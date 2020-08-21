No. 7 large school: Eureka's offense looks potent, defense full of fresh faces

One.

That’s how many days the Eureka football team was able to practice this summer with its helmets on before a positive COVID-19 case prompted a week-long shutdown.

The Wildcats haven’t had their helmets on since.

It’s been an offseason unlike any other and coach Jake Sumner is trying to navigate it the best way he can. Even if his Wildcats haven’t been suited up, they will get to officially start practicing on Monday. He’ll take what he can get.

“At the end of the day when you’re working with the kids on the field, it feels like it always does,” Sumner said.

When Eureka gets the opportunity to take the field and play an opponent remains unknown at this time. The St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 task force has indicated early October as a best guess when games can begin. That, like everything else in these coronavirus pandemic times, is subject to change.