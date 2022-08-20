No. 6 large school: Troy's historic season only made it hungrier

Nick Bova has complete and total faith in Troy Buchanan football coach Ryan Nesbitt.

He trusts him implicitly.

But when Nesbitt told a then-freshman Bova and his teammates to soak up their four years of high school football because it wouldn’t be long before it was over, he was skeptical.

How could anything that takes four years be fast?

“I really didn’t believe him,” Bova said. “I didn’t think it was going to go that fast but in the blink of an eye we’re already seniors. It’s crazy.”

What’s even crazier? Troy is a force to be reckoned with on the football field.

The No. 6 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, Troy went 10-3 last season and advanced to the Class 6 semifinals where it was defeated by Liberty North, 35-21. The Trojans set the school record for wins and made the deepest playoff push in school history.

It wasn’t all that long ago wins were hard to come by at Troy and finishing above .500 was a rare occurrence. Under Nesbitt, now in his ninth season as coach, the Trojans have reshaped their preparation, expectations and execution. And they’re not putting in all this work for moral victories.

“In any sport winning breeds winning,” Nesbitt said. “Our guys were hungry in the offseason.”

Hungry and experienced. Troy returns nearly all of its starters on both sides of the ball.

Senior quarterback Charos Sutton (5-foot-10, 170 pounds) was among the most dynamic players in the area last season as he passed for 2,314 yards, 24 touchdowns and was intercepted seven times. He rushed for 1,090 yards and 18 touchdowns, too.

“I know we’re going to have a good team again,” Sutton said. “Throughout the offseason I saw lot of good things with my guys. I’m getting excited out here every single day.”

Sutton has three offensive linemen back to protect his neck. Highly touted Missouri recruit Jahkai Lang (6-4, 245) does his best work on the defensive line but also returns at left tackle, where his size and strength make him a monster.

Junior Edgar Vergara started at left guard all last season and senior center Matt Olsen is a returning two-year starter. They’ll be joined by senior right guard TJ Bowman and junior right tackle Alec Ordoukhanian.

Senior Brett Smith (5-10, 185) and Bova (6-0, 190) return at running back, where they combined to rush for 1,210 yards and 24 touchdowns.

The level of continuity the offense returns has Nesbitt excited about their potential this time around.

“It’s always good especially when you have a returning quarterback and the guys up front know what they’re doing from a protection standpoint,” Nesbitt said. “We felt blessed last year with our ability to run the football. Hopefully when you bring back two running backs and three linemen we’ll have around the same level of success.”

The biggest question on the offensive side is who’ll catch what Sutton is slinging. Nathan Ryan was a clear No. 1 last year as he caught 58 passes for 1,279 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Junior Ethan Lollar (5-9, 150) is the top returning receiver after he caught 22 passes for 463 yards and six touchdowns. Senior Kayden Uhlmeyer (6-0, 175) returns after spending most of last season in the defensive secondary. He and senior Lebron Mathews (5-9, 155) were the primary kick returners. Mathews can lineup in the slot or at running back as he caught 16 passes for 314 yards and rushed for 98 yards and three touchdowns.

The defensive line is where Lang will get to show why he was such a coveted prospect. He made 51 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks and an interception last season.

Smith was a wrecking ball at middle linebacker, where he made a team-high 127 tackles, 10 tackles for loss two sacks and an interception.

Bova will be at safety, where he made 72 tackles as a junior. Senior cornerback Carter Holloway (6-1, 175) made 46 tackles and hauled in three interceptions last season.

Last year’s semifinal run was historic for the school and also the community. More than 3,000 spectators showed up to watch the late November showdown and the Trojans have every intention of giving them another show this time around.

“Expectations are high and the pressure is on, we have to play our best,” Lang said. “To see us go from 3-7 to a final four appearance is amazing. You can see all the work we put in and it feels better when you do it with your guys. That’s the best thing.”

The Trojans’ success has done so many positive things they’re hard to count. However, it did something that’s never been at Troy.

It made the Trojans the hunted. They are now the team that’s circled on the schedule. No longer overlooked, Troy is going to get its opponents best game every week. That’s a new position for this program.

It’s one they kind of like.