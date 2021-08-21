No. 6 small school: Lutheran St. Charles fully loaded and ready to roll

Ashtin Rustemeyer remembers his first thought when he joined the O’Fallon Renegades club football team in third grade.

“These guys are good — really good,” the Lutheran St. Charles senior recalled. “I could really enjoy playing on a team like this.”

That was the beginning of a long journey that will end this fall.

Rustemeyer and several of his teammates from that group of eight years ago make up the core of the Lutheran St. Charles team that heads into this high school season with sky-high hopes.

The Cougars, who are the No. 6 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, return starters at 17 of 22 positions from a group that won six of eight games during last year’s truncated campaign.

Most importantly, all but three of those players have started on the varsity level since their freshman seasons.

“They’ve been battle-tested,” Lutheran St. Charles coach Arlen Harris Sr. said. “This is their last hurrah to really put it together and get us a championship.”

Yes, a state title is certainly a possibility along Mexico Road.