No. 7 small school: Cardinal Ritter has a new staff, returns elite talent

Spain said this team’s focus is not on what happened but what’s in front of it.

“These guys are looking forward,” he said. “Nobody is looking behind them.”

What lies ahead for the Lions has incredible promise. Junior wide receiver Luther Burden III (6-foot-2, 194 pounds) is among the most sought after recruits in the nation in the Class of 2022. He’s amassed 40 college scholarship offers that include the likes of Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M along with Missouri and Illinois.

As a sophomore in seven games, Burden caught 45 passes for 855 yards and scored a team-high 14 touchdowns. Burden has some serious talent around him in seniors TJ Atkins (6-1, 185), who verbally committed to Southern Illinois, and Keavion Long (5-8, 165), who has several NCAA Division I offers to choose from. Long caught 36 passes for 511 yards and five touchdowns last season.