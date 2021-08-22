No. 5 large school: Fort Zumwalt North trusts process to overcome graduation losses

More than 50 touchdowns, 400 tackles and 25 sacks walked across the stage when Fort Zumwalt North held its graduation in the spring.
For any number of programs this would be a devastating blow and usher in the dreaded “rebuilding year.”
That's not what the Panthers do.
Fort Zumwalt North has established itself as the king of St. Charles County as no other program can match its success the last seven years. The Panthers have played in the Class 5 semifinals four of the last five seasons, and the one time they didn’t they advanced to the quarterfinals.
Every year an excellent class of seniors take their talents elsewhere and every year the next class steps in and upholds the expectations of the program.
“It feels good because people always doubt us,” senior quarterback and safety Chris Reckel said. “People don’t know that we have underclassmen working hard every day in the weight room and on the field getting ready for their time. It’s great that no matter who we have we’re going to be good.”
The No. 5 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, Fort Zumwalt North went 11-2 last fall. Its season came to an end when it lost to eventual Class 5 state champion Jackson.
With a more normal offseason of weightlifting and conditioning, the Panthers once again are confident they can maintain their established level of success.
“Our bodies are way ahead of where were last year with the conditioning especially,” Fort Zumwalt North coach Joe Bacon said. “We’re definitely executing better on offense at this point. We still have a lot of work do to before we get to (Week 1 opponent) Battle. We’re farther along than we were last year.”
This offseason, it was particularly important as Fort Zumwalt North has one returning starter on its offensive line in 6-foot-3 and 215-pound senior right tackle Andrew Hoppe. Senior Logan Knapp (5-10, 190) saw significant playing time as a junior and junior Alex Goeke (6-2, 240) has locked down the starting center jog. Senior Adam Confer, senior Christien Spilker (6-0 215), senior Nathan Lund (6-7, 275) and senior Spencer Steinmeyer (5-11, 195) will all figure into the mix as the Panthers search for the best combination. Regardless of who steps in, Bacon is confident they’ll be prepared to execute.
“That was a big concern of ours heading into the offseason just so little experience and not a whole lot of size,” Bacon said. “They’ve exceeded expectations (in the weight room) and it’s shown on the football field."
Reckel (5-10, 175) will step in at quarterback after playing primarily at wide receiver last season. It’s become another tradition in the program that the Panthers get their best athletes on the field regardless of whether or not they’re at their traditional position. Reckel played quarterback in middle school and on the junior varsity as a sophomore. Last season he caught 14 passes for 194 yards and scored two touchdowns. He said playing receiver only will benefit him now that he’s back under center.
“I feel like it’ll help me. I know all the routes, I know how the offense runs and how it works,” Reckel said. “Being fast I can run the option. I can throw a little bit, too.”
Junior running back DJ Jones (5-8, 190) rushed for 287 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore in limited duty.
Seniors Jalen Lee (6-0, 185), senior Miles Weddington (5-5, 135), senior Zach McGee, senior Payton Hoker (5-11, 185), senior Jeremiah Dickerson (5-11, 180) and junior Brayden Miller will man the wide receiver and slot receiver spots.
“It’s going to have depth,” Bacon said. “It’s definitely not a one or two-man show.”
The defensive secondary will be a strength for the Panthers with Lee, a South Dakota State recruit, leading the way. Dickerson will see time at corner. Reckel and junior Connor O’Neal (5-8, 165) also will figure prominently.
Jones will pull double duty at running back and linebacker. He’s the top returning tackler from last season after he made 55 tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks. Steinmeyer and junior PJ Henderson will step into larger roles this fall.
Senior kicker Davis Herbst is back for a second varsity season.
After coming so close to making it back to the state championship game the last two years following their runner-up finish in 2016, the Panthers once again are eyeing a lengthy playoff run. Even as the names on the roster continue to change the process remains the same. It’s why Fort Zumwalt North consistently is among the best in the state year after year.
“We lost so many top tier players from last year, these guys understand we can be pretty dang good this year, but there’s a whole lot of work we have to put in to get to that point,” Bacon said. “They’ve been good about pushing themselves and not putting it on autopilot and expecting it to happen.”