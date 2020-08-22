No. 6 small school: Highland reloads, gears up for spring season

The No. 6 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Highland will have to wait to get things rolling again. In late July, the Illinois High School Association announced it was moving football, along with boys soccer and girls volleyball, into the spring of 2021 in an effort to avoid potential disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"At the beginning, we were a little down thinking we weren't going to play football (at all)," Gallagher said. "Once we found out that we were going to play in February, we all decided that we have seven months to get better because seven months can change a person."

It's not what the Bulldogs wanted, but it isn't stopping them from preparing for football in the spring.

"We've turned to getting out on the track as much as we can and build up that explosiveness, speed and agility," Highland coach Jim Warnecke said. "We're getting after it there and then hitting the weight room hard."

Riding a punishing rushing attack, Highland captured a share of its fourth consecutive Mississippi Valley Conference championship.