No. 7 large school: Holt has the pieces for a memorable season

“It fell apart in the last few games, but we were so young it was one of those experiences you learn from,” Place said. “You understand it’s a longer season and you have to keep grinding.”

Experience is important all over the field, but it’s particularly important at quarterback, where Holt will once again have Cooper Brown. The 6-foot-3 and 205-pound Brown started parts of his freshman and sophomore seasons and had the job wire to wire as a junior when he threw for 2,057 yards, 32 touchdowns and was intercepted six times. Holt’s offense puts a lot of responsibility on its quarterback with its run-pass-option (RPO) attack. Brown has to decide to pass the ball or hand it off as he looks at the defensive formation. It’s imperative he make the right choice.

“Everyone talks about how well (quarterbacks) can throw and that’s obvious, but they have to be our best decision maker because we distribute the ball to a lot of different guys,” Place said. “It’s important you have that trust, especially as you get into the RPO stuff. He does a great job of going through his reads and being very consistent.”

Figuring out where the ball is going is the hard part. Once he sets his sights and delivers the ball, Brown gets to sit back and watch as a stable of playmakers make magic.