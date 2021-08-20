No. 7 small school: Highland hopes to parlay youth into success

HIGHLAND, Ill. — Bryce Iberg remembers the beatings he took in practice from the likes of former teammates Sam LaPorta, Brady Feldmann and Sam Buck.
A senior linebacker for the Highland High football team, Iberg still sports the scars from those days.
"There were some frustrations when I was younger because we had absolute men out there," Iberg said. "We were getting crushed."
That was two years ago.
Iberg and the rest of his teammates now are the ones handing out the blows. Highland is the No. 7 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings.
"When you look back on it now, we're the men now," Iberg said. "We're working hard, catching touchdowns, crushing people and throwing good balls."
LaPorta now plays at the University of Iowa. Buck is at SIU Carbondable and Feldmann is playing at McKendree University.
Two years removed from having a team filled with underclassmen, the rebuilding phase for the Bulldogs has advanced to the next stage under 11th-year head coach Jim Warnecke.
"I don't want to put the cart before the horse, but we feel like the expectations for this team are higher than they were the last two years," Warnecke said. "We feel like this is the year we've been waiting for out of the last two. But at the end of the day, we've got to go out there and make plays."
Iberg, coming off a knee injury in the second week of the shortened spring season, said it's hard to watch his friends and teammates put on the pads and begin to hit.
But the senior leader, someone who led the Bulldogs in tackles as a sophomore, has grabbed a clipboard and helped the linebacking corps throughout the summer and the offseason. He is expected to be ready to play in five or six weeks.
"He comes out here every day and gets up every morning and he's coaching kids up," Warnecke said. "He's a smart player. He can bring so much for this team whether he's on that field or not. You don't find too many high school kids who think more about others than themselves."
Iberg is anxious to return to the field.
"When I come back out there, I'm going 100 percent," Iberg said. "The past half-year being out was one of the hardest things I've dealt with."
The Bulldogs are coming off a 3-3 record in the truncated spring season. It was only the third time they have finished with a record of .500 or below under Warnecke, who has guided his alma mater to the playoffs eight of the past 10 years.
The goals are back to their usual high standards at the Madison County school.
"Coach always puts it in our heads to chase perfection," Iberg said. "Work hard so when it comes to it, you're prepared to go 14-0."
It was a mentality Warnecke picked up from Highland baseball coach Joel Hawkins, who got it from former major league baseball pitcher Orel Hershiser.
"His goal every game was to strike out all 27," Warnecke said. "How often is a team going to go 14-0? It's a mindset to have that we're chasing perfection. We'll come out on Week 1 against Washington and if we lose that game, our goal is then to go 13-1."
Returning for his third season is junior quarterback Brent Wuebbels.
"It's huge," Warnecke said. "I've only ever had one three-year starting quarterback (Garrett Marti from 2015-17). This is Brent's third-year starting as a junior and the game just slows down. When you've got a guy who has the ball every play and the game has slowed down it makes things that much better."
Wuebbels threw for 623 yards and four scores and rushed for 312 yards with a TD in five games last year as a sophomore before having to be quarantined for the final game against Jerseyville.
"It's so relieving that we're back to somewhat normal," Wuebbels said. "It's nice to come out here and play football. We don't have to worry about anything else. You're doing your job, taking the coaching point and getting better every day."
The Bulldogs will have to replace running back Logan Chandler, who provided a huge chunk of their offense last year. Chandler rushed for 772 yards and scored 13 times last year, including a record-setting 331 yards in his final game with Highland.
Junior Travis Porter is in line to replace Chandler.
"You can't replace a Logan Chandler — he was incredible," Warnecke said. "It's next man up. Whether it be Chandler, LaPorta, Marti, good programs have those guys set the standard and the guys below them see that as something for them to strive for."