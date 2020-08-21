No. 7 small school: Cardinal Ritter has a new staff, returns elite talent

Brennan Spain has been studying for this test for more than a dozen years.
No one told him it would be advanced placement in unprecedented pandemics.
The brand new coach of the Cardinal Ritter football team, Spain inherits a talented core of returning players. When those players get to show out is another question entirely.
“We’re going to be prepared to play whether it’s two weeks from now or two months from now,” Spain said. “We’ll be prepared for whatever this pandemic season hands us.”
The No. 7 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, Ritter was 7-0 when its season came to an abrupt end last fall. The Lions intentionally used an ineligible player in their season-opening game at Nazareth Academy in suburban Chicago. When the rule-breaking was revealed, the school administration fired its coaching staff, its athletics director opted for retirement and the remainder of the season was canceled. Ritter forfeited all seven of its previous victories.
The returning players haven’t taken the field for their school since Ritter hammered Archdiocesan Athletic Association rival Borgia 54-8 on October 11, 2019.
Spain said this team’s focus is not on what happened but what’s in front of it.
“These guys are looking forward,” he said. “Nobody is looking behind them.”
What lies ahead for the Lions has incredible promise. Junior wide receiver Luther Burden III (6-foot-2, 194 pounds) is among the most sought after recruits in the nation in the Class of 2022. He’s amassed 40 college scholarship offers that include the likes of Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M along with Missouri and Illinois.
As a sophomore in seven games, Burden caught 45 passes for 855 yards and scored a team-high 14 touchdowns. Burden has some serious talent around him in seniors TJ Atkins (6-1, 185), who verbally committed to Southern Illinois, and Keavion Long (5-8, 165), who has several NCAA Division I offers to choose from. Long caught 36 passes for 511 yards and five touchdowns last season.
Senior Bill Jackson (5-8, 170) returns at running back. He was dynamic for the Lions as he rushed for 847 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Jackson was the ineligible player the former coaching staff played against Nazareth Academy. He was suspended for the first game of his junior season after being ejected from the Class 3 state championship game in 2018. Jackson has verbally committed to Tulsa.
Junior Artrell Miller (5-9, 165) returns to the backfield after rushing for 280 yards and six touchdowns last season.
The offensive line has some returning talent in senior guard Devon Watson (5-11, 265), senior center Jalen Prince (5-11, 285) and sophomore guard Kielen Miller (6-1, 305). Junior Jaylon Holmes (6-0, 310) saw most of his action on the defensive line last season, but Spain thinks he’ll be a nice piece on the offensive line this year.
The biggest question mark for the Lions is quarterback. Spain said there are several guys battling it out to win the job.
“All of them are athletic and mobile,” Spain said. “They can put the ball down and run.”
The defense returns some significant punch up front as seniors Jahani Thomas (6-0, 175), Chris Croft (5-11, 210), Sam Keeper (6-0, 200) and Richead McKinnies (5-10, 230) are back. Thomas had 34 tackles last season, tops among the returning linemen. Keeper had 21 tackles, three sacks and has verbally committed to Southeast Missouri State.
Junior Dorian Stone (5-11, 200) will be asked to help the less experienced linebackers get into the flow. He led the Lions last season with 54 tackles.
In the defensive secondary, senior Nyjahl Vaughn (5-10, 180) has impressed at practice and should step into a much bigger role this season. Sophomore Marvin Burks (6-1, 175) brings an athleticism and talent that had Spain gushing about his potential.
“He’s a stud,” Spain said.
After spending the last six years as an assistant at East St. Louis, Spain has an in-depth understanding of what good programs do to be successful year in and year out. Talent is obviously a part of that recipe but it’s not the whole. Spain knows the Lions have high-level talent, it’s those other factors that must be nurtured for this group to reach its potential.
“If we’re relying on talent we’re in trouble,” Spain said. “If the energy and effort is there that’s half the battle. We have to be able to build a bond and a chemistry. I see how important the offseason bond is and how it translates to on-field success.”
In this Series
2020 preseason rankings countdown: Small schools
-
-
No. 7 small school: Cardinal Ritter has a new staff, returns elite talent
-
No. 8 small school: Cahokia eager to put last year's tough lessons in the past
- 5 updates
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.