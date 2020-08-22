No. 6 large school: Francis Howell's potential has Chojnacki fired up

One of the best weapons in Howell’s arsenal is sophomore kicker Josh Deal (5-10, 170). He knocked in five field goals, 55 extra points and averaged nearly 57 yards per kickoff.

“He’s something special with the strength he has,” Chojnacki said. “He’s going to put us in some good situations (on kickoffs).”

Howell is talented but also motivated. The Vikings had a tough draw last season by getting thrown into a Class 6 district tournament that included De Smet and CBC. Howell clawed its way to the No. 2 seed and lost in the district final to De Smet, 31-3. De Smet went on to win the Class 6 title.

Seeing the team that took it out hoist the trophy stoked Howell’s fire.

“Hoping to not have that happen again motivated them,” Chojnacki said.

There’s a long way to go before Howell’s focus will turn to the district tournament. As it stands no one knows what the postseason will even look like as the Missouri State High School Activities Association has allowed schools to opt for a spring football season. Several St. Louis County school districts did just that Friday. MSHSAA will release the classifications and district tournament alignments in September.