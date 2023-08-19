Coach Michael Stewart and his Marquette Mustangs football program are about to begin their annual quest for a district championship.

“We’re still hunting for that district title,” Stewart said. “We’re eager and chomping at the bit at the bit to get going this season.”

Marquette is the No. 6 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings.

Since the current playoff format began, the Mustangs have yet to win a district championship.

Last season, Marquette finished 10-2 but fell to CBC in the district title game. Before that, the Mustangs wound up 9-2 and fell in the district semifinal round. In 2019, Marquette posted a 10-2 mark and lost to Joplin in the district title matchup.

“We’re very proud of the path we’re on right now,” Stewart said. “Each year the senior class keeps elevating the program. I think we keep closing the gap between us and top teams in Class 6. The only way to get through them is to play them and earn a win.”

Stewart has an experienced team for this campaign. He is returning six defensive starters and seven offensive starters.

On the offensive side of the ball, four out of the five linemen and back. Two of the three receivers return, as does a 1,000-yard rusher.

“We’re pretty excited about what we can do in the run game for sure,” Stewart said.

The running game will be led by 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior Justin Jackson, who carried the ball 160 times for 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns last year. He earned first team all-conference honors.

“You’ll see him take it to the next level,” Stewart said. “He split carries with our senior running back last year. That’s a lot of yards he gained with split time. Now, I fully see him being a 2,000-yard rusher. I think he will be an over 20-touchdown kid. He’s worked very hard. There’s not many kids who want to tackle a big kid running downhill at them.”

Jackson can run in the gaps in the line and then hunt for secondary players to run toward. He can run in open space.

The Mustangs will have a new quarterback this fall.

Sophomore Caden Throneberry and junior Holden Wheeler are battling for the job. Stewart said he will decide who will start after Marquette plays in its jamboree.

“They’ve had good competition,” Stewart said. “We’re confident both will be able to lead us."

Back at receiver are seniors Tyree Bonnett and Da’Shaun Anderson. Bonnett had 25 catches for 507 yards and four touchdowns last season. Anderson grabbed 18 passes for 251 yards and four touchdowns.

The other receiver will be senior James McLemore.

“They are all great kids. Great leaders,” Stewart said. “They’re a cohesive unit and will be able to help any quarterback who steps up.”

The offensive line has 6-3, 300-pound senior Ryan Mitchell back at left tackle. He was voted first team all-conference and first team all-district last season. Mitchell was a team captain. He helped contribute to a team total of 4,606 yards. He has offers from Air Force, Missouri State and Illinois State.

“He’s a leader for all 11 guys on offense,” Stewart said. “He’s a tone setter. Ryan’s super physical. He’s a huge bookend especially for an inexperienced quarterback.”

Brian Fitzmaurice is a 5-11, 190-pound senior linebacker and safety. Nick Miller is a 6-foot, 185-pound senior safety.

“If you go by each level, Nick Miller is the leader of secondary. He’s a three-year starter for us,” Stewart said. “Brian is the leader of the linebackers. Brian’s younger brother Donny is a junior and is a leader of the defensive line.

“It will be fun to see the Fitzmaurice kids running out there. Donny is 6-3, 260. The younger brother is twice the size of the older brother. Both play with relentless pursuit to the football."

Stewart also noted Caleb Syfert is back as an all-conference middle linebacker.

“He’s taken a giant leap since last year,” Stewart said. “He’ll help with stopping the run game and using his pass rush moves to get to the quarterback.”

Punter Jake Miller, Nick Miller’s twin brother, will be back as the punter. He split last year playing football and soccer. He will not play soccer this year and just concentrate on his kicking duties for the Mustangs.

“We’re optimistic going into first game of the season,” Stewart said. “We’re excited about the group we have. We want to be most successful team we can be."

Marquette opens playing at rival Lafayette on Aug. 25.

“It’s really a fun game. A healthy rivalry,” Stewart said. “My first year coaching football out of college, I worked for Boyd Manne at Lafayette. Our kids grew up going to the same elementary and middle schools. The kids know each other. This is a healthy competition.”

Marquette has won five in a row and six of the last seven against Lafayette.