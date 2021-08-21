No. 6 small school: Lutheran St. Charles fully loaded and ready to roll

Ashtin Rustemeyer remembers his first thought when he joined the O’Fallon Renegades club football team in third grade.
“These guys are good — really good,” the Lutheran St. Charles senior recalled. “I could really enjoy playing on a team like this.”
That was the beginning of a long journey that will end this fall.
Rustemeyer and several of his teammates from that group of eight years ago make up the core of the Lutheran St. Charles team that heads into this high school season with sky-high hopes.
The Cougars, who are the No. 6 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, return starters at 17 of 22 positions from a group that won six of eight games during last year’s truncated campaign.
Most importantly, all but three of those players have started on the varsity level since their freshman seasons.
“They’ve been battle-tested,” Lutheran St. Charles coach Arlen Harris Sr. said. “This is their last hurrah to really put it together and get us a championship.”
Yes, a state title is certainly a possibility along Mexico Road.
“This year is the one we’ve been waiting for for a long time,” said senior Arlen Harris Jr., who is one of the top running backs in the country. “Every year, we’ve been getting better. Now, it’s our last chance to prove ourselves.”
Harris Jr. is the son of Arlen Harris Sr., who spent four years in the NFL as a running back including three with the St. Louis Rams. Harris Jr. has given a verbal commitment to attend Stanford University, choosing the high-level academic school over college football bluebloods such as Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, LSU and Penn State.
Cut in much the same mold as his father, Arlen Jr. stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 190 pounds. Arlen Sr. was 5-11 and 210. He ran for 497 yards in his NFL career with six touchdowns, including three in the Rams’ 33-21 win at Pittsburgh on Oct. 26, 2003.
Harris Jr. has rushed for 3,702 yards and 71 touchdowns over three seasons for the Cougars. He’s recorded 19 games of 100 yards or more.
A difference maker with lightning-quick speed and amazing strength, Harris Jr. is expected to have an eye-popping season in his last high school campaign.
He and Rustemeyer are the best of friends. Avid fishermen, the two have spent countless hours on a lake dreaming of a state crown.
“This year is going to be something to see,” said Rustemeyer, a 6-2, 280-pound two-way lineman, who is headed to Arkansas State University. “I think we all feel really good that we have the ability to do something special.”
Harris Jr. and Rustemeyer form an impressive cornerstone.
But the rest of the team is equally talented and made up primarily of veterans who have been through numerous battles together.
Senior Jaydon Wannstedt, a 6-2, 285-pound lineman, adds even more strength in the trenches.
Senior quarterback Aaron Coffey (6-5, 240) threw for 1,067 yards in eight games last season and has been running the show since his freshman year.
“Our general — he’s the most underrated (senior) in the area,” Harris Sr. said. “I feel like we go as he goes. He’s a huge part of what we do.”
Center Christian Polk anchors the offensive line. Speedy wideout and defensive back Aidan McLean is a two-way threat who goes back to the Renegade days.
Sophomore Ayden Harris, a running back and defensive back, has the potential to be as good as his older brother, Arlen Jr.
“This is the first year that we actually have really good depth,” Harris Sr. said. “We’ll be able to play and compete with those bigger schools.”
The Cougars traditionally play a beefed-up schedule. This year is no exception, including an early-season battle Sept. 3 at Chaminade after opening the season at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 against Denver Lutheran from Parker, Colo.
Lutheran St. Charles was well on its way to a long postseason run last fall when it got derailed by Duchesne 16-13 in its second postseason game. It beat Duchesne 35-13 earlier in the season.
“That didn’t sit well with us,” Rustemeyer said. “It took a while for it to sink in. But something like that won’t happen again.”
Lutheran St. Charles reached the Class 3 quarterfinal round two seasons ago before losing to Trinity.
A similar run this time around is a strong possibility.
“This is the year of the Cougars,” Rustemeyer said.