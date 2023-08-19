Charles Bass likes a lot of things about his Lift for Life football team, but there’s one thing he is particularly excited about.

“One thing about coming into this year is they are healthy, and I hope it remains that way,” Bass said.

The Hawks battled through some injuries last season but were still able to post a strong 9-4 record that included a trip to Class 2 quarterfinals, where they fell to eventual state champion Blair Oaks.

This year, Lift for Life is the No. 6 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings.

The Hawks had a green quarterback last year in Kishon Hill, but he is now an experienced one entering his junior season.

“One thing I think a lot of people didn’t know about Kishon is his first year playing quarterback was last year. I actually coached him in Little League and he played offensive tackle and defensive end,” Bass said. “So, of course, his body changed, he went to Lutheran North his freshman year and he never touched the field. He came over to us and I didn’t have a quarterback and he was better than everything else that I had at quarterback. It was a big learning opportunity for him. He did some things over the summer and did a lot of training, so this year I am excited with an experienced quarterback.”

Hill will have a couple of solid junior wide receivers to throw the ball to in Aireon Jones and Mikell Burden, who is the younger cousin of Mizzou star receiver Luther Burden III.

“Last year, both of those guys played the year with injuries, so I never had them at their full potential,” Bass said.

The Hawks graduated a standout running back in Da’Kion Phillips, who rushed for 1,896 yards and 25 touchdowns last season, but Bass still likes what he has in the backfield this season with senior Keyshaun Taylor and junior Noah Ridgel, the latter of whom ran for 296 yards and five scores a year ago.

“I think my backfield is gonna be phenomenal for us,” Bass said. “That’s probably where I’ve got the most depth on the team.”

The Hawks did graduate their two starting guards, but do have a four-year starter back in senior center Mikah Simms and will also plug in seniors Antrell Clay and Korey Phillips on the offensive line.

Clay and Phillips will also start on the defensive line for Lift for Life. Junior Alan Pointer will also play both sides of the line. And Jones and Ridgel will play linebacker as well.

“Right now, (guys playing both ways) is what’s gonna kind of push our team toward the goal we’re trying to get to,” Bass said. “Because not only are those guys strong enough and physical enough to play offensive line, they’re agile and fast enough to play the defensive line. One of the main things I try to target and tackle every day is conditioning.”

Bass also likes what he is seeing from his second unit of defensive linemen.

“I do have other defensive linemen behind them that’s not necessarily better than them but could start,” he said. “I don’t fall off dramatically when I go put that second group of d-linemen in.”

The Hawks also return the player who was named their defensive MVP last year in junior defensive back Monterrion Rush.

In their nine wins last year, the Lift for Life defense surrendered more than seven points in a game just two times. The other seven wins saw them allow a total of just 22 points combined. But in their four losses, they gave up a total of 147 points.