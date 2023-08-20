HIGHLAND — Jim Warnecke didn't shy away from the thought of pressure on his new group.

The Highland High football coach knows expectations come with the territory for a program that annually plays at a high level.

It would put pressure on anybody. Especially for this season's Bulldogs, who feature a ton of new faces.

"I hope they are feeling the pressure," Warnecke said. "Pressure is good. It's what keeps us going. It's looking back and seeing who's behind you and keep pushing forward. With that being said, we're careful not to put undue pressure on them"

Highland, the No. 5 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, lost a bevy of production on both sides of the ball and the few returners with starting experience know it.

So they made sure they hit the offseason for all it was worth.

"We knew we had to step up this year," Highland senior Chase Pacatte said. "We went hard in the weight room."

Under Warnecke, the Bulldogs have been one of the premier programs on either side of the river. Entering his 13th season at the program's helm, Warnecke's only had one season that ended with a losing record, back in 2011.

Since then, Highland has won 89 games and been playoff eligible in 10 consecutive seasons excluding the 2021 campaign played in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Highland was 9-2 overall last season and won the Mississippi Valley Conference title at 5-0.

"Coach pushes us every day pretty hard," Highland senior Dylan Beadle said. "He's always energetic and everyone steps up and does their thing. He doesn't stop. He just keeps going and going. The expectations are high."

Highland's returning seniors are making it a point to guide younger players the same way they were.

The baseline of success has been built as the Bulldogs have gone unbeaten in the Mississippi Valley Conference four of the last six seasons and tied for the league title the other two.

"We're just making sure they hustle," Highland senior linebacker Ethan Greenwald said. "When I was a freshman, I was scared and didn't know what to do. We're just trying to give them direction."

On the offensive side of the ball, the Bulldogs will be replacing their skill position players.

They also will are rebuilding their entire offensive line — a first under Warnecke.

"We've had years where we've known exactly who we are and hit the ground running," Warnecke said. "We're still trying to find our identity."

Beadle returns after gaining 350 yards on 21 carries last year and two scores. Pacatte, who was mainly a defensive terror last season, will do double duty and play both lines. The quarterback position was recently won by sophomore Blake Gelly.

Defensively, Warnecke will lean on Pacatte while Greenwald patrols the linebacking position after recording a team-high 84 tackles. Pacatte led the team with six sacks.

"We're really focused on what we can do now and not too worried about the past," Greenwald said.