who was among the area’s leaders in rushing and touchdowns. But the returning Panthers are out to show how talented they are, too.
Senior center Nate Rapplean (6-foot, 240 pounds) is the lone returning starter on the offensive line. There’s a lot of learning required for the position as Fort Zumwalt North unleashes its devastating rushing attack. Rapplean’s return puts the Panthers ahead of the game.
“The center is the rock of our offensive line,” Bacon said. “If we would pick one offensive lineman to come back it would be the center.”
Senior Jack Newcomb (5-7, 155) shifts from receiver to quarterback this season. He came up through the lower levels of the program as a quarterback, but with Payne under center his talents were used elsewhere.
“He was too good to not have on the field,” Bacon said.
Newcomb rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries last season.
Senior running back Chris Futrell (6-0, 207) will have a more prominent role in the offense after rushing for 667 yards and nine touchdowns last season.
Senior slot receiver Tyler Oakes (6-0, 175) only caught nine passes but turned them into 183 yards and five touchdowns.
The defense returns some heavy hitters with senior nose guard Brendan Mahoney (5-11, 240) and senior linebackers Eddie Angelbeck (5-10, 200), Parker Monnig (6-0, 195) and Futrell.
Monnig racked up 24 sacks last season, which Bacon said is a state record. He also had 31 tackles for loss and 83 total tackles. Futrell had 71 tackles and four sacks. Bacon said he likes having the pair on his team because during practice their speed and strength make him miserable during scrimmage drills.
“When I’m running the offense and they're on defense I hate it,” Bacon said with a chuckle. “Those are two very good athletes.”
Seniors Robert Rezex (5-10, 183) and Jalen Lee (6-0 170) are back in the defensive secondary. Rezex made 66 tackles as a junior.
Bacon said as strange as the offseason was, it’s been a real joy to be at practice and around the team since they reunited in July. Having a sense of normalcy in uncertain times is somewhat soothing.
“Just them getting to be in a community where they are held accountable, where they are loved, where they have a role, that’s just so healthy,” Bacon said.
Bacon is very much looking forward to starting the season Friday, even if it’s a place that hasn’t always been kind to the Panthers. Fort Zumwalt North will open things up at rival Battle. Since 2014 Fort Zumwalt North and Battle have played five times in the playoffs, with Battle holding a 3-2 edge. Last season the Panthers scored a 63-20 win in the quarterfinal round. It was the most lopsided result in the series and one the Spartans are not going to forget.
“We have zero film on them, they have zero film on us,” Bacon said. “I’m excited about it. We have to focus on the fundamentals. It’s always a great game.”
