No. 7 large school: Holt has the pieces for a memorable season

One of the greatest football seasons in Holt High history ended like so many others last fall.
With a phone call.
On Friday night, the Indians celebrated their first playoff victory in eight years. The next day they were told their season was over because of COVID-19.
“It’s one of those rare things you win your last game of the season, but it’s not a state championship,” Holt coach Ethan Place said. “Everybody was pretty devastated early on, but it served as motivation to get right back at it. We’ve attacked it from January on.”
The No. 7 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, Holt finished 8-2 and returns a barge of experienced, talented starters on both sides of the ball.
This is the season this senior class has been working toward since they made up the bulk of the varsity as sophomores.
“It’s amazing. We’re making history,” senior linebacker and running back Zakhi Johnson said. “Changing the culture is what we came to do. Sophomore year we turned a lot of heads and opened a lot of eyes.”
The Indians started 6-0 in 2019 when these seniors were sophomores. The schedule turned up a notch the back half of that season and the Indians finished 6-4. But the foundation for success had been laid for the future.
“It fell apart in the last few games, but we were so young it was one of those experiences you learn from,” Place said. “You understand it’s a longer season and you have to keep grinding.”
Experience is important all over the field, but it’s particularly important at quarterback, where Holt will once again have Cooper Brown. The 6-foot-3 and 205-pound Brown started parts of his freshman and sophomore seasons and had the job wire to wire as a junior when he threw for 2,057 yards, 32 touchdowns and was intercepted six times. Holt’s offense puts a lot of responsibility on its quarterback with its run-pass-option (RPO) attack. Brown has to decide to pass the ball or hand it off as he looks at the defensive formation. It’s imperative he make the right choice.
“Everyone talks about how well (quarterbacks) can throw and that’s obvious, but they have to be our best decision maker because we distribute the ball to a lot of different guys,” Place said. “It’s important you have that trust, especially as you get into the RPO stuff. He does a great job of going through his reads and being very consistent.”
Figuring out where the ball is going is the hard part. Once he sets his sights and delivers the ball, Brown gets to sit back and watch as a stable of playmakers make magic.
Senior Jackson Smith (5-9, 180), senior Isaiah Slaughter (5-9, 190), senior Alex Ginnever (6-4, 210) and senior Mickey Lucks (5-7, 155) are all expected to contribute in significant ways at receiver. Smith was dynamite with the ball in his hands last season. He caught 59 passes for 714 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also rushed for 198 yards and four more touchdowns. A four-year starter, Smith is relishing every moment of his last season.
“It’s awesome. It’s really just trying to win every day we can,” Smith said. “Give 100 percent effort, fly around and have some fun with the boys. That’s all it really is.”
Senior Colin Bunner (6-3, 205) has been on the mend after suffering a knee injury in the spring. He’s expected back at some point this fall and brings a spectacular skill set to the field. He caught 32 passes for 765 yards and scored 13 touchdowns last year. Bigger and stronger this time around, Bunner is eager to see what the Indians can do.
“All of us work really hard,” Bunner said. “We’ve been putting in work in the offseason. I think it’s going to be a good season with this group.”
Senior running back Kyle Wuebbeling (5-11, 185) played eight games last season while dealing with nagging injuries and rushed for 1,007 yards and 11 touchdowns. Sophomore Mason Burke (6-2, 230) is a big, bruising back who’s also expected to see plenty of action. Johnson rushed for 172 yards and scored three times last season while splitting time between linebacker and running back.
Place and Brown both believe the offensive line should be even better this season and it will be led by four-year starter Austin Bone (6-0, 316), who will begin at left guard but is capable of moving up and down the line should the need arise.
Sophomore Quinn Brown (6-0, 215), Cooper Brown’s brother, started at right tackle last season and will move to the left side this year.
Senior Jacob Nelson (5-10, 265), junior Jaydee Besher (6-1, 285), junior Will Manning (6-0, 193) and senior Chuck Leichenauer (5-9, 268) also will play a prominent role in helping Holt’s potent offense put up points.
“It starts up front and allows us to get our skill guys involved, which we have a bunch,” Place said. “When they’re rocking and rolling up front, it’s a fun time.”
The defensive secondary will feature some of the offensive skill players, including Slaughter, and will have several talented underclassmen in junior cornerback Jack Byrne (6-1, 185) and junior safety Caden Duke (5-11, 154).
Johnson returns at linebacker and is joined by standout sophomore Kaden Moore (5-11, 195), whose team-leading 86 tackles last season included 10 for loss.
Senior Chase Beattie (5-10, 205) joined the football team this offseason after committing to play baseball at St. Louis U.
“He’s a big kid that can run and hit,” Place said.
Senior Garett Conley (5-8, 235) will play nose guard and senior Liam Kelley (5-11, 185) will be at defensive end. Senior Logan Stehr (5-11, 212) played linebacker last season, but Place believes Stehr will make an even greater impact on the defensive line.
With so much talent returning, expectations are high at Holt. That hasn’t always been the case, but this group of seniors are among the first that helped turn around the program. Now they’d like to take the next step and see where it leads.