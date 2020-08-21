No. 7 large school: Eureka's offense looks potent, defense full of fresh faces

One.
That’s how many days the Eureka football team was able to practice this summer with its helmets on before a positive COVID-19 case prompted a week-long shutdown.
The Wildcats haven’t had their helmets on since.
It’s been an offseason unlike any other and coach Jake Sumner is trying to navigate it the best way he can. Even if his Wildcats haven’t been suited up, they will get to officially start practicing on Monday. He’ll take what he can get.
“At the end of the day when you’re working with the kids on the field, it feels like it always does,” Sumner said.
When Eureka gets the opportunity to take the field and play an opponent remains unknown at this time. The St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 task force has indicated early October as a best guess when games can begin. That, like everything else in these coronavirus pandemic times, is subject to change.
What’s not a question is that when the Wildcats line up and play, they expect to be pretty good. The No. 7 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, Eureka went 10-2 last season. It lost its first game of the season to Fort Zumwalt West, which was a semifinalist in Class 6. It lost its last game of the season in a Class 5 quarterfinals at Jackson, which went on to finish as the runner-up. In between, Eureka was outstanding as it notched victories over Kirkwood, Marquette and slipped past arch rival Lafayette for a fifth consecutive win in their annual series.
Leading the way this time around will be senior quarterback Carter Davis (6-foot-2, 170 pounds). A three-year starter who made his varsity debut as a freshman, Davis has rewritten Eureka’s record book with his right arm. He’s the program’s all-time leading passer with 4,299 yards. He holds the single-season records for most passing yards (2,272) and most passing touchdowns (23). Had he not suffered a devastating injury in the second half against Jackson, the Wildcats might have been on the road to the state title game.
As elite as Davis is under center, Sumner said his impact on the program is much greater.
“Carter has a poise about him, kids are drawn to him,” Sumner said. “He always brings everybody together.”
In the backfield, junior running back Jaquari Parks (6-0, 210) returns after rushing for 690 yards and four touchdowns. Parks was dinged up last season. While he played some after he was injured, he wasn’t as effective. When healthy, Parks gives the Wildcats that familiar power rushing attack that has been its bread and butter for so long.
“He’s a talented young man,” Sumner said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do.”
The receiving corps was hit hard by graduation. Senior Tommie Davis (6-2, 185) is the most proven returner as he caught 21 passes for 434 yards and five touchdowns last season.
Eureka will have a new-look offensive line, which is par for the program as it generally has a senior-laden line most years. Seniors Alex Duerfahrd (6-2, 250) and Cam Martin (6-2, 250) bring the experience. This will be Martin’s third year in the starting lineup.
“I’m excited about it,” Sumner said. “We have some good, young linemen waiting in the wings.”
Defensively is where the Wildcats have their most pressing question marks. Davis will be at safety after making 61 tackles out of the defensive backfield as a junior. Senior Trace Ruckman (6-1, 180) will be asked to do a lot of heavy lifting, especially early. He’s going to play hybrid safety/linebacker. He made 106 tackles and four sacks last season at linebacker.
“We have an unbelievable defensive (coaching) staff,” Sumner said. “They do a great job with our kids.”
Sumner is a planner by nature, and as much as he would like to map out what the next month, two months or even longer will look like, he simply can’t. All plans are subject to change moments after they are made.
“We’re week by week,” Sumner said. “It’s like riding the Batman (roller coaster) at Six Flags.”
In this Series
2020 preseason rankings countdown: Large schools
-
No. 7 large school: Eureka's offense looks potent, defense full of fresh faces
-
No. 8 large school: Momentum has Marquette headed to places it hasn't been before
-
No. 9 large school: Ladue's blueprint for success takes a turn into the unknown
- 4 updates
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.