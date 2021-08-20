No. 7 small school: Highland hopes to parlay youth into success

Iberg, coming off a knee injury in the second week of the shortened spring season, said it's hard to watch his friends and teammates put on the pads and begin to hit.

But the senior leader, someone who led the Bulldogs in tackles as a sophomore, has grabbed a clipboard and helped the linebacking corps throughout the summer and the offseason. He is expected to be ready to play in five or six weeks.

"He comes out here every day and gets up every morning and he's coaching kids up," Warnecke said. "He's a smart player. He can bring so much for this team whether he's on that field or not. You don't find too many high school kids who think more about others than themselves."

Iberg is anxious to return to the field.

"When I come back out there, I'm going 100 percent," Iberg said. "The past half-year being out was one of the hardest things I've dealt with."

The Bulldogs are coming off a 3-3 record in the truncated spring season. It was only the third time they have finished with a record of .500 or below under Warnecke, who has guided his alma mater to the playoffs eight of the past 10 years.

The goals are back to their usual high standards at the Madison County school.