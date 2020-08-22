No. 6 large school: Francis Howell's potential has Chojnacki fired up

The bitter taste of a season-ending defeat does not simply wash away.
Not even in a pandemic.
When the Francis Howell football team resumed offseason workouts in July after the coronavirus pandemic threw everything into flux head coach Brent Chojnacki didn’t know what to expect.
When the Vikings arrived, their commitment to the program was apparent.
“They stayed conditioned,” Chojnacki said. “I’m fired up about this season. We’re excited about the guys we’ve got coming back.”
The No. 6 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, Howell (10-2) lost its best offensive weapon, its two leading tacklers and an outstanding two-way lineman who's currently battling for a job on Missouri’s offensive line. But what’s returning has the potential to be special.
Senior quarterback Alex Pipes (6-foot, 150 pounds) was a legit double-threat last season. He completed 106 of his 201 passes for 1,382 yards, 20 touchdowns and was intercepted 10 times. He rushed for 640 yards and six touchdowns.
Pipes’ favorite target was senior receiver Jackson Hetzel (6-2, 190), who caught 32 passes for 502 yards and five touchdowns. Senior receiver Reid Weber (5-9, 155) made 30 catches for 251 yards and four scores. Sophomore tight end Brett Norfleet (6-7, 215) is expected to step into a much bigger role after finishing his freshman season with nine receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns.
In the backfield the Vikings have a significant hole to fill with the graduation of running back Gideon Niboh, who racked up 2,013 all-purpose yards and scored 25 total touchdowns.
There’s no replacing that type of talent, but Chojnacki said Howell’s stable of running backs appear ready to give it a shot.
Senior Dane Mohrmann (5-10, 185) and junior Damon Williams (5-7, 140) will get the first cracks at making plays. Mohrmann, who was lost to an injury last season, is a powerful runner who's tough to bring down. Williams brings a change of pace with his speed and quickness. There also are several sophomores who have impressed in preseason practice.
The offensive line has three returning senior starters in left tackle Hayden Hauser (6-4, 240), left guard Donovan Kuehn (6-2, 240) and right tackle Owen Heslin (6-2, 230). Juniors Jack Berry (6-0, 250) and Hayden Foster (5-11, 200) will step into starting roles. Foster will assume center duties and Berry slides in at the right guard.
The defense returns some serious pop in senior safety Gus Hetzel (6-0, 175) who made 79 tackles and two interceptions last season. Senior linebacker Max Wilson (5-10, 180) made 80 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and five sacks as a junior. On the defensive line senior Jack Meyer (6-0, 180) and junior TJ Houston (6-1, 180) combined to make 97 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.
One of the best weapons in Howell’s arsenal is sophomore kicker Josh Deal (5-10, 170). He knocked in five field goals, 55 extra points and averaged nearly 57 yards per kickoff.
“He’s something special with the strength he has,” Chojnacki said. “He’s going to put us in some good situations (on kickoffs).”
Howell is talented but also motivated. The Vikings had a tough draw last season by getting thrown into a Class 6 district tournament that included De Smet and CBC. Howell clawed its way to the No. 2 seed and lost in the district final to De Smet, 31-3. De Smet went on to win the Class 6 title.
Seeing the team that took it out hoist the trophy stoked Howell’s fire.
“Hoping to not have that happen again motivated them,” Chojnacki said.
There’s a long way to go before Howell’s focus will turn to the district tournament. As it stands no one knows what the postseason will even look like as the Missouri State High School Activities Association has allowed schools to opt for a spring football season. Several St. Louis County school districts did just that Friday. MSHSAA will release the classifications and district tournament alignments in September.
Chojnacki said while last year’s end may have pushed his team, its attention is on what’s directly in front of it. Howell opens up the season Friday at Hickman.
“We’re taking it day by day,” Chojnacki said. “Our focus is on Hickman.”
In this Series
2020 preseason rankings countdown: Large schools
-
No. 6 large school: Francis Howell's potential has Chojnacki fired up
-
No. 7 large school: Eureka's offense looks potent, defense full of fresh faces
-
No. 8 large school: Momentum has Marquette headed to places it hasn't been before
- 5 updates
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.