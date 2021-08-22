No. 5 small school: First district title since 2012 has Duchesne dreaming of more

Charlie Elmendorf is another year older, but it sure feels like his Duchesne football team hasn’t aged a day.
“Our senior group is a pretty good group. There’s just not a lot of them. We have an awful lot of juniors and some sophomores,” said Elmendorf, Duchesne’s longtime coach. “We’re still going to be young, but our juniors and seniors have played since they were freshmen.”
That youthful core helped propel the Pioneers to a 9-2 finish last season and the program’s first district championship since 2012. Duchesne reached the Class 2 quarterfinals before falling to Jefferson.
Putting together the deepest postseason run for the program in nearly a decade has only made the Pioneers hungry for more.
“It’s a total morale boost,” senior linebacker Nathan DeGuentz said. “It helps all the guys keep focused and want it even more the next year. We’re definitely striving for the same amount (of success), if not more this year.”
The No. 5 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, Duchesne has all the pieces to be back where it was a season ago. The offense returns seven starters and the defense brings back eight.
The most significant loss for the Pioneers didn’t come from graduation but the transfer of two-way standout Antwon Hayden and his brother Keshawn Hayden to East St. Louis. The Haydens combined to make 107 tackles and nine sacks. Antwon rushed for 1,007 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Their departure means there are opportunities for others, and Duchesne believes it has the pieces to be special.
“We expect we’re going to have a good season,” Elmendorf said. “Just like any school our size your season teeters on keeping kids healthy and new kids stepping up and doing what we expect them to do and maybe a little better than we expect.”
The offensive line returns two starters in senior Thomas Murray (6-foot-3, 280 pounds) and junior Lee Jackson (6-0, 315). Sophomore Travion Mays (6-0, 260) saw extensive action last season. Junior Dane Gaither has worked his way into the first team group in the offseason.
If the line is solid it’ll give time for sophomore quarterback Taron Peete (5-10, 163) to get the ball to the armory of weapons he has at his disposal. Last season Peete threw for 914 yards, 12 touchdowns and was intercepted eight times. He also rushed for four touchdowns.
Taron’s brother, Terrell Peete (5-10, 175), is back for his junior season after he caught 20 passes for 191 yards and one score as a sophomore. Junior Amorion Oliphant (5-9, 165) caught 14 passes for 161 yards and scored seven total touchdowns. Junior Cameron Lee (6-0, 150) caught six passes for 228 yards and turned them into four touchdowns.
Junior Jamond Mathis (6-4, 225) will figure prominently into the rushing attack as he racked up 445 yards and eight touchdowns and caught eight passes for 140 yards and three scores as a sophomore.
At this point Duchesne doesn’t believe its offense will have to blow out the lightbulbs on the scoreboard every week. If it can limit turnovers and control the clock and ball, the Pioneers will be in a good place more often than not. They believe they can really make it hard for the opposition to put points on the board.
“I think our strength will be our defense,” Elmendorf said. “I think we’ll be a great defensive team as we go throughout the season.”
DeGuentz will lead the way after he had 113 tackles to go along with four sacks a year ago. Terrell Peete made 56 tackles, two sacks and three interceptions as a sophomore. Junior defensive back Ethan Kissell (6-0, 170) had 50 tackles and one interception.
Senior Trevor Saguto (6-0, 170) will start at linebacker after filling in on the defense and at running back when called upon as underclassman. He’s served primarily as a punter and kicker in his three previous seasons of varsity action.
“He’s been really good for us the last three years. He’s gotten stronger and worked hard at kicking,” Elmendorf said. “When he first started kicking we weren’t very good at covering. When he was a freshman if we didn’t get it in the end zone it was an adventure waiting to happen. He’s a good punter. He’s a good athlete so that gives us options to do things in the punt game.”
Experience is the greatest teacher and these Pioneers learned a multitude of valuable lessons on their way to the district championship last season.
“That brought a fire under us, we can go further,” Mathis said. “It’s more than winning games, we want to win championships.”
Elmendorf has been around too long to worry about what might happen in December when the state championships are played. Instead he prefers his players focus on the challenge directly in front of them. If they do that then good things are bound to happen.
“We’re not going to start where we think we’re going to be at the end,” Elmendorf said. “Our focus has always been get better every day, every week.”