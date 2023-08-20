O'FALLON, Ill. — Jordan Suggs would rather be out on the turf going full speed and laying the hurt in his pads and helmet than what his coaches sometimes implement.

The physical part of football is a joy for the O'Fallon Panthers senior defensive back.

The mental aspect is more challenging.

"Our mental days are heavy," said Suggs, who verbally committed to Ball State this summer. "I'd rather hit someone than have those heavy mental days."

Still, Suggs has no doubt time off the field will pay dividends on it during the 2023 season for O'Fallon, the No. 5 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings.

Once a week, the Panthers set aside hours to break down film in a classroom and find areas that could use improvement.

"It's just slowing things down and seeing what it's supposed to look like," 6-foot-1, 230-pound senior linebacker Stephan Tollivar said. "(The mental aspect) is more important. When you see it slower, it lets you know. When things are going fast, you don't know how it's supposed to look."

O'Fallon finished 8-2 last season and finished second in the Southwestern Conference for the second consecutive season. It was the third consecutive winning season for the Panthers, including a 3-1 mark during the COVID-19 spring season in 2021, and their most victories since going 8-3 in 2012.

The Panthers also have been using days off the field to take a break from grueling workouts in the summer heat.

"It makes you better and you can see what you did wrong," O'Fallon senior offensive lineman Caden Dickey said. "I think that mental part and that physical part need to come together."

When the Panthers have been on the field, fifth-year coach Byron Gettis has seen the defense perform at a high level.

That, in fact, has been a focus.

"Everyone knows, in this conference and state, you have to be able to defend," Gettis said. "We put a lot on our defense. We challenge them to be perfect. Physical and fast. This defense has some very talented players on it."

Suggs and Tollivar return to lead a defense that wasn't satisfied with last season's eight-win campaign in Class 8A.

Tollivar collected 45 tackles, one interception and two fumble recoveries. The 6-foot-2, 168-pound Suggs had 41 tackles and intercepted three passes.

The returning offensive playmakers are getting tired of seeing their teammates stuff them in practice.

"They're a good defense," O'Fallon senior Malachi Snowden said. "I think going against them, it prepares us for any other defense we'll go against."

Though the Panthers' defense is returning with vengeance on its mind, the offense has to rebuild after graduating several standouts. Dickey (6-foot-3, 300 pounds) and Snowden (5-9, 280) are good building blocks on the line.

Gettis said O'Fallon readily accepts the challenge of finding new playmakers.

"This is a program that we started building five years ago," Gettis said. "We have capable players. We had some exceptional players from last year, but we have capable young guys who are very talented."

Kylan Green, a senior, will get the first nod at being O'Fallon's featured running back. In a supplemental role last season, he rushed for 300 yards on 50 carries and scored seven touchdowns.

Though he's replacing the first senior class that went through four years with him, Gettis is excited to see how this next class does.

The Panthers open the season at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 by playing host to Granite City in a nonconference game.