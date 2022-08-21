No. 5 small school: Depth on offensive line has Mater Dei reloaded for another run

BREESE — Luke Pingsterhaus nearly recoiled at the word. Anger flared in Drake Rensing's eyes when he heard the concept.

Dalton Markus just laughed when asked if 2022 was a rebuilding year for the Mater Dei football team.

"They said the same thing about us last year, and we turned around and went undefeated in the regular season," Markus said. "We may be unpredictable every year, but we find a way to win."

Despite graduating nearly 80 percent of their offensive production and losing their top two defensive weapons, the Knights are confident they won't be rebuilding this season.

"We're coming out hard," Pingsterhaus said. "Nobody is going to know what hit them."

Leading the way for the preseason No. 5 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings will be a terrifying offensive line with three years worth of experience.

Four of the five starting offensive linemen return, along with a fifth who primarily started on the defensive line last year and is swinging around to the offensive side.

"It's ideal," Mater Dei coach Jim Steibel said. "If you want to return some guys, it's the guys up front with experience. We may have some rebuilding years up front down the road, but these guys have played together for a long time. They have some great communication up front and I expect them to have a really good season."

An 11-1 season ended with a loss to Decatur St. Teresa in the Class 2A quarterfinal round.

The Knights lost 3,001 yards of total offense and two 100-tackle defenders in Kyler Schuchman and Colin Toeben, but the idea of rebuilding was almost a foreign concept to the returning players.

"I don't think it's crossed our mind that we're rebuilding," Mater Dei junior quarterback Trenton Zeeb said. "It was straight business that first day. We came in and we were ready to go."

Seniors Jacob Loepker, Pingsterhaus, Carter VonBokel, Jake Richter and Brayden Buehne form an imposing wall the new skill position players will play behind.

Having that kind of size, muscle and experience on the offensive line should only help Drake Rensing as he steps up to fill in for Jayce Napovanice, who rushed for nearly 1,000 yards last year.

"The holes are big enough for a truck to drive through," Rensing said.

While the offensive linemen are looking forward to bulldozing the competition, it has enough experience and knows how to protect a new quarterback with new receivers after 1,000-yard receiver Cameron Haag and 2,200-yard passer Bryce Revermann graduated.

"It's good to know that I don't have to worry about the line," Zeeb said. "As long as I get us moving, they have my back."

Markus returns as the leading receiver with 354 yards receiving, while Rensing returns with 159 rushing yards.

The mindset of reloading, not rebuilding, was something instilled into the program by Dennis Litteken and Ray Kauling before Steibel took over in 2009.

"We've got a great program here," Steibel said. "I'm just the one carrying the torch."

Though crosstown rival Breese Central is lurking in Week 2, Mater Dei firmly is focused on its Week 1 opponent — Waterloo.