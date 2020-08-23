No. 5 small school: Depth, talent, experience have St. Mary's dreaming big

The defensive secondary will feature juniors Daimond Casseus (5-10, 170) and Ke’ron Blakumsee (5-10) along with sophomores Donovan McIntosh (6-1, 166) and Sam Williams.

Casseus had 67 tackles and three interceptions as a sophomore.

As of the moment Turner’s plan is to have 11 different players starting on offense and defense.

“We want to be well rested and go both fast both ways,” Turner said.

That’s not to say he’ll hesitate to throw Coleman, Fuller or anyone else in on defense if he feels the situation calls for it. Both Coleman and Fuller saw significant time on defense last season.

“We can run a lot of things because we have guys that are interchangeable,” Turner said. “Having depth is awesome. Having guys that can play multiple spots is awesome.”

When St. Mary’s will get to take the field remains unknown. The St. Louis City Department of Health has not cleared the way for games to be played. On Thursday, the Public High League, which is made up of St. Louis Public Schools, moved football to the spring.

Turner is anxious for his team to face live competition, but until the Dragons can they’re going to keep working.

“I really like the kids attitude, that’s No. 1,” Turner said. “They’re disciplined, they work hard and I’m happy to be coaching them.”

