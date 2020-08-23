No. 5 small school: Depth, talent, experience have St. Mary's dreaming big

Ken Turner knew he was walking into a good situation when he was hired as St. Mary’s new football coach in March.
It wasn’t until he went all Roger Ebert that he understood just how good.
“When I was watching film (that’s when I knew),” Turner said. “Seeing the talent they have on both sides of the ball.”
Turner, who stepped down at Althoff after a 12-year run as its coach, went deep down the rabbit hole to get the full picture. He ripped through all the varsity film and then dug into the junior varsity. Every minute he grew more excited about what he saw.
“I watched everything,” Turner said. “I saw how they understood what they were running (on offense and defense).”
The No. 5 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, St. Mary’s (11-3) returns 10 offensive starters from a team that went to the Class 4 semifinals for the second time in school history. The Dragons are talented, deep and experienced.
All five offensive linemen return after starting last season. At left tackle is senior Que McBroom (6-foot-5, 323 pounds), left guard is sophomore Adam Badawan, center is senior Cody Cornell (5-11, 260), right guard is junior Cartez Peoples (5-11, 270) and right tackle will be Sam Begley. Senior Cam Petty and Alex Kopff also are available to rotate in depending on the situation.
“If the offensive line is together that’s the biggest thing for me,” Turner said. “It doesn’t matter who we got at skill (positions) if we can’t block up front.”
St. Mary’s has skill.
So much skill.
The most well-known name of that bunch is junior receiver Kevin Coleman (6-0, 170). An elite college prospect, Coleman counts 29 offers that include Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Illinois, LSU, Miami, Missouri, Notre Dame, Stanford and Oregon. Last season Coleman caught 76 passes for 1,512 yards and 21 touchdowns. He tacked on three more touchdowns as a lethal kick returner. Even on defense he made an impact with a team-high eight interceptions. The sky is the limit for Coleman.
“His catch radius when he’s defended tightly is better than anyone I’ve ever coached,” Turner said. “He has a high football IQ.”
What has really impressed Turner is how Coleman has grown into a leadership position. His talent has always been evident, but he’s taken the next step as a team captain.
“He’s understanding the guys look at what he does,” Turner said.
Sophomore Chase Hendricks (5-10, 165) impressed on the varsity last season with 40 receptions for 525 yards and six touchdowns. He’s already received scholarship offers from Arizona State, Kansas and Purdue.
Senior Arian Forbes (5-9, 160) caught a pair of touchdown passes last season.
In the backfield, junior Deshawn Fuller (5-10, 170) returns after rushing for 1,001 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior Zyon Gayfield (5-9, 195) also has impressed in preseason workouts.
“There’s a lot of football players, and what I mean by that is they are kids you can play anywhere,” Turner said. “We’re going to put the ball in their hands, let them be athletic and let things happen.”
Distributing the ball to all of this skill currently is a two-man race. Juniors Caron Spann (6-0, 160) and Pernell Beasley are vying to win the quarterback job. Neither got any significant varsity action last season. Having so much experience around whoever wins the job will help smooth any rough edges that should arise under those Friday night lights.
“It helps to have that offensive line that’s experienced,” Turner said. “(The quarterback) doesn’t have to make every play perfect.”
The defense doesn’t bring back as many starters but remains formidable. Sophomore Gabe Booker (6-0, 190) and senior Kobe McClendon (6-2, 245) will be the foundation for the defensive line. McClendon had 44 tackles and seven sacks last season. Booker made 36 tackles and two sacks.
Junior linebacker Achille Kpeya Jr. (5-8, 205) led the Dragons with 137 tackles. He’s joined by sophomore Kaliel Boyd (5-9, 180) who made 88 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions. Sophomore Jamal Roberts will have a bigger role this season.
The defensive secondary will feature juniors Daimond Casseus (5-10, 170) and Ke’ron Blakumsee (5-10) along with sophomores Donovan McIntosh (6-1, 166) and Sam Williams.
Casseus had 67 tackles and three interceptions as a sophomore.
As of the moment Turner’s plan is to have 11 different players starting on offense and defense.
“We want to be well rested and go both fast both ways,” Turner said.
That’s not to say he’ll hesitate to throw Coleman, Fuller or anyone else in on defense if he feels the situation calls for it. Both Coleman and Fuller saw significant time on defense last season.
“We can run a lot of things because we have guys that are interchangeable,” Turner said. “Having depth is awesome. Having guys that can play multiple spots is awesome.”
When St. Mary’s will get to take the field remains unknown. The St. Louis City Department of Health has not cleared the way for games to be played. On Thursday, the Public High League, which is made up of St. Louis Public Schools, moved football to the spring.
Turner is anxious for his team to face live competition, but until the Dragons can they’re going to keep working.
“I really like the kids attitude, that’s No. 1,” Turner said. “They’re disciplined, they work hard and I’m happy to be coaching them.”
