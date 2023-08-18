EDWARDSVILLE — Dalton Brown was stunned when he walked into the head football coach's office.

The Edwardsville High senior knew who to expect, but the new look definitely caught him off guard.

"I was like, 'Who is this guy?' " Brown said when he saw Kelsey Pickering's close-cropped haircut.

New job, new style.

Pickering was promoted in May to be the Edwardsville football team's new head coach.

The Tigers' defensive coordinator since 2008, Pickering took the reins when Matt Martin stepped down after compiling a 100-39 record and reaching two state semifinals in 13 seasons.

A new leader doesn't mean the expectations have changed for the perennial power, which is the No. 7 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings.

"Tiger football and the standards have started long before I got here," Pickering said. "Trying to meet those expectations of the teams and players before us, that's always the goal. We want to continue that excellence."

In years past, Pickering has let his hair and beard grow as the season progresses.

But he made a change with his new job title.

"He's always Coach Pick," Brown said. "I thought it was funny, though."

Heading into his fourth season as a starting linebacker and coming off two first team all-Southwestern Conference selections, the 5-foot-11, 205-pound Brown returns along with a host of other Tigers defensive starters.

The Tigers pitched two shutouts behind Brown's team-leading 94 tackles in a seven-win campaign.

Also returning with Brown is senior Kellen Brnfre, a multiple-position threat who echoed Pickering's belief that nothing has changed at Edwardsville.

"They picked up the same Tiger way that we're used to doing," Brnfre said. "We still have the same connections we normally have."

Last season Brnfre caught 40 passes for 461 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for four TDs. He also returned a kickoff for a score, returned punts and made 25 tackles as a defensive back.

Brnfre has set high expectations for himself in hopes of helping the Tigers to the ultimate goal.

"I want to get all-state on both sides of the ball and special teams," Brnfre said. "Let's go get that ring."

Leading the offense is four-year starting quarterback Jake Curry, who last season completed 121 of 204 passes for 1,811 yards, 24 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

Curry also rushed for 347 yards and seven TDs.

"That young man has worked himself into being the best quarterback possible," Pickering said.

Curry recently committed to play football at SIU Carbondale.

He said he noticed something about the final three teams that beat the Tigers last season and is taking those lessons into his final campaign.

"Those teams have been practicing the same way since the start of summer," Curry said.

The last three teams to beat Edwardsville last year were East St. Louis (Illinois Class 6A state champion), CBC (Missouri Class 6 state champion) and Wilmette Loyola Academy (Illinois Class 8A state champion).

"It was the little things they did," Brown said. "Like an offsides here, or lining up too many on the line there. You don't think of them, but they come back and get you. If we can fix those little things, we'll be pretty good."