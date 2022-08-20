No. 6 small school: Lutheran North built bonds off the field to be better on it

You’ll have to forgive the Lutheran North football team’s seniors for wondering where the last three years went.

It’s been a wild ride.

Their freshman season ended with the Crusaders claiming the Class 2 state championship. That school year ended with them at home as the onset of the coronavirus pandemic sent everyone into quarantine and completely obliterated the offseason routines that have become essential parts of high school football.

Their sophomore year was messy as St. Louis County didn’t allow high school football teams to begin playing until October.

Their junior season started with Kyle Wagner taking over for Carl Reed as head coach. It also included an influx of upperclassmen after Trinity shuttered and those students transferred over to what had been the rival school. Then to make things even tougher, the Crusaders lost at home to rival Cardinal Ritter in a Class 3 district championship game, 20-18.

Ritter went on to a second consecutive state semifinal appearance.

Lutheran North finished 7-4 and went into a cold offseason, wondering what could have been.

“It set a fire in us to work harder than we ever did. We don’t want that feeling ever again,” senior offensive and defensive lineman Marvin Stringfellow said. “We had the talent to win but we fell short. So we worked harder.”

The No. 6 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, Lutheran North returns plenty of talented pieces, but the most important part of the offseason had nothing to do with what happened on the field.

It was how the Crusaders grew together away from it.

“We got to run a leadership program in the spring. It’s helped us a ton,” said Wagner, now in his second season. “They understand different guys respond differently to the way that you talk to them. You have to build relationships away from (the field).”

Last summer Wagner had to wrestle with all the new things of being a first-year head coach while trying to blend an established group at Lutheran North with an influx of players from Trinity.

It was a lot.

In the offseason Wagner and his staff ironed out the wrinkles they discovered together and the result was a more productive and positive program from the top on down.

“It’s nothing but fun for real,” senior receiver and defensive back Jonathan Van Hook said. “Everybody listens and respects each other. Nobody is in their feelings when we tell them what they have to do.”

With more respect and understanding, the Crusaders continue to have their sights set on big things. They certainly have the beef to make it happen.

The offensive line is a massive and cohesive unit. At right tackle is where you’ll find Stringfellow (6-foot-3, 250 pounds). After pushing nearly 300 pounds last fall he’s dropped 40 pounds by eating healthier and crushing his workouts. He was voted a captain by his teammates.

“I got my body right so I can perform on the field,” he said.

Left tackle will be junior Louis Jordan (6-4, 230) who started last season. Left guard is junior Demetrius Jones (6-3, 265), center is sophomore Dre’Shaun Pittman (5-11, 206) and right guard is a competition between sophomore Jayden Little-Sims (6-3, 295) and senior Eric Stokes (6-2, 350).

“There’s times they make us look better than we are as coaches,” Wagner said with a smile. “Up front on both sides of the ball is where we’ll have our leadership.”

At quarterback is sophomore Dakarri Hollis (6-1, 172) who’s new to starting but has Wagner dreaming big.

At running back are senior Ricky Dixon (5-9, 180), junior Mikel Harris (5-10, 160) and freshman Martez Stephenson Jr. Dixon’s 293 rushing yards and three touchdowns are tops for the returners. He’s also the top returning receiver after catching 14 passes for 387 yards and five touchdowns.

At receiver is where you’ll find Van Hook (6-0, 180), senior Vance Gross (5-8, 165), senior Eric Reedus (5-11, 175) and sophomore Trey Bass (5-9, 162).

The defensive line will have familiar faces in Jones, Little-Sims and Stringfellow. Jones was absolutely spectacular last season as he led the team with 69 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.

Senior defensive end Marquis Coleman (6-3, 220) took a huge step in the offseason and turned heads wherever he competed.

“He’s been our best player all summer,” Wagner said.

Junior Kris Morgan (5-10, 270) will rotate in at defensive tackle, too.

Sophomore Karvon Jefferson (5-11, 170) returns at middle linebacker. He’s flanked by junior Mikel Harris (5-10, 160) and senior Rico Merriweather (5-11, 185).

Dixon will lead the defensive secondary at safety along with Gross. At defensive back will be junior Jordan Carter (5-9, 155) and Van Hook.

“We have more freedom this year, the coaches have put their trust in us to make the right calls on the field this year and I feel we can do that,” Dixon said.

Senior Caleb Fuller returns at kicker.

The schedule does the Crusaders no favors as they open up with Hazelwood Central, travel to Blair Oaks and then host Francis Howell on a Thursday in Week 3. There also are dates with reigning Class 2 champion Lutheran St. Charles and reigning Class 3 champion St. Mary’s, plus a Metro League conference game with MICDS and a trip to perennial powerhouse Maryville.

It’s an absolute slobber knocker of a slate, but one the Crusaders feel will provide them what they need to take the next step in the postseason this time around.