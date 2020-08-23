No. 5 large school: Fort Zumwalt North remains gold standard in St. Charles County

Joe Bacon spent Saturday watching film.

It was like old times in the new frontier of life during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fort Zumwalt North football coach, Bacon was reviewing how his Panthers performed during their Friday night scrimmage with crosstown rival Fort Zumwalt West.

All things considered, he was pretty content.

“Our offense looked solid,” Bacon said. “The defense was a step ahead.”

And much of it was a credit to the work the Panthers put in while they were on their own from March until July. When COVID-19 closed schools across the country, the football offseason was thrown completely off kilter. Instead of having weight training, conditioning and contact days, the student-athletes were on their own. Fortunately for Bacon, his Panthers proved their commitment to the process that has made Fort Zumwalt North the king of St. Charles County for five years and counting.

Since 2015, Fort Zumwalt North is a combined 57-7. It has advanced to the Class 5 semifinals three times in the last four seasons, including last fall, and was the 2016 state runner-up.