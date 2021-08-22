No. 5 large school: Fort Zumwalt North trusts process to overcome graduation losses

“Our bodies are way ahead of where were last year with the conditioning especially,” Fort Zumwalt North coach Joe Bacon said. “We’re definitely executing better on offense at this point. We still have a lot of work do to before we get to (Week 1 opponent) Battle. We’re farther along than we were last year.”

This offseason, it was particularly important as Fort Zumwalt North has one returning starter on its offensive line in 6-foot-3 and 215-pound senior right tackle Andrew Hoppe. Senior Logan Knapp (5-10, 190) saw significant playing time as a junior and junior Alex Goeke (6-2, 240) has locked down the starting center jog. Senior Adam Confer, senior Christien Spilker (6-0 215), senior Nathan Lund (6-7, 275) and senior Spencer Steinmeyer (5-11, 195) will all figure into the mix as the Panthers search for the best combination. Regardless of who steps in, Bacon is confident they’ll be prepared to execute.

“That was a big concern of ours heading into the offseason just so little experience and not a whole lot of size,” Bacon said. “They’ve exceeded expectations (in the weight room) and it’s shown on the football field."