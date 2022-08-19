No. 7 large school: Cruz takes the reins for talented, experienced SLUH

Adam Cruz has the only job he ever wanted.

Sort of.

Following the dismissal of Mike Jones as St. Louis U. High’s football coach in May, Cruz was promoted from associate head coach to interim head coach. He’ll keep the “interim” tag for the duration of the season. A 2010 SLUH graduate, Cruz is positively delighted to have the opportunity to lead his alma mater even if it’s only for this season.

“I’m enjoying it day by day,” Cruz said.

He’s also enjoying the sheer amount of talent and skill the Jr. Bills return this fall. The No. 7 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, SLUH went 7-4 last season and advanced to its first district title game in decade. Of its four losses two came against Class 6 champion CBC, one was to De Smet and the other was a Week 1 dogfight with Class 4 contender MICDS.

Last season was filled with highs as SLUH ended a seven-game losing streak to Metro Catholic Conference rival Chaminade, rolled over a Lindbergh team that ended its season the year before and rallied in the final minute to beat Marquette in a district semifinal.

There are always high expectations for the Jr. Billikens, but this year they have the pieces to make some serious noise.

“I think we’ll have a great season,” junior wide receiver and safety Ryan Wingo said. “It’ll be a great year and a great learning experience with a new coach and a new quarterback. It’ll be good.”

Wingo (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) is a five-star prospect and ranks among the top wide receivers in the nation in his class. As a sophomore he caught 32 passes for 638 yards and 10 touchdowns. An overall outstanding athlete, Wingo finished with 15 total touchdowns as he rushed for four scores and returned a kick.

Wingo averaged 42 yards per punt last season as SLUH deployed him like East St. Louis did Luther Burden III. He’s a threat every time he touches the ball and the opposition has to think about what it wants to do when he’s in the backfield with space to maneuver.

Last season SLUH had five new faces on its offensive line and, as expected, it took time for them to blend together and become a unit. This season four of those linemen are back and ready to take things to another level.

Returning on the line are junior right tackle Gus Dames (6-4, 300), senior right guard Alex Fowler (6-4, 260), junior center Vince Chappuis (6-1, 195) and senior left tackle Matt Barnes (6-4, 280). The left guard spot is currently rotating between senior Diego Torres (5-10, 245) and junior Virshaun Mosely (6-7, 390). Mosley had to sit out last season after transferring in from Cardinal Ritter.

SLUH’s tight ends will be Iowa-bound senior Zach Ortwerth (6-5, 230) and sophomore Landon Pace (6-3, 220), the youngest son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Orlando Pace.

Junior Marco Sansone (6-0, 190) will step in at quarterback and is the latest in a long line of Sansones to suit up at SLUH.

There will be a rotation at running back, but senior Kam Bailey (5-10, 185) and freshman Jordan Taylor (5-9, 168) are expected to make major contributions.

Joining Wingo at wide receiver are juniors Joseph Harris (6-0, 150) and Jacobi Oliphant (6-5, 170). There will be plenty of passes to be caught with the graduation of Chris Brooks Jr., who led the team with 49 receptions for 959 yards.

Senior middle linebacker Louis Kertz (5-11, 195) has been bestowed the No. 8 jersey this season. It’s SLUH tradition for its defensive leader to wear the hallowed number and Kertz has earned it. As a junior he made 125 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and five sacks.

Next to him will be Ortwerth, the team’s only two-way starter last season, who made 76 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Senior Dillon Ramella (6-2, 215) is a three-year varsity stalwart that will play a hybrid linebacker-safety. He made 57 tackles and a pair of sacks as a junior.

The defensive line will lean on junior Archie Carruthers (6-3, 225), who had 50 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks and one interception.

The defensive secondary features Oliphant at cornerback along with senior Trey Smith (6-1, 145). Wingo will be at safety and he’s flanked by freshman Keenan Harris (6-2, 186) who Cruz said has the potential to be very special.

“You forget he’s a freshman when you watch him play. He has a high football IQ,” Cruz said. “He works really hard.”

It’s Cruz’s first season at the wheel of the program and the schedule won’t give him or his team much room to breathe. The Jr. Bills open up the season by hosting reigning Class 3 champion St. Mary’s. Then there’s a road trip to Wentzville to face an always feisty Timberland and Week 3 brings MCC champ CBC. An up-and-coming Vashon and Rockhurst also are on the docket. SLUH will wrap the regular season at Cardinal Ritter.

The schedule is so rugged it’s actually rather clarifying. Cruz and the Jr. Bills can’t let up because if they do they’re not going to like the results.