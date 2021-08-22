No. 5 small school: First district title since 2012 has Duchesne dreaming of more

At this point Duchesne doesn’t believe its offense will have to blow out the lightbulbs on the scoreboard every week. If it can limit turnovers and control the clock and ball, the Pioneers will be in a good place more often than not. They believe they can really make it hard for the opposition to put points on the board.

“I think our strength will be our defense,” Elmendorf said. “I think we’ll be a great defensive team as we go throughout the season.”

DeGuentz will lead the way after he had 113 tackles to go along with four sacks a year ago. Terrell Peete made 56 tackles, two sacks and three interceptions as a sophomore. Junior defensive back Ethan Kissell (6-0, 170) had 50 tackles and one interception.

Senior Trevor Saguto (6-0, 170) will start at linebacker after filling in on the defense and at running back when called upon as underclassman. He’s served primarily as a punter and kicker in his three previous seasons of varsity action.